Do retail metrics need to be reinvented?
Retail’s traditional core metrics – same-store sales and sales per square foot – aren’t channel-agnostic and fail to account for the significantly more choices consumers have in a digitally-enabled economy, Deloitte relates in its “The Future Of Retail Metrics” study.
They also don’t offer a way for traditional retailers to compare themselves to newer models – including subscriptions, marketplaces, fulfillment as a service, in-house ad and media networks and web and cloud services – that are taking retailers’ traditional wallet dollar.
In surveys and research, Deloitte finds that rather than traditional metrics, retailers are more focused on a few common themes: growth potential, the consumer, profitability, investment thesis and the ability to invest in the business.
Deloitte has come up with five metrics it believes are: Holistic, Inclusive, Value-driving, Operational and Balanced. The first two metrics focus on “Creating value,” which is similar to customer lifetime value; and the last three on “Capturing value,” which focuses more on balancing top-and bottom-line performance with investment efficiency.
The metrics are:
- Retail profit per transaction. This metric captures how profitable companies’ retail operations are, on a per-transaction basis. It is channel-agnostic and applies to all methods of fulfillment. This measurement allows for a like-to-like comparison across companies to see which organizations are most and least efficient in managing retail profitability in each consumer interaction.
- Sales per unique customer. Addresses how much wallet share retailers can drive across their consumer base, through multiple purchases per year or less-frequent, large-scale purchases.
- Revenue growth. Offers a top-line view that accounts for how a company is growing across its various operations and revenue streams, including both core retailing and ancillary models.
- Return on invested capital. Focuses on the importance of investing in the modernization of current operations to keep pace with changes in the industry.
- Free cash flow. Helps identify how much money is available to return to stakeholders and invest in future operations.
Deloitte wrote in a statement, “Implementing and holding true to a new set of metrics should allow the entire industry to more effectively assess value creation and value capture.”
- The future of retail metrics (press release) – Deloitte
- The future of retail metrics (study) – Deloitte
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should retail’s traditional metrics be modernized? What do you think of Deloitte’s approach?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Do retail metrics need to be reinvented?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I agree that since the nature of retailing interactions is changing it makes sense to consider new metrics to understand and measure business outcomes. However, the list of “new” metrics suggested by Deloitte are hardly new. Revenue growth? Free cash flow? Return on invested capital? These are all well-established metrics used in retailing and business in general. The idea of drilling into transaction profitability and sales per unique customer offers potentially new insights retailers may not yet have considered, and that may have merit. However in order to calculate some of these new metrics, retailers will require additional data that many do not have today, for example, sales tracked to the unique customer.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I would love to have seen three retailers evaluated using these criteria. How exactly would you use a transaction for a product at full price versus a promotion or clearance sale? The profit potential is huge to start, minimal to end. Rolling up on transaction versus product would seem to blur the lines of understanding for time-strapped executives.
CEO, rDialogue
Very simply, the key retail metric should be what we have for years referred to as “comp customer” which is exactly what it sounds like: rather than retailers measuring same-store sales, they should measure same-customer sales. It easily extends to margin and as a baseline, reflects the strength of the brand and its customer marketing and how well that translates to monetizing the business’s key asset: customers.
Measuring comp customer sales and margin reflects the true health of the business, including its ability to acquire and grow customers. It reveals trends across channels, transactions or subscriptions and likewise it allows for a company to easily build a customer P&L.
Not surprisingly, very few companies measure or publish these metrics. Among those that do are Amazon and Schwab.
President, City Square Partners LLC
I like Deloitte’s approach to creating new metrics that can be applied across channels. The metrics allow for an apples-to-apples comparison of retailers. However, I don’t feel any of the new metrics provide a retailer (regardless of channel) with an understanding of the retailer’s share of the consumer wallet. The “creating value” metrics don’t address any calculation of market-share or share of wallet. In other words, a retailer can have very positive numbers, but no clue if they are gaining on their competition for a bigger share of the pie. The retail industry will always need some sort of a market-share calculation to understand how retailers perform in the marketplace.