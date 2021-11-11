Do retailers get how social holiday shopping has become?
Fifty-eight percent of consumers say social media will influence their holiday buying decisions, according to McKinsey’s 2021 holiday survey. Younger consumers were found to be particularly open to social for gift-giving inspiration.
McKinsey’s survey taken in early October showed 87 percent of Gen-Z respondents expect social media to have a “significant” or “some” influence on their holiday purchases. The platform they think will influence their holiday purchasing behavior the most is YouTube, cited by 67 percent; followed by Instagram, 63 percent; and Facebook, 44 percent.
In contrast, only 25 percent of Boomer respondents (including Silent Generation members) expect social media to influence their holiday purchase decisions. Asked about influence by channel, Facebook scored highest among Boomers, at 66 percent; along with YouTube, 35 percent; and Instagram, 25 percent.
Another recent bullish report on social commerce came from Brightpearl, which found 59 percent of overall shoppers (77 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds) prefer to shop online via non-traditional channels, such as social media platforms, livestream and voice commerce, because they’re fun, sociable or easy to use. Among Gen-Z respondents, Instagram (47 percent) takes the lead as the shopping platform of choice for holiday shopping, followed by Facebook, 40 percent; Amazon Alexa, 35 percent; Pinterest, 32 percent; TikTok, 29 percent; and livestream shopping, 25 percent.
Other studies this year likewise pointed to a stronger link between social media and commerce:
- An NPD survey taken in March found 51 percent of consumers agreeing Facebook and Instagram content resulted in fashion purchases. Favorite platforms for discovery were Facebook, cited by 41 percent; Instagram, 35 percent; Pinterest, 21 percent; Twitter, 17 percent; and TikTok, 15 percent.
- A survey from CreditCards.com taken in July found 56 percent of social media users indicating social media influenced their shopping decisions. Of those users, a third were influenced by posts by friends and family, 31 percent by social media advertisements and 13 percent by posts from celebrities or influencers. Millennial were the most likely to be influenced, 72 percent; followed by Gen Zers, 66 percent; Gen Xers, 49 percent; and Boomers, 45 percent.
- US holiday shopping 2021: Strong demand meets big challenges – McKinsey
- Tis the Season – US version – Brightpearl
- NPD: Social Media’s Influence on Fashion Industry Sales – NPD
- Poll: 36 percent of parents pressured to overspend on back-to-school shopping – CreditCards.com
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are retailers and brands keeping up with the popularity of social media as a potential influencer of holiday purchases? Where do you see the biggest opportunity and challenges for retailers in tapping into social media’s product discovery?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Do retailers get how social holiday shopping has become?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Social media is part of nearly every decision now, especially shopping, as the number of channels and the hours engaging with them continues to rise. Any retailer not using this to its advantage is going to lose.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Well, they BETTER “get” it! If the aftermath of being slow on the power and magnitude of e-commerce didn’t wake you up to how important it is to move faster, being slow on social selling (including livestreaming) will be a death knell. The big question, like with advertising, is how to do it effectively and on what platform. My bet is on Instagram and TikTok.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
Social media will be an important channel not only to influence but also to let customers buy with one click. Meta and other tech giants will take the lead in this channel but retailers must be fast not to fall behind.
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
The behavior will further the divide between online and physical retail. Online retailers, particularly the savvy ones, understand these dynamics and are well-positioned. But physical-only retailers or those with limited online presence already lag on their online marketing and rely excessively on foot traffic and local mailers. And the social shopping trend will impact them most.
Director, Main Street Markets
Social media is embedded in shopping and I am guessing retailers are very much aware of that and are taking advantage of it as much as they can.