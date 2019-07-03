Do retailers need to reevaluate their omnichannel strategies and tactics?

Mar 07, 2019
by Ron Margulis
Ron Margulis

Four walls and no walls. Bricks to clicks and clicks to bricks. There has been Walmart’s acquisition of Jet.com and Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods. And much, much more.

A convergence is happening in retail and it’s causing major disruptions across all retail marketing channels. Several sessions at Shoptalk 2019 discussed this convergence as both a challenge and opportunity for merchants that started in the physical world and their rivals that started in the digital one.

On the traditional retail side looking at ecommerce, the guidance ranged from emulating the physical shopping experience online so shoppers aren’t confused with the marketing strategy to using a combination of stores and distribution centers for efficient fulfillment.

On the digital side looking at physical stores, billboarding (blowing up elements of the online environment in the store) and using analytics of online shopping data to be more intimate with the shopper in person were suggested.

For both, the consensus from the experts is to test, test, test. The “fail fast” cliché was also bandied about, as was embracing the blur of the two channels in all merchandising and supply elements.

“A brand has to identify their customer’s behavior and then establish the best channel to serve them,” said Amy Emmet, CEO of Madison Reed, a hair color ecommerce retailer starting to move to physical stores.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why is having an omnichannel presence becoming more critical for retailers that started with either physical or digital offerings? Is it more challenging moving from physical to digital or from digital to physical for retailers and consumer-direct brands?

"Omnichannel presence is critical because it is an expectation of the shoppers."

Harley Feldman, Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
Harley Feldman

Harley FeldmanCo-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.

Charles Dimov
BrainTrust
Charles Dimov
Vice President of Marketing, OrderDynamics
51 minutes 7 seconds ago

Look at the research. IHL points to a rise of 46 percent of omnichannel purchases during the holiday season. Other research points as high as a 60 percent increases. Customers want and are now expecting omnichannel as part of the shopping journey. They don’t know what it’s called, but they expect the service. Yet only 27.5 percent of retailers with more than 10 stores offer it. Today we have a huge opportunity gap. If you are in retail, get into omnichannel now for the early advantages. If you have got it, and the others don’t … who do you think will be losing out?

Going from digital to physical is more challenging. There are many more complexities and unknowns in the physical world. Both are challenging… but one migration is definitely easier than the other.

Chris Petersen, PhD.
BrainTrust
Chris Petersen, PhD.
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
51 minutes 4 seconds ago

The simple answer is that retail success is no longer based on traditional “place.” Place is now where and when the customer chooses to shop. Today’s customers don’t see channels. They don’t think online versus store. They are increasingly expecting and demanding “seamless.” They engage on their terms in the ways most relevant to them on a given day. Omnichannel execution has become mission critical simply because that is how today’s customers engage and purchase.

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
49 minutes 10 seconds ago

The consuming public has its preferences; some prefer e-commerce and some prefer walking into stores, touching and feeling. Each channel can work to stimulate and support the other. It is a symbiotic, mutually-rewarding relationship between channels.

David Weinand
BrainTrust
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
46 minutes 26 seconds ago

To answer the first is pretty simple – because that is where the customer is. For 70 percent of transactions, the shopping journey starts in a digital channel but the value of stores is as great as ever as shoppers are increasingly using them for online pick up and returns in addition to traditional shopping. Shoppers expect a seamless online to physical expertise so for the majority of segments, being omnichannel is table stakes.

The challenges around physical to digital vs. digital to physical depends on the retailer or brand and who they employ. A digital retailer, to successfully open stores, should have people with experience and expertise with physical retail. The opposite holds true for physical retailers.

Dr. Stephen Needel
BrainTrust
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
31 minutes ago

Where do you get this 70 percent number, David? That’s certainly not the case for grocery, which is most of what people buy.

Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Marketing Director, Aptos
41 minutes 57 seconds ago

Omnichannel is really no longer a subset of retail — it is retail. The retailers that will thrive are those that best integrate and align their brand promise into every channel. Digital channels are the new centerpiece of the brand story, while physical locations represent opportunities to bring the brand promise to life. How those things manifest will differ from brand to brand, but those who stay true to their brand and their customers’ expectations in each channel are those who will thrive.

Art Suriano
BrainTrust
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
40 minutes 43 seconds ago
Successful retailers today need to be secure online as well as in-store. We’ve come a long way from when many retailers were treating their internet as one business and their stores as another, yet there was always one customer who would shop both. Today we see a better blend of both web and in-store opportunities as the same. BOPIS is an excellent way of getting customers who buy online into the store and is just one example. There are still some retailers like Staples who often make the mistake of penalizing the customer with internet-only offers and in-store only offers. Don’t attempt to tell the customer how and where to shop if you want their business. Molding your web and your stores into one company is vital, and it is how customers expect the retailer of their choice to be. Retailers who have developed successful omnichannel practices have been and will continue to be the big winners. Remember, there is no one or nothing more important than the customer, and ALL retailers need to listen… Read more »
Harley Feldman
BrainTrust
Harley Feldman
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
40 minutes 39 seconds ago
Omnichannel presence is critical because it is an expectation of the shoppers. Younger shoppers like their phones and are comfortable with mobile purchases, yet they also sometimes want to pick up and shop in-store. Older shoppers who have grown up buying in stores have discovered the value of shopping, reviewing and purchasing online. For the retailer, this means most of their shoppers prefer to have both options — the definition of omnichannel. A recent study showed that retailers who have both online sites and stores have twice the sales as the retailers that have one or the other channel but not both. No wonder Amazon is moving toward more stores. It is more challenging to move from digital to physical. Putting together an online service is a technical development based on what the retailer is already doing in stores for maintaining customer data, ordering goods, hiring associates and fulfillment. Retailers moving from an online presence to stores must deal with all of the store issues above, which will be unfamiliar to a strictly online retailer.
Mohamed Amer
BrainTrust
Mohamed Amer
Vice President, Executive Communications, Office of the Co-Presidents, SAP Industries
26 minutes 18 seconds ago

Consumers don’t think in walls or no walls; they do in value and convenience. The smartphone has put millions of products at our fingertips. This has happened over many years and that accessibility and transparency is permeating everything we do inclusive of in-store visits. Since we, as consumers, navigate with little active thought, between physical and digital, the retailer must also provide that frictionless journey to capture our purchases.

It’s always more difficult to go from what you know to what you do not. There’s no easier path except that in the main, going from physical to digital is more challenging since it undermines many of your core assumptions of what makes for a profitable retail business. Moreover, to think and execute in two distinct arenas as separate strategies will always fail. Only an integrated strategy that encompasses both aspects and are unified around the customer will prove lasting.

Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
9 minutes 20 seconds ago

It is a much more challenging moving from physical to omnichannel because of the legacy thinking, “Oh, we will lose sales in the store” and the legacy business model.

How critical is it? So critical that there should be no such thing as physical and digital in the retailer’s mind. It is all one today and it is moving so fast that there should be a continual reevaluation of the business model to be sure that the latest trends by shoppers are understood and addressed.

This is no longer a business where we can build a store and just operate it.

Ralph Jacobson
BrainTrust
Ralph Jacobson
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
2 minutes 13 seconds ago

The mantra of “location, location, location” STILL hasn’t changed. Be where the customer is whether online, in a mall, or on Mars. The difficulty of migrating/expanding your business into other key channels has everything to do with how agile you have built your business for inevitable changes in the future. Darwin was right, too.

