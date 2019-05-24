Do the benefits of using facial recognition in retail outweigh the risks?

8 expert comments
Discussion
NEC's NeoFace technology - Source: NEC
May 24, 2019
by Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski

Facial recognition technology has many practical applications, including law enforcement, airport security and retail loss prevention to name a few. And while these use cases seem reasonable to most people, not everyone is enamored with facial recognition technology or how it’s being used.

Thus far there has been very little legislation regarding the use of facial recognition, but that’s changing. On May 14, the city of San Francisco passed the Stop Secret Surveillance Ordinance that bans city agencies including law enforcement from utilizing facial recognition technologies. The legislation doesn’t apply to businesses, but one has to wonder if this is only a matter of time.

In March, a bipartisan bill was introduced in the U.S. Senate to strengthen consumer protections by prohibiting companies that use facial recognition technology from collecting and resharing data for identifying or tracking consumers without their consent. Illinois made it illegal to collect biometric data without consent in 2008.

These legislative actions along with the heightened sensitivity to privacy resulting from the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe may prove to be problematic for retailers, including Walmart and Walgreens, that are actively experimenting with facial recognition technologies.

Walmart has been testing facial recognition to improve customer service by trying to recognize if a shopper is “unhappy”. If that determination is made, then customer service can intervene and turn a bad customer experience into a good one — so the theory goes.

Walgreens is testing sensors that detect shoppers and cameras that scan their faces to estimate their gender and approximate age for delivering targeted messages on their experimental soft drink coolers outfitted with digital displays.

While many retailers experimenting with facial recognition insist they are not storing facial images or using them for any purpose except to help deliver a better shopping experience, many questions remain. How are facial images stored? Who has access to them? Are shoppers notified in advance? Can shoppers opt out?

Notwithstanding all the interesting ways facial recognition could be used by retailers and regardless of how well intended they may be, it’s still mostly uncharted territory, with serious potential pitfalls retailers should be wary of.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are the benefits of facial recognition technology more trouble than they are worth for retailers? Do you think that legislation will be passed within the next five years regulating how businesses, including retailers, use facial recognition technologies?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"I'm hard pressed to come up with a use for facial recognition in retail that will overcome the creepiness factor or even pay out. "

Dr. Stephen NeedelManaging Partner, Advanced Simulations
Dr. Stephen Needel

Dr. Stephen NeedelManaging Partner, Advanced Simulations

Join the Discussion!

8 Comments on "Do the benefits of using facial recognition in retail outweigh the risks?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Dr. Stephen Needel
BrainTrust
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
1 hour 1 minute ago

I’m hard pressed to come up with a use for facial recognition in retail that will overcome the creepiness factor or even pay out. How many people does Walmart think will be turned into happy shoppers? Does it matter – what are they going to do, not shop at Walmart any more? I’m betting the cost of losing some shoppers will never exceed the cost of the system.

Expect more and more legislation claiming your face is your property, not a retailer’s, and opt-out won’t be sufficient – you will have to actively opt in.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Steve Montgomery
BrainTrust
Steve Montgomery
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
53 minutes 54 seconds ago

The use of facial recognition in retail stores is fraught with dangers. There are far too many things that can and will go wrong. This is another of the ideas that falls into the category of “just because you can doesn’t mean you should.”

I agree with Stephen’s statement that if done, it should on the basis of opt in rather than forcing people to opt out.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ralph Jacobson
BrainTrust
Ralph Jacobson
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
51 minutes 38 seconds ago

I’m sure legislator panic driven by sinister perceptions and lack of factual knowledge will drive more laws coming onto the books. However, that’s how most laws get passed, right?! With GDPR impacting the whole world more and more, I believe the challenges of compliance may outweigh the potential benefits for the moment. I would think retailers will find a permissible way to have shoppers opt in without too much inconvenience very soon, though. I do believe data analytics from this tech is valuable.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Dorf
BrainTrust
David Dorf
VP Product Strategy, Infor Retail
31 minutes 43 seconds ago

The risk-reward equation doesn’t pan out. Until we uncover a “killer app” for this technology that offers big benefits, retailers should stay on the sidelines (but continue to monitor closely).

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Principal, Boston Retail Partners
25 minutes 13 seconds ago

While facial recognition may create creative marketing and sales opportunities, the risk of alienating customers may outweigh the benefits. Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.

Regarding regulation, I suspect that we will see legislation that will require retailers to be fully transparent and inform customers that they are being filmed and offer them a way to opt in or opt out.

With pending regulation a big unknown today, it is risky for retailers to invest in this technology that can and will change in an instant. I believe we will continue to see tight regulatory limits on privacy and investments in this type of technology would be a highly speculative.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Carol Spieckerman
BrainTrust
Carol Spieckerman
President, Spieckerman Retail
19 minutes 27 seconds ago

The problem with facial recognition isn’t so much that a camera might identify how thirsty I am walking by a cooler. Have at it. The problem is that the technology can be refined via retail but will not stay contained within retail. When retailers adopt these types of innovations, the assumption is that they are cooking them up themselves. The reality is that they are partnering with third parties that have a vested interest in expanding the technology across many industries, and for many purposes. Amazon is going after facial recognition, and not because it dreams of a day when my facial expressions will determine my level of interest in an algorithmic recommendation. Amazon is courting (and has already won) government contracts. The ability to identify a single face in a crowd. That type of thing. Focusing on the trees ignores the forest.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Adrian Weidmann
BrainTrust
Adrian Weidmann
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
17 minutes 16 seconds ago
First, let’s understand the distinction between facial recognition and detection algorithms. Recognition is matching a specific individual to an existing database and uniquely identifying an individual. Detection is specific enough to identify a human face – period. This is often referred to as anonymous video analytics, the key word being anonymous. In today’s volatile retail landscape, marketers and merchants are frantically searching for methods to make brick-and-mortar stores more relevant. Focusing on experience, providing shoppers with localized inventory, personalized experiences and a reason to shop a physical store (should!) drive retailers and brands. As a pioneer in the use of anonymous video analytics at retail, I have learned and experienced the good, the bad and the ugly with video analytics. All too often its use is directly related to monetization masked by claims of enhancing the shopping experience. Video analytics can be a powerful tool that, when used appropriately, can bring tremendous value to the shopper, the retailer, and brand. And yes, it can be worth the trouble if, and only if, there is a… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
1 minute 49 seconds ago

Location beacons already know if I am in the vicinity and then what aisle I am in and then my dwell time in any given location. Now they want to know what kind of mood I am in? I’m told I continually manifest RBF, which is short for I always frown. And now a computer is going to try to cheer me up. I don’t think so.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"I'm hard pressed to come up with a use for facial recognition in retail that will overcome the creepiness factor or even pay out. "

Dr. Stephen NeedelManaging Partner, Advanced Simulations
Dr. Stephen Needel

Dr. Stephen NeedelManaging Partner, Advanced Simulations

Take Our Instant Poll

Do you see more potential benefits or disadvantages for retailers that use facial recognition technology?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 