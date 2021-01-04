Do consumers see brand activism as genuine or simply pandering?
A survey from Piplsay finds 69 percent of Americans continue to expect brands to take a stand on social issues, but opinions appear mixed on how far they want brands to go.
The report delved into opinions about changes to logos and product names taken by a number of companies, including PepsiCo (Pearl Milling Company), Mars (Ben’s Original), Land O’Lakes, Hasbro (Potato Head), and Conagra (Mrs. Butterworth). The changes aligned with heightened sensitivity around bias and inclusivity, especially in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The survey basically explored the question: Is brand activism convincing enough to impact consumer choices and decisions, or is it merely pandering to the ongoing culture war?
On the pro-activism side, asked how they viewed the changes brands like Pepsico, P&G, Mars and Hasbro have made to their logos or product names to address social issues like racism and gender-neutrality, 49 percent viewed the changes positively. Only 17 percent viewed the changes negatively and 34 percent were neutral.
However, asked for their personal opinion about the growing trend of brand activism:
- Only 31 percent felt such actions can help bring real change;
- Roughly the same number (31 percent) felt brands are giving in/cashing in on the culture war;
- Seventeen percent felt such actions will not bring real change;
- Twenty-one percent were unsure what to think.
Asked how strongly they expect such brand actions now compare to the peak of the Black Lives Matter movement last year, 38 percent had higher expectations, nine percent, lower expectations; 31 percent, the same expectations; and 22 percent, no expectations.
Brand action on social stands has been on the rise in recent years with catalysts also including global warming and the #MeToo movement.
Other recent studies around brand activism include:
- A fall 2019 survey of marketers from World Media Group found alignment with social issues as one of the top three benefits of a content campaign, alongside brand engagement and changing perceptions;
- A survey of consumers taken last August by the PR firm Edelman found 77 percent saying it is “deeply important that companies respond to racial injustice to earn or keep their trust.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can brands best judge when activism is appropriate versus excessive? Do you think that most brand activism today is seen by most consumers as genuine or just pandering?
5 Comments on "Do consumers see brand activism as genuine or simply pandering?"
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
Authenticity requires honesty which means risk and vulnerability, I believe that is the key element. Activism requires action in defense of a cause that is not always universally agreed upon or understood, which also requires risk.
Risk is anathema to most brands, and so they tend to shy away from it until it’s too late (public tide has turned against it).
I think many brands could use risk as a signal, and ask themselves a few questions:
The big challenge for many brands is they “drink their own Kool-Aid” thinking their corporate values on the wall are recognized by consumers. They need to be demonstrated every day.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Brands should really aim for common sense: treat everyone equally, be fair and just, and try to make the communities where they do business better places. Sometimes these things will intersect with politics and that can be problematic – especially where brands have a large and diverse consumer base – but it is important to take a stand on issues that matter.
All that said, brands should also push back when the circumstances warrant it. Trader Joe’s refusing to change its brand names on Chinese and Italian foods, is a good example.
Ultimately, brands have their own personality and the stands they take and the policies they support help shape that personality.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Customers can sniff inauthentic brands from a distance. When the public posturing is not based on the core values, it will result in inconsistent messaging and perception. It will feel fake and will backfire.
Some brands (Nike, Patagonia, etc.) wear their attitude on their sleeve and how they come across feels natural, and it is reflected in all aspects of customer experience, and probably internally as well.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Most of the examples given here are just brand reactions to social changes, not brand activism. For these brands, not changing would be tone-deaf. Real brand activism is rare, such as when CVS stopped selling cigarettes. That’s the sort of brand activity that drives meaningful change.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I think Delta airlines and Coca-Cola win the prize this week for taking a stand against the new voting law in Georgia. Truth be told, I’m not even sure most people realize Coca-Cola is headquartered in Georgia. Delta of course, is another story.
Do I think it was appropriate? Yes I do. Do I think it took some courage? Yes, I do.
If I were on the side of the law would I think it was pandering? Maybe. But then, Hobby Lobby took a stand, and has taken the heat.
It’s appropriate when it is in keeping with your corporate core values. And I like to know the core values of the places I give my money to.