Do retailers need a chief data officer?
Organizations have instituted the position of chief data officer (CDO) over the last decade to help make some sense out of the flood of big data. Less than half of large companies have a CDO, however, and their average tenure is between two and two-and-a-half years, according to Gartner.
A recent Harvard Business Review analysis based on conversations with long-tenured CDOs identified reasons for the short tenures:
- Poorly-defined role: As in the early days of the CIO role, corporations are still trying to decide what they want from their CDOs. Newer titles, such as chief information security officer, chief privacy officers and chief analytics officer, are taking tasks initially reserved for CDOs.
- Old technology: Progress is being hindered by legacy systems and data environments as well as related costly upgrades.
- High expectations: CDOs are often held accountable for achieving transformational change within an 18-month period when a multi-year program is required. They are also often tasked with creating a data-driven culture that is a big ask given their technical background.
- ROI hurdles: Data-optimization improvement is hard to measure and CDOs frequently lack the business savvy to sell their progress.
- Poaching: The high-demand CDO can easily find another employer.
Suggestions to help the CDO succeed include linking advanced analytics to business strategies and goals. Strong c-level sponsorship is critical.
The authors of the Harvard Business Review article, led by Thomas Davenport, a professor of IT and Management at Babson College, argue that managing data is “not the same and need different management approaches” versus managing technology, the realm of the CIO/CTO.
Gartner’s “2021 CDO Survey” showed that if senior D&A (data and analytics) leaders are in charge or heavily involved, the organization is more likely to outperform on innovation and more likely to be highly effective in producing business value. Andrew White, a Gartner analyst, said in a statement, “If you want a data-driven culture where data and analytics drive how you excel at decision making, you need a CDO.”
In an article in MIT Sloan Management Review, Randy Bean, CEO of NewVantage Partners, said, “The establishment of the chief data officer role represents a recognition that data matters to the organization.”
- Gartner Survey Finds 72% of Data & Analytics Leaders Are Leading or Heavily Involved in Digital Transformation Initiatives – Gartner
- Do You Need a Chief Data Officer? – Gartner
- Why Do Chief Data Officers Have Such Short Tenures? – Harvard Business Review
- Why Chief Data Officers Must Assume Leadership for Data Success – MIT Sloan Management Review
- Survey of 500+ Data Professionals Reveals Large Gap in the Data Supply Chain Demand for Data Is Growing, But So Are DataOps Challenges – Immuta/Business Wire
- Where does the chief digital officer fit into retail’s executive team? – RetailWire
- The rise of the chief artificial intelligence officer – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see a strong need for a chief data officer for retailers and brands in addition to the CIO/CTO? How would you define the role and best position it for success?
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
There is a clear distinction between a CIO/CTO’s work vs. the imperative for a chief data officer (CDO). Today’s insights-driven, digital-first operating models require the CDO to have a seat in the C-suite, along with a dedicated team focusing on leveraging powerful data and analytics to drive an outstanding customer-first experience.
The CIO typically supports the systems, technical architecture, data flows, and operational capabilities to run the company. The CDO’s team is driving capabilities to empower, enable, and support the business team with valuable analytics and insights. Those insights could then, in turn, be leveraged to drive increased levels of personalization and localization strategies, along with bridging any divides between the digital and physical shopping experiences.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
If a company is serious about being data-led vs. data-driven, then absolutely yes, as the CMO needs a partner on this.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
The need is clear for all the reasons stated in the summary by Tom. Another overarching reason is that retailers are monetizing their data. In many cases, they are making more money from their data than retailing. When all the other issues are added on to this, there is no doubt that retailers need to step up their game in this area.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
I think having a chief data officer is equivalent to using the word omnichannel. These are older concepts that existed before the prevalence of data woven into everything and retail being everywhere. I think it’s antiquated and it shouldn’t be a position.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
In today’s world, a chief data officer or head of data and analytics is absolutely necessary. The data corporations are now collecting is extremely vast and complex, and someone needs to ensure every division is correctly leveraging what’s relevant. Organizations run the risk of becoming too intuition-driven or unbalanced in decision-making without a dedicated person advocating for the use of all that’s being collected.
I see the CDO as being someone who keeps an organization committed to strategic data collection, analysis, and use, and an enforcer of research-driven moves.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
What you need is not a CDO but a good CIO who has a clear understanding of retail and digital transformation. Someone who can build and lead a strong team and someone who can explain complex matters in a comprehensive language for non IT experts.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Well, sure, as long as retailers also have a chief “gut” officer. You know, the Malcolm Gladwell “Blink” idea — someone with 10,000 hours of experience (especially with customers) who can call BS on some of what the “data” says. There’s been an over-reliance on numbers this century and it shows in terms of product creativity, keeping up with tech and in-store experience. Sometimes, as many of you know, you just have to “feel” it’s the right thing to do and go for it.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
A unique individual, indeed.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Having a chief data officer is rapidly becoming an imperative since data is the king of all commodities that can drive long-term retailer success. The role can help set strategy and pull together disparate parts of the organization to help implement data-driven decision making that creates value for the entire organization. Analytics and insights based on consumer and other data sets should be a specialized focus that is separate from a CIT or CTO role. More and more organizations are also looking to monetize data they have through retail media subsidiaries or by selling consumer data as well.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I am not a tech or digital guy, so I view this through the lens of a data user. A merchant who uses data to learn from the past and present and project into the future. A merchant who bridges and fuses the design and planning aspects of the business. If there are product merchants, can there be data “merchants”? It’s one thing to gather and assemble the data. Who teaches the rest of the organization what data is available and how to use it? How does data bust out of the data silo and get deployed and used within the organization? I have a feeling there is a lot of data sitting on the shelf somewhere and is being underutilized. How can a CDO create the best ROI from all the data percolating up from the business?
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The idea of adding another member to the C-suite strikes me as adding one more silo to the decision making process. The function of providing evolving data for the balance of the organization is complex. Data must be related to the need — is it operations? Is it marketing? Is it logistics?
If a company does establish a CDO, that person should be next in line for the CEO job. To be successful, this person must be a real systems thinker, understanding all the aspects of company operations and needs. There are few of us that can do that. The real data needs of a company and the priorities are so diverse that the CDO is in a position to prioritize the functions of the company, which is counter to good strategic implementation.
I see this only adding to conflict and wasted resources.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Since both of these roles are relatively new in our retail history, there often is overlap and lack of clarity between the CIO and CDO roles. I would view the chief data officer as a crucial position since nearly every decision made by a brand or retailer comes from data driven insights. Employee hiring, product selection, store location, website UX, even what tech investments to make are all informed and shaped by the data available. And with the growing complexity of myriad channels, platforms and partnerships, gathering and sharing disparate data is going to be the key driver of profit for a company.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
One of the most misused phrases in business is, “we’re data-driven.” Not that data should not be the basis of decisions; it’s just that data alone is insufficient. Equating data with facts misses the art and science of interpretation and the necessary understanding of context. Data is about making better decisions; if you have bad data and don’t know it, expect catastrophic outcomes. Ditto If you have good data, but you don’t trust it. Robust decision-making requires credible data.
So do retailers need a chief data officer? With the amount of data that a retailer has and the hidden insights within, retailers would be amiss to ignore that role. The real challenge is infusing agility around speed into the organization so retailers can take advantage of the higher confidence and insights generated. Don’t think of a CDO as a silver bullet; the first stop is your organizational culture.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Yes, retailers should be all-in on data analytics and, ideally, data visualization. But the title “CDO” is a tricky one. In many firms, it stands for “chief digital officer” and carries the mission of digital transformation. Whatever you call the person, there should be someone whose responsibility centers on real-time data usage and decision making in order to keep up with the changes and challenges of multichannel retailing. The companies with the best data are the winners in this game and I wholeheartedly support the role — but maybe a less confusing acronym.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The need for a discrete position such as CDO depends in how the industry defines the position. TLAs (three-letter acronyms) don’t mean much if the definition is not uniform across all business. One could argue that the CDO is, or could be, the CMO (marketing, not merchandise) and could have the data officer reporting to him or her. It is not clear to me that this should be a C-suite position. Too many “Chiefs…”
Retail Strategy - UST Global
The need for a company to leverage and possibly monetize data is indisputable. I have some concern for how lopsided some organizations can become. Chief customer officer, chief revenue officer, CIO, CMO, CISO, chief commerce officer, COO, CEO, chief human resource officer, chief change officer, and lastly if budget still permits – a sales associate.