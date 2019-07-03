Do retailers need to reevaluate their omnichannel strategies and tactics?
Four walls and no walls. Bricks to clicks and clicks to bricks. There has been Walmart’s acquisition of Jet.com and Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods. And much, much more.
A convergence is happening in retail and it’s causing major disruptions across all retail marketing channels. Several sessions at Shoptalk 2019 discussed this convergence as both a challenge and opportunity for merchants that started in the physical world and their rivals that started in the digital one.
On the traditional retail side looking at ecommerce, the guidance ranged from emulating the physical shopping experience online so shoppers aren’t confused with the marketing strategy to using a combination of stores and distribution centers for efficient fulfillment.
On the digital side looking at physical stores, billboarding (blowing up elements of the online environment in the store) and using analytics of online shopping data to be more intimate with the shopper in person were suggested.
For both, the consensus from the experts is to test, test, test. The “fail fast” cliché was also bandied about, as was embracing the blur of the two channels in all merchandising and supply elements.
“A brand has to identify their customer’s behavior and then establish the best channel to serve them,” said Amy Emmet, CEO of Madison Reed, a hair color ecommerce retailer starting to move to physical stores.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why is having an omnichannel presence becoming more critical for retailers that started with either physical or digital offerings? Is it more challenging moving from physical to digital or from digital to physical for retailers and consumer-direct brands?
Join the Discussion!
11 Comments on "Do retailers need to reevaluate their omnichannel strategies and tactics?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Vice President of Marketing, OrderDynamics
Look at the research. IHL points to a rise of 46 percent of omnichannel purchases during the holiday season. Other research points as high as a 60 percent increases. Customers want and are now expecting omnichannel as part of the shopping journey. They don’t know what it’s called, but they expect the service. Yet only 27.5 percent of retailers with more than 10 stores offer it. Today we have a huge opportunity gap. If you are in retail, get into omnichannel now for the early advantages. If you have got it, and the others don’t … who do you think will be losing out?
Going from digital to physical is more challenging. There are many more complexities and unknowns in the physical world. Both are challenging… but one migration is definitely easier than the other.
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
The simple answer is that retail success is no longer based on traditional “place.” Place is now where and when the customer chooses to shop. Today’s customers don’t see channels. They don’t think online versus store. They are increasingly expecting and demanding “seamless.” They engage on their terms in the ways most relevant to them on a given day. Omnichannel execution has become mission critical simply because that is how today’s customers engage and purchase.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The consuming public has its preferences; some prefer e-commerce and some prefer walking into stores, touching and feeling. Each channel can work to stimulate and support the other. It is a symbiotic, mutually-rewarding relationship between channels.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
To answer the first is pretty simple – because that is where the customer is. For 70 percent of transactions, the shopping journey starts in a digital channel but the value of stores is as great as ever as shoppers are increasingly using them for online pick up and returns in addition to traditional shopping. Shoppers expect a seamless online to physical expertise so for the majority of segments, being omnichannel is table stakes.
The challenges around physical to digital vs. digital to physical depends on the retailer or brand and who they employ. A digital retailer, to successfully open stores, should have people with experience and expertise with physical retail. The opposite holds true for physical retailers.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Where do you get this 70 percent number, David? That’s certainly not the case for grocery, which is most of what people buy.
Marketing Director, Aptos
Omnichannel is really no longer a subset of retail — it is retail. The retailers that will thrive are those that best integrate and align their brand promise into every channel. Digital channels are the new centerpiece of the brand story, while physical locations represent opportunities to bring the brand promise to life. How those things manifest will differ from brand to brand, but those who stay true to their brand and their customers’ expectations in each channel are those who will thrive.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
Vice President, Executive Communications, Office of the Co-Presidents, SAP Industries
Consumers don’t think in walls or no walls; they do in value and convenience. The smartphone has put millions of products at our fingertips. This has happened over many years and that accessibility and transparency is permeating everything we do inclusive of in-store visits. Since we, as consumers, navigate with little active thought, between physical and digital, the retailer must also provide that frictionless journey to capture our purchases.
It’s always more difficult to go from what you know to what you do not. There’s no easier path except that in the main, going from physical to digital is more challenging since it undermines many of your core assumptions of what makes for a profitable retail business. Moreover, to think and execute in two distinct arenas as separate strategies will always fail. Only an integrated strategy that encompasses both aspects and are unified around the customer will prove lasting.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
It is a much more challenging moving from physical to omnichannel because of the legacy thinking, “Oh, we will lose sales in the store” and the legacy business model.
How critical is it? So critical that there should be no such thing as physical and digital in the retailer’s mind. It is all one today and it is moving so fast that there should be a continual reevaluation of the business model to be sure that the latest trends by shoppers are understood and addressed.
This is no longer a business where we can build a store and just operate it.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
The mantra of “location, location, location” STILL hasn’t changed. Be where the customer is whether online, in a mall, or on Mars. The difficulty of migrating/expanding your business into other key channels has everything to do with how agile you have built your business for inevitable changes in the future. Darwin was right, too.