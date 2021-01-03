Do rivals need to follow Costco’s minimum wage lead right now?
For many years, Costco has consistently been ranked among the best retail companies to work for. The retailer is known for valuing employees, and this week it will demonstrate that once again when it offers something that its rivals in the warehouse club segment do not — a $16 minimum wage.
The chain’s CEO Craig Jelinek, announced last week in testimony before the Senate Budget Committee, that Costco is lifting its starting wage from $15 to $16.
Raising the minimum is “not altruism” according to Mr. Jelinek. “Paying employees good wages and providing affordable benefits makes sense for our business and constitutes a significant competitive advantage for us,” he testified. “It helps us in the long run by minimizing turnover and maximizing employee productivity, commitment and loyalty. We encourage our employees to view Costco as providing a career rather than just a job.”
The Costco CEO’s Senate appearance coincided with a current debate on raising the national federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour to $15, either in one fell swoop or over a period of years. The last time the minimum wage was increased was in 2009.
Proponents of the increase point to a change in the demographics of workers in low wage jobs, which has shifted from teenage workers to primarily adults, with women, including those with children, holding down positions in predominantly service industry roles.
Opponents argue that forcing the requirement on employers, particularly small to medium-sized businesses, will result in job losses and business closures. Others say it may make sense to lift the minimum wage in metropolitan regions but that it would damage rural economies.
A New York Federal Reserve Bank report issued in 2019 examined the effect of a hike of that state’s minimum wage had on employment compared to Pennsylvania, which kept its minimum at $7.25 an hour. The net result found earnings rose more in New York with “no adverse employment effects” compared to its neighboring state.
An analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has concluded that a bump to $15 would raise wages for 27 million workers and lift 900,000 Americans out of poverty. It would also cost 1.4 million jobs over four years.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
A resounding YES. Jelinek’s opening quote says it all: “Raising the minimum is not altruism… Paying employees good wages and providing affordable benefits makes sense for our business and constitutes a significant competitive advantage for us.” Costco has been leading the pay-pack for years, but the other major competitors are slowly catching up. Ultimately, as wages rise at the major retailers, others will need to follow. And as much as I am sympathetic to smaller firms that don’t have the resources, the fact is, if you can’t pay people a fair living wage, then your business model is unsustainable.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
This is a smart move for Costco and will pay off as projected by the CEO. But the retail industry has been fighting labor costs since forever. Costco may be setting a new precedent, but few competitors are likely to follow.