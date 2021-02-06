Do consumers have a gender preference when it comes to brand names?
Linguistically feminine brand names are perceived by consumers as warmer and are therefore better liked and more frequently chosen, according to a new university study.
In the paper, “Is Nestlé a Lady? The Feminine Brand Name Advantage,” researchers from University of Calgary, University of Montana, HEC Paris and University of Cincinnati said several factors determine whether a name is perceived as feminine or masculine:
- Women’s names tend to be longer, have more syllables, have stress on the second or later syllable and end with a vowel (e.g., Amánda).
- Men’s names tend to be shorter with one stressed syllable, or with stress on the first of two syllables, and end in a consonant (e.g., Éd or Édward).
Analyzing the highest ranking brands on Interbrand’s Global Top Brands list over the past twenty years, the study found 55 percent, including Coca-Cola, Nike, Disney and IKEA, had feminine names, 36 percent had masculine-sounding names. Nine percent had gender-neutral names.
Participants in conducted studies also rated brands with linguistically feminine names, including made-up ones, as warmer, thereby increasing purchase intentions.
Feminine-sounding brands were found to be more appealing because they are associated with traits like trustworthiness, sincerity, friendliness, tolerance and good nature.
“People tend to process certain words instinctively, triggering associations that they may be unaware of,” Ruth Pogacar, a co-author and a professor at the University of Calgary, told The Wall Street Journal.
The advantage was found to be reduced if the product was designed only for men (e.g., men’s sneakers) and eliminated when the product was strictly functional, like bathroom scales.
Brand names represent a consumer’s “first point of contact and can, therefore, drive initial impressions, associations, and expectations,” according to the study.
The internet is flooded with tips on coming up with good brand names. Lately, search engine optimization, URL competition and social media appeal have emerged as principal concerns. The study’s researchers also cite the fact that “as new brands are introduced daily, securing a desirable name is a growing challenge due to the limited number of existing words to trademark.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does it make sense that feminine-sounding names have an advantage in appealing to consumers? What suggestions do you have for coming up with brand names?
10 Comments on "Do consumers have a gender preference when it comes to brand names?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
While this study is interesting, I find it all a bit pointless and odd. It is extremely difficult to disentangle exactly why consumers perceive existing brands as they do and to claim that it is because of “gendered” names. For example, people likely do see IKEA as a warm company – but that is because of many factors including its Swedish roots, its colorful stores, its use of humor in marketing and product naming, its association with family, and so forth. And when determining where to shop for furniture, many other factors – well beyond the name – come into play.
Under the description above, Target could be a masculine name. However I don’t see that holding the brand back. Our research consistently shows it as a retailer held in great affection by consumers.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
I agree with you Neil. Plus this study appears to have looked at the past 20 years, not the current state or the future.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Yes, I think the study is meaningless. I don’t think they are measuring the sound of the names, but what the names have come to represent over the last umpteen years.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
I always prefer brand names that give at least a little indication of the promised end state for the user.
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
Should we tell Apple they screwed up? ;o)
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
This may have been true in the past, but times have changed. Younger shoppers are more open about gender roles, and today brand names that sound androgynous are hot (Wildfang, One DNA, Telfar, Black Crane). Retailers with neutral sounding names are gaining revitalized popularity (Athleta, Kohl’s, Michaels, HMV). Naming is an important part of the brand story, but as women have become increasingly bad ass in both movies and real life, so should the names of the products they buy.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Hmmm. This feels a little bit like a “chicken or egg” situation. The brands listed in Tom’s article (Coca-Cola, Nike, IKEA, Disney, etc.) are all well-established brands that have spent a fortune carefully crafting and nurturing those brands. I have admittedly not read the research beyond Tom’s excerpts, but it seems that while there may be a correlation between feminine names and brand affinity, I certainly don’t see causation.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Coca-Cola, Nike, Disney and IKEA had feminine brand names. Really? I had to read the article several times to understand what the study was arguing. To me each of those four have masculine sounding names. OK, Nike was a goddess, but who knows that? I wonder if the research is a bit backwards. Is Disney feminine because it has been family oriented for 90 years? Is IKEA feminine because it focuses on products in the home? Would Target be feminine because it is a warm and welcoming place, ignoring the fact of what a target is?
When selecting a brand name, how about if you select one that best describes the product and test it, test it, test it.
I try never to be a male chauvinist, but I think the Nike t-shirt, the Levi’s jeans, the Adidas socks and the Asics sneakers all sound masculine to me.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Nike and Coca-Cola are feminine names? I completely missed that memo.
I think consumers equate brand names more with what they offer, and how those names make them feel when they think about what they sell, than they do with gender.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
So, I’ll say it. This study is ridiculous, quasi-misogynistic, fairly irrational, and — well — just plain silly. Let’s look at those “feminine-sounding” names like Coca-Cola, Disney and IKEA. Nothing screams stereotypical femininity to me more than Coca-Cola. Disney? Seriously? Does this mean that men who are insecure in their masculinity are more likely to drink Pepsi or vacation at Cedar Point? Now there may (or may not) be something to the notion that people warm to names that are, “longer, have more syllables, have stress on the second or later syllable and end with a vowel.” But why not just make up brand names that fit those criteria? Of course, it may be the case that you get what you measure, especially when you are being flagrantly arbitrary. Although — it does give me pause to reconsider old Walt. I never thought of him as gender fluid before, but what do I know?