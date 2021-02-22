Do grocers need to get better at planning for weather-related disasters?
Texas is currently experiencing an environmental catastrophe some are comparing in its severity to Hurricane Katrina. Unprecedented winter weather has caused a long list of infrastructural problems on multiple fronts that are putting citizens in harm’s way, not least of which is the breakdown of grocery supply chains.
Regional grocer H-E-B described the supply chains as having experienced a severe disruption in an NPR report late last week. Shoppers, after waiting in long lines outside attempting to secure supplies, have been sharing images of entirely empty grocery shelves on social media at that chain and many others. Grocers are reported having stock-outs on staples like meat, eggs and potatoes.
To make matters worse, food has been spoiling in refrigerators due to lengthy power outages, putting customers in even more dire need of food. By Friday night, power had been restored to the region but water systems remained crippled.
On Thursday, H-E-B announced the temporary closure of some stores and reduced hours of operation due to power outages and water shortages, according to Supermarket News.
A growing list of retailers outside of grocery have also been forced to close throughout the region.
For instance, Dallas-based Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney had to close locations throughout the state, according to Yahoo!Life. It is estimated that the catastrophe will inflict somewhere in the neighborhood of $50 billion of economic damage on the Southern U.S.
Even as the weather warms there are additional causes for alarm. The New York Times reports that experts fear increased temperatures over the weekend could lead to a thaw that could result in exploding pipes, and that there might not be enough plumbers available to mitigate the damage.
This is not the first time in recent memory that a natural disaster in the U.S. has led to a compromise of the integrity of vital food supply chains.
In April of 2020, the novel coronavirus pandemic began impacting food supply chains from various angles. Hoarding grew commonplace, creating artificial scarcity on staples. Meatpacking plants closed down due to rampant COVID-19 infection among workers and farmers dumped food normally sold through restaurants that were not able to operate.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should grocers be expected to take the lead in preparedness for weather-related disasters and other disruptions by purchasing generators and taking other steps to keep stores open so customers are not left without groceries? What steps could grocers take in the future to prevent customers from being put in potentially dangerous positions due to the breakdown of supply chains?
12 Comments on "Do grocers need to get better at planning for weather-related disasters?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
In exceptional weather and during exceptional events things become disrupted, and that includes in the grocery industry. It is possible to put in safeguards, such as generators, but those things come with costs attached which potentially means higher prices for consumers. It’s a trade off as to whether such investments are worth it for the relatively few times disruption hits. That said, where there is a weather forecast, retailers should be able to prepare by stocking up on products they know will be in demand. That’s just part of ongoing operations.
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
No. Grocers, like all retailers, need to manage their business. Disaster preparedness is not part of this. Grocers will decide which steps are critical for their business model and which steps are not smart. At the end of the day, a grocer is really no different than any other retailer. Both need to stay in business for their target market’s needs, but not at the cost of going out of business.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
While they did experience shortages, it was a severe situation and the industry did much better than utilities and government entities.
That being said, they would be well-served to improve forecasting, supply chain and store operations to address future demand spikes which seem to be coming with alarming frequency.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
While I see what you’re saying about extraordinary events, this is the third time since 1999 (so about once every 10 years) that Texas has one of this extraordinary winter events. Climate change data suggests that weather occurrences such as this are more, not less, likely to happen going forward.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners
Grocers have an opportunity (a business decision) to build brand loyalty, and a sense of community involvement, by improving preparedness for weather related disasters. When storms devastated the Florida Coast BJ’s was able to open the following day, ( five to seven days in advance of most other grocery stores) by having generators to run the clubs in all of its locations, pre-staged tankers to keep the generators running, pre-staged truck-loads of water and canned foods. The communities were grateful and loyal for a long time. To a limited and reasonable point grocers should invest in the community by trying to be as prepared as possible for weather events. However they need to take a realistic approach and focus on the basics and when possible coordinate with the local communities in advance. That said, we need to be careful that some over zealous legislature does not try to regulate the individual grocer’s decisions on how to invest as many can not afford the additional overhead.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Everybody gets the same weather reports, so it’s on the customer as much as it’s on the grocers to be ready for unusual weather, or life, events. The pandemic gave me a whole new perspective on “pantry planning.” I now have a one or two week cushion of most non-perishable food in the house. Between frozen and packaged goods, it’s not difficult to be prepared for events that will cause an interruption in the ability to get to the store. And even when you can get to the store, the rolling outages that occurred for many weeks and months during the pandemic finally suggested a new strategy for maintaining the household pantry. It’s not doomsday planning. It’s just recognizing that some simple planning can make the household a lot more prepared for unusual events. Turns out they are not as unusual as they used to be.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
This is a first to market issue: those that figure out how to become more agile will win in the future and those that stay in big hairball mode (past focused) will lose. There’s an obvious sense that agile is now vastly superior to the ’90s Six Sigma indoctrination that occurred over the last 30 years with very tight supply lines and “just in time” shipments. Given what we’ve learned in the past year about the need to adjust on the dime, that all has to change (easier said than done), and the first to figure it out will win on a massive scale. Like Amazon did to retailers in the teens, remember that?
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
My answer is no wrapped in a yes. No, stores should not remain open – taking safer measures means keeping people off the streets in an ice storm, etc. Grocery stores and other essential retailers should have micro-fulfillment capabilities that are flexible and unimaginably close (think bike or scooter or even walking) to the end-consumer so that roads can remain clear, and people can stay home. The idea that people have to go TO the store vs. having the store go TO the people, especially in a crisis, is dated. There are modular, micro-fulfillment options on the market such as nanofulfillment.com and attabotics. Also, news footage of stores running out of essentials and/or food is absurd. Endless aisles in micro-fulfillment centers will also solve this.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Generators may keep the freezers and cases running but they won’t keep them full. Given the nature of the events in Texas the best supermarkets could do was to attempt to fill the stores as full as possible and then refill them as soon as possible.
With supply chains based on typical purchase patterns it might not have been possible to overload the stores. I’m not sure of the lead time they had in Texas — delivery trucks are generally are fully loaded and on tight schedules. I expect the lessons learned from this event will be applied should another disaster occur.
Managing Director, Global Strategic Consulting at Revionics
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I believe it takes a coordinated effort of retailers, suppliers, city, state and federal governments to provide holistic support to affected communities. Retailers should have generators, emergency products supply, and nimble supply chain systems to react. Suppliers need to have nimble inventory and logistics organizations, processes and technology to focus on these disasters and government needs to prepare. Having your own power grid when 47 other states share to avoid disruption is not preparing to say the least.