Do five-star ratings systems have a ‘positivity’ problem?

Source: Amazon.com
Apr 28, 2021
by Santi Briglia
Santi Briglia

A university study finds that the five-star online review system has become increasingly less useful because most products are now rated positively.

On Amazon.com, for example, the average star rating is 4.2 out of five, with well over half of the reviews being five-star ratings. Nearly half of all Yelp reviews are given a five-star rating, according to the study, “Mass-Scale Emotionality Reveals Human Behaviour and Marketplace Success,” published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

“This research demonstrates a ‘positivity problem’: Most reviews are positive. In this ‘sea of positivity,’ how do people distinguish products,” Derek D. Rucker, the Sandy & Morton Goldman professor of entrepreneurial studies in marketing at Kellogg and co-author of the study, said in a statement.

Instead, the “emotionality” of reviews was found to provide a better read into the value of a business. As part of the study, the researchers used computational linguistics to assess the language used in reviews of books, restaurants and movies. For instance, a positive and highly emotional review for a restaurant might read: “I love this restaurant, it is absolutely wonderful.” In contrast, a positive, but less emotional review might read: “This restaurant is excellent, dinner was flawless.”

Although the average star rating predicted more table reservations, emotional reads were better at predicting a restaurant’s future success. The researchers suggested an “emotional star rating” could be used as an alternative rating.

Overly-positive online reviews have been called out before as a flaw in the five-star rating system. Part of the problem is that only customers who have had particularly good or bad experiences tend to write reviews. Fake or manipulated reviews also distort the star system.

One solution, according to an article from the Harvard Business Review from 2019, is showing users the average score for all businesses in the relevant category (e.g., Amazon, toys). Reviewers who tend to not always give the same or similar score could also be given more weight in ratings.

BrightLocal’s “Local Consumer Review Survey 2020” found the star rating to be the most important factor consumers cared about when choosing a local business, cited by 84 percent. However, close behind were legitimacy, 81 percent; recency, 80 percent; sentiment, 79 percent; and quantity, 79 percent.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Can five-star rating systems be reimagined to become more granular and beneficial to consumers? Can other factors (i.e., legitimacy, recency, sentiment, quantity, length/detail) be incorporated into ratings? How do you use online reviews?

Braintrust
"Can five-star rating systems be reimagined to become more granular and beneficial to consumers?"

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire
Tom Ryan

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire

Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
14 minutes 33 seconds ago
This is so true. Do I stay away from anything that has a rating of 3.9 or less? I do. I believe the problem is one of definition. Which number represents “as expected.” In NYC the taxi app asks you to rate the driver on the five-point scale. The taxi is clean. The driver drives safely and appropriately. You get to you destination on time. Is that a five? That is what I give the guy. Similarly, you order something. It comes as expected, You open it. It works. To me on these scales that is a five. How could I give the driver anything less? Say you have been to a restaurant several times. You are very pleased. That is why you keep coming back. You have rated them five each time. Now you go and you are welcomed by name, the owner comes and greets you, the meal usually always good is great this night. Where is the room to give a higher grade? Thinking about ratings, I really only have two, the… Read more »
Mel Kleiman
BrainTrust
Mel Kleiman
President, Humetrics
10 minutes 40 seconds ago

If you want a rating system of a product that gives real and valuable information, I would suggest a two-part rating system. The first review is written after the initial purchase but, more importantly, the second part is to ask the customer to rate the product or service again at 30 or 60 days in the future.

Jennifer Bartashus
Guest
Jennifer Bartashus
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
2 minutes 39 seconds ago

There is no doubt rating systems skew to the positive and probably need to be improved given how heavily they influence behavior. Netflix used to use a star system, now it is just a thumbs up or thumbs down – for them, limiting choice worked. For retail, maybe adding in a metric like product return rate might be helpful and is less reliant on a customer taking the step to write an accompanying review. Alternatively, with natural language processing, maybe consumers write a review first and a suggested corresponding star rating populates afterwards that then has to be approved or adjusted.

Braintrust
