Source: Wegmans

Wegmans and the “reverence and devotion” of its legions of fans (Sometimes known as Wegmaniacs) has been compared in the past to a cult. The family-owned chain’s fanatical following hasn’t diminished one bit as it has opened stores far from its Rochester, NY home.

On Sunday, Wegmans opened its first store in North Carolina (100th overall) and the crowds, according to the chain, were record-breaking.

Nearly 3,000 were lined up outside before the store in Raleigh before it opened at 7:00 a.m. The line to get into the 104,000-square-foot store began forming at 7:00 the night before.

When all was said and done, more than 30,000 people visited Wegmans on its grand opening day.

“We knew there was a lot of excitement, but the outpouring we saw yesterday was beyond anything we could’ve hoped for,” Hallie Johnston, the store’s manager, told WTVD. “From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank everyone who made our first day in North Carolina so special. We’re incredibly proud to be here.”