Do angry shoppers make happier customers?
“Anger is an Energy,” John Lydon, Public Image Ltd (PiL)
A new university study finds that consumers who are angry when they are shopping are often more satisfied with their choices than those who were fearful, sad or feeling neutral. Anger was found to help shoppers become more focused on making goal-oriented choices.
Researchers at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and Miami Business School followed up on past research showing angry people feel more certain and in control of their decisions and explored whether this led to them actually make choices more consistent with their goals.
Six studies were conducted. Half of the participants were encouraged to feel angry by being shown pictures of angry faces and being asked to write about a time they, themselves, felt that way. Other participants were similarly primed to feel fearful or sad, while others were kept neutral.
Anger-primed participants were found to be less likely to delay making a choice, less likely to compromise and more satisfied with their choices than those who were fearful, sad or feeling neutral. Michal Maimaran, clinical associate professor of marketing at Kellogg School of Management, said in a statement, “When given multiple options, consumers often get bogged down in making trade-offs, ultimately compromising their original goals.”
For companies, one suggestion based on the findings was that if employees are distracted by negative developments, such as salary freezes or layoffs, redirecting their anger toward external factors — such as the economy or a decrease in product demand — may help the staff focus on goals.
As a marketing tool, anger can be used to guide certain behaviors. Political campaigns often tap anger to encourage people to vote for their candidate.
Consumer brands would have to use anger “in a subtle, smart way” to avoid any backlash, according to researchers.
“You don’t want consumers becoming angry with your product or company,” said Ms. Maimaran. “You cannot use it as a blanket emotional target. We just show that in certain circumstances, anger can have beneficial results.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does it make sense that consumers make better choices when they’re mad? Can and should anger be used as a marketing tool to influence behaviors or as an employee motivation tool?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This seems flaky to me. While I don’t dispute that angry people may be more focused, I don’t see any practical way to use anger to influence shopper behaviors – frankly, lots of shoppers are already angry because of the poor in-store experiences they have, they don’t need to be angrier. And as for using anger somehow with employees – how could this possibility be good?
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Well this is great except that the students are not actually shopping for anything. Writing about your emotions may well dissipate the emotion – indeed, it may be the dissipation that makes choice easier and more satisfying. Lame.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
I’m angry people wasted time with this study. What brand wants people to be angry? Understanding shopper biases are important, but no one is going to open a store catering to the angry shopper.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Is there not enough anger in the world to go around? Instead how about studying the consumer decision to purchase in-store? Now that will blow your socks off!
President, Circular Logic
The only emotion retailers should be trying to create is the emotional connection customers feel with the retailer. You accomplish that by improving their experience and making them feel valued, not by triggering negative emotions.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
While this finding is vaguely interesting, I don’t see any practical use for it. As a marketer, setting a goal for creating angry customers feels more like the plot of a bad reality show than a practical strategy for success.
President, Protonik
This study seems to miss another important factor with anger: Those choices which seem so clear in the time of anger are later seen as poor choices once customers see more clearly.
This reminds me of a lot of academic research into marketing and sales: There’s probably some truth to it. But it doesn’t help a retailer because there’s nothing actionable about it.