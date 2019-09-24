Do retailers need better business intelligence tools or a better analytic strategy?
Most retailers still use Excel for data analysis. Looking back to the days of Business Objects, Cognos and Brio, many tried business intelligence software with the promise of doing something more valuable than what is possible with a spreadsheet — make better decisions.
Despite this, shelfware conversations were rampant in those days.
It’s fascinating how even today most companies report struggles with data analysis. Managers say:
- It’s too hard;
- The right data is not available;
- IT has to be involved, and they are intractable;
- Aggregated data just tells you what happened — not what’s going to happen or what you should do about it;
- We can’t take action on our analysis.
Human nature may be at work here. Expectations escalate in relationship to how well a manager leverages analytics to improve performance. Analytic excellence also depends a lot on information architecture. So maybe IT is at fault?
What’s missing here is what is now proven: data-driven excellence starts at the top, with a CEO who values and has at least a conversational knowledge of modern analytics, such as artificial intelligence.
At a conference earlier this year, I started a talk with a quote from a ZDNet article — “There’s gold in them thar databases.”
It read: “Although many companies have successfully implemented data warehouses — massive databases containing large volumes of historical data for analysis and reuse — many more have struggled to do more with that data than run basic reports using simple tools.”
The quote was published in 2003. How little has changed.
Within the last 20 years, companies such as Walmart, Kroger, P&G, Unilever and Starbucks have gone down the analytics path with decent results compared to most in their industries.
The capabilities offered by certain software today mirrors how these leaders take insights and activate them into business processes at scale.
As managers evaluate new options for analytics, they should not make the same mistakes as in the past. Instead, any evaluation should connect to a CEO-led initiative to improve the business via analytics and focus first on use cases that support the business strategy.
Like digital transformation, analytic excellence is a journey as opposed to an end state. It is all about continuous innovation.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are retailers making improvements in their approaches to data analysis or are they still stuck using spreadsheets to manage their businesses? What do you think is holding retailers back from achieving the benefits of advanced analytics so widely reported by industry leaders?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Retailers are becoming better at analyzing data and applying insights, but there’s still a long way to go. From my experience, the challenge retailers have is not in capturing data – they all have more data than they know what to do with – it’s in extracting the critical insights and applying the insights to decision making. And while I agree that the CEO and leadership need to drive the data strategy, the real value is in getting simple, practical insights to the field managers and then training and encouraging them to use the insights to make better decisions in their day-to-day work. When it comes to analytics in retailing, this is and remains a work-in-progress.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
I suspect that if you polled retailers, you’d find that the majority still use spreadsheets to run their businesses. There are several barriers to making the transition to more sophisticated tools, but all could be solved if the CEO truly understood what was at stake, what was possible, and made advanced analytics a priority. Data mining might not be as sexy as a new robot or a mobile app, but actionable insights are the difference between being around in five years or getting left behind. This is where company leadership has to — well — lead.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
I still see too many retailers who approach analytics as a free-for-all. Business functions get to define their own metrics, often based on what they can get out of reporting off of operational systems, with IT along for the ride, trying to reconcile different ways of defining the same metric across multiple areas of the business. And when operational reporting isn’t enough, because there is no common language for sharing results across the business, they turn to spreadsheets as the expedient approach to get what they need, rather than wrestle with IT to do it right in the first place.
If ever there was an area of the retail enterprise that cried out for top-down leadership, it’s analytics. Letting each department define how they want to track their business area for themselves is like letting the accounting department say they want to operate in Spanish, the merchandising department in Chinese, the store ops group in Russian, etc. If that sounds ridiculous, just try asking each of those groups to define “sales.”
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Completely true. It is a free-for-all. Perhaps the more fundamental question is whether retail companies have a shared vision of where they want to go; I have yet to meet anyone who says they do.
Principal, Anne Howe Associates
Many retailers are still asking old questions like “what was purchased?” instead of addressing “what are customers not buying here and why?” Simple question, but for a grocery retailer the impact is huge if I’m going across the street to Costco for better grade meats and $3 savings per bottle on my wine. It’s time to re-think what’s being asked.
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
Progress is being made but the challenges are myriad. It’s not too hard despite the complaints. However, you do have to take the time to create an analytics strategy. That would include an exhaustive assessment of what data you have, what data you really need and a roadmap to fill any gaps. This is a leadership directive that should be cross-functional in nature. Strategies should also include a resource plan to find the talent that can turn data into actionable insights, changes to the organizational structure (if necessary) and a change management plan to ensure that everything is implemented properly.
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
It comes down to the quality of data on the input side, and the retail point-of-sale in many of these cases is to blame. It’s a crowded ecosystem of middleware and aggregation tools, but until the source data gets it right the fanciest tools or strategies are always an uphill battle.
Global Industry Director - Retail, Software AG
Sr Director, Global Enterprise Marketing, Infovista
Retailers certainly do not lack data. What they lack more and more is the expertise and skillset needed to derive insights from that data. It’s not just a leadership question. Yes, analytics leadership does start at the top, but retail CEOs need to not only lead in pushing for more and better analytics but also define the objectives. Too many retailers approach data analytics in multiple directions through internal silos but this needs to change, or the value of the insights will be unfocused and fail to move the business forward. One of the other aspects holding retailers back has more to do with acquiring skilled labor – people with the requisite data science skills needed to make this activity successful. This is a very competitive workforce, not just for retailers, but across industries and retailers will need to up their game if they’re going to attract the best talent in this space.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Great thoughts, Gib! Adoption by retailers of tools other than Excel has been slow. However, we are seeing the innovators take advantage of deep analytics to drive tangible results. Those that aren’t are literally being left to play catch up.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Part of this issue is frankly generational. If you “made your bones” using spreadsheets, that’s likely what you will continue to use. As to the larger question, let’s not confuse tools with the nature of the problem that they are being used on and/or the skills of the toolmaker. The issue here is creating a new vision of what retail could be, not adopting new tools for old practices.
CEO of Envirosell Inc., Speaker, NY Times Best-Selling Author
Gathering data in 2019 is easy. Figuring out what to do with it is the tough part. Part of the problem is that the modern tech tools tend only to process what’s there – they can’t see what’s not there and should be. Retail is the reflection of social change – yes there are biological constants, but much is in flux. Spreadsheets and databases are tools that are only as useful as the people and brains using them. American retail historically is about birth, life, death, and compost. As any farmer can tell you a certain amount of compost is good – it frees up room and people for the next birth…