Do brands currently have a rare opportunity to build trust with consumers?
A slew of corporate and governmental scandals and an influx of misinformation have destabilized the public’s trust in many traditional institutions, according to Forrester’s Trust Imperative study. These failings, however, have created “an unprecedented opportunity” for brands to build trust with consumers, employees and other partners.
“Established societal institutions have often failed to unify and guide their communities,” wrote Enza Iannopollo, a senior analyst at Forrester, in a blog entry.
Beyond misinformation, growing uncertainties and concerns over income inequality, job insecurity and social unrest, as well as systemic risks like climate change, pandemics and global recessions, all contribute to a trust void that brands have an opportunity to fill.
The study notes that consumers are giving brands permission to play a bigger role in their well-being: Forty-seven percent of U.S. consumers rely on brands for overall advice on how to stay healthy and about a third (32 percent) look for brand guidance on how to manage stress and anxiety. Similarly, if consumers observe that a company has contradicted its values, 18 percent of U.S. consumers say they would stop doing business with that company permanently.
Forrester’s study highlights the importance of relevance and context in building trust.
“Organizations that succeed at building and continuously reinforcing trust have the unique opportunity to build enduring bonds with customers, attract the best, most dedicated talent, and create unique experiences with an ecosystem of partners and emerging technologies that people embrace, not fear — all while minimizing risk,” wrote Ms. Iannopollo.
Morning Consult’s “Most Trusted Brands 2021” found that, while brands have historically needed to meet rational, functional needs in order to earn the permission to connect emotionally, emotional connection is rapidly becoming as important to initial consideration in the first place.
Morning Consult wrote in the study, ”Accelerated by the events of the past year, loyalty dynamics are undeniably changing as the rise of e-commerce has democratized discovery, consumers experiment more, and switching is easier than ever. Still, transaction-based rewards programs will continue on their trajectory towards interchangeable commodities, while true brand loyalty will be forged by emotionally powered ties that elevate relationships.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has the last year created a bigger opportunity for retailers and brands to build trust with consumers, employees and other stakeholders? What factors have become more important in building trust?
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Building trust depends at its core on the assumption that truth is truth, and facts are facts. Unfortunately, we are living in an era (fueled by social media) where “choose your own facts” becomes the motto of the day — and I’m not just talking about political divisions. Brands are learning that their consumers expect them to take stands (on voting rights, for example) but getting off the fence makes trust-building that much more difficult with a wide swath of customers.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
There is no doubt that there is more opportunity than ever for brands and retailers to build trust with consumers. After so much disruption from the pandemic, those who can strengthen ties with shoppers will be positioned to win their loyalty and spending. Transparency will be key – whether that is from a corporate values perspective or on the attributes associated with an individual product. Consumers want to support brands and retailers that resonate with them.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
The fundamentals of brand trust in retail haven’t changed in decades. Deliver products your customers want, treat them well and make it easy for them to engage with you and deliver on a value proposition that customers believe in. This always builds trust and engagement with customers and teams.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
There are several ways retailers can build trust. Transparency is key. Authenticity, which was covered in a RetailWire article a couple of weeks ago, plays a role. And safety and health have become important to building trust and confidence. Trust has become an asset that helps create customer loyalty.
Regarding safety and health, that has become table stakes. If a retailer chooses not to follow protocols that make customers uncomfortable, they risk losing customers – even their loyal customers. This opens up the opportunity for competitors who do make their customers feel comfortable to grow their market share.
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes, retail companies are investing in trust, as it’s a top buying motivator.
Trust-building factors include:
As e-commerce grows, trust will remain vital to drive sales growth, as consumers aren’t in a physical store examining a product.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I am not sure what “emotionally powered ties” mean. Certainly every marketer wants the customer to be emotionally tied to the brand. The more the competition is alike, the more emotional connection is important. (See: Coke vs. Pepsi.)
But with regard to today’s environment, aren’t we really talking about transparency and truth? That is something hard to find among marketers. If they are presenting sculpted truths, they are involved in sins of omission. “Just the facts, ma’am” marketing generally isn’t a strong message to consumers. Too bad.