Do new Shipt and Walmart programs signal big changes to come in the retail delivery market?
Target-owned Shipt and Walmart each introduced new programs this week that may substantially affect the U.S. delivery market.
Shipt has always played up the ability it gives its shoppers who pick orders to communicate in real time with customers. The company is looking to build on that edge with the launch of its Preferred Shopper program. This enables Shipt subscribers to create a list of shoppers that they prefer to pick and deliver future orders.
Customers who give shoppers a five-star rating for an order may add them to their Preferred list. If the shopper accepts the request, they will be given priority status when it comes to filling future orders for those customers.
“The more often a shopper shops for a customer, the more they learn about that customer’s wants and needs and are able to deliver a tailored shopping experience,” said Karl Varsanyi, chief experience & product officer at Shipt, in a statement. “Preferred Shoppers helps customers get the exceptional service they enjoy again and again.”
Shipt said it developed the new perk for members at the request of customers and shoppers. The delivery service tested the program and found it delivered higher satisfaction scores for both its members and shoppers.
The company said that the regular pairing of shoppers with customers resulted in the placement of more orders and fewer issues with those that were delivered. Shipt said that roughly 95 percent of those in test markets made use of the Preferred Shopper option as soon as it was offered.
Walmart announced yesterday the launch of GoLocal, a new service that delivers orders for other businesses across the U.S. The white label service uses third-party drivers to handle orders. Walmart has promised competitive pricing and said it has already signed deals with national clients as well as smaller businesses.
“We’ve worked hard to develop a reliable last mile delivery program for our customers,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, last mile, Walmart U.S. “Now, we’re pleased to be able to use these capabilities to serve another set of customers, local merchants. Be it delivering goods from a local bakery to auto supplies from a national retailer, we’ve designed Walmart GoLocal to be customizable for merchants of all sizes and categories so they can focus on doing what they do best, leaving delivery speed and efficiency to us.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will the Shipt Preferred Shopper Program and Walmart GoLocal mean for these companies and their competitors in the market? Where do you see the U.S. delivery market heading over the next few years?
The last mile landscape is changing so rapidly and it’s great because it puts the customer at the center of it all. The onus is on Target, Walmart, Jokr, Getir, 1520 and everyone else promising impeccable service to deliver it to the customer. The ones that do will win. The ones that falter, well, won’t.
The U.S. delivery market is still very much in start-up mode and is nowhere near stable. While COVID-19 accelerated e-commerce and delivery years in advance it did so in a linear manner. New technology, new methods, and new players will arrive with compelling choices for consumers (and retailers). The competition will become more fierce and the players will shake out.
I agree 100 percent, Michael. I believe we ain’t seen nothin’ yet! The service model for delivery and customer-centric care is rapidly evolving, but the end game has not yet been realized. Although impressed with both Walmart and Shipt — tomorrow, next week, or next month, something more remarkable may emerge.
Walmart has recognized that simply selling products is a commoditized business proposition. Adding service and new levels of customer touchpoints creates longstanding customer relationships.
As Walmart launches GoLocal, thus commercializing its delivery capabilities behind a white-label “delivery as a service” model it would offer to other merchants, on the heels of its technology licensing play announced last month, it has become a legitimate “service provider” rather than a monolithic retailer.
Shipt — which we must remember is owned by Target — is moving closer and closer to its customers and offering preferred service levels. This is a wise move that further differentiates the transaction of delivery to something very personal.
The last mile of delivery will continue to be a game-changer for retailers and the bar has been raised yet again.
The two announcements are quite different as Shipt is offering an enhancement to its existing program targeted to shoppers and Walmart is launching an entirely new one as a B2B-focused platform monetization play. Both confirm that services and solutions are a major retail growth opportunity and continuous improvement and ongoing iteration will be the norm.
Very significant incremental innovation. While consolidating their respective brands, Walmart in particular could be threatening to traditional players like UPS, FedEx and local delivery companies that work with businesses.
The Shipt Preferred Shopper Program enables more opportunities for top performing shoppers and creates greater customer loyalty as consumers will have more confidence in their selected shopper. In some respects, it is similar to programs like Uber and Lyft where customers rate their experience with drivers and it rewards the top performers. Walmart’s GoLocal service is a great way for small businesses to offer delivery services without investing much time or effort.
Minor correction: Instacart also gives its pickers the ability to communicate with customers.
Having said that, having a “preferred shopper” is a brilliant idea. It makes the shopper “stickier” in the gig economy and definitely makes life easier for the customer. The shopper will learn your preferences after a while.
Walmart is definitely wanting to be Amazon Plus. The Shopify deal was brilliant. Now we have to see if those third parties they’re hiring “can deliver.” If they can, watch a formerly staid universe (grocery) change!
The ability to select a preferred shopper is a game changer for Shipt. I’ve used the service numerous times and often wondered why I couldn’t have a preference for certain shoppers given the very high level of service of some versus others. This level of personalized service makes this more than just a delivery service — it builds the relationship in as a key component, which creates a much stronger bond between shopper and customer.
With the Shipt program, it seems like the start of a trend towards personalization of last-mile delivery – providing a mom-and-pop experience through the last-mile service! On the other hand, mom-and-pop stores can use Walmart’s last-mile capability to provide a large store format-like service!
I give full credit to Michael Zakkour on Twitter for coining the best new acronym I have heard in a long time. LMASS = Last Mile as a Service. It had to happen.
As physical retailers continue to invest to become more like Amazon, Amazon is investing in brick-and-mortar stores to become more like them. In the end, a few big retailers will drive the majority of the last mile business, as they will be the only ones who have the scale to do so profitably.
I agree with Michael La Kier, the sands are shifting so fast in the delivery market that as each day goes by, we see another offering, another service, another new entrant in the market. This is great for the shopper — the consumer who gets to trial various services and is the ultimate beneficiary of these cool offerings. Shipt’s new Preferred Shopper offering is a great example of skating to where the puck will be, not where it is. This is awesome evolution in a set of services.