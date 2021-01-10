Digital-first focus drives faster growth than stores ever did for Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty’s digital-first multi-channel strategy is helping the U.K-based women’s activewear brand to “grow quite quickly in multiple markets at the same time,” according to Julia Straus, CEO.
“The challenge at retail is that you can only grow, unfortunately, one store at a time,” Ms. Straus said last week at Financial Times’ “Future of Retail” digital seminar.
Building digital demand, either ahead or parallel to store expansion, “is a really nimble and attractive way to acquire customers,” she said.
The retailer, founded in 1998, pivoted to digital-first with major upgrades over the two years prior to 2020. Those investments paid off as the pandemic shuttered stores and spending shifted toward digital marketing and social media to capitalize on “very dramatic” shifts toward active lifestyles in the stay-at-home economy.
Going “pure digital” as stores closed wound up being “incredibly eye opening” and helped Sweaty Betty optimize its digital-first approach. “We were not as nimble as we thought we were. We were still thinking about four walls and, no matter what you do, it’s very hard to break that,” said Ms. Straus.
“It actually was an experiment that we never could have run under normal circumstances and I think it’s made the way we think about merchandising and bringing product to the customer much, much faster,” she said.
Online sales currently make up about 70 percent of Sweaty Betty’s revenue, but Ms. Straus insisted stores are “more important than ever.” It currently has 65 stores, largely in the U.K., and ramped-up openings are expected following its March acquisition by Wolverine Worldwide, the parent of Merrell, Saucony and other footwear brands.
Stores, she said, remain a “critical point to engage with your customer,” both from a pure sales perspective in being able to touch product and make instant purchases, as well as for the community aspects. Sweaty Betty is seeking to bring the educational and social advantages of the store to the online experience.
She said of stores, “A lot of it is community, and it’s just being out with each other and experiencing a day that is not behind your computer screen.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: To what extent has the pandemic accelerated and proven out the digital-first approach for retail? What lessons has the pandemic taught about balancing digital and physical?
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Very few retailers can survive without a strong digital strategy and that was magnified during the pandemic. When the pandemic forced many non-essential stores to temporarily close, those retailers relied solely on digital sales for revenue. In today’s retail climate and with today’s elevated customer expectations, savvy retailers are focusing on a phygital strategy that combines the benefits of an online and physical shopping experience.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
Well, there are two sides to the online rush in the pandemic. One is a success story like Sweaty Betty, which is great. This applies to companies of all sizes – like Nike, who benefited enormously from a digital-first perspective. But the other side is a challenging story, where brands that were already mostly reliant on digital found that everyone else rushing to digital raised customer acquisition costs significantly and even turned marginally profitable businesses into unprofitable ones as a result – even as business was booming.
It’s not all or nothing. It’s both. I saw a very interesting stat the other day: there is no digital upstart with over $1 billion in sales who has not opened stores. I’m sure Amazon achieved that without opening stores, but even they’re in the store business hard these days. You need both strategies – and you need them working together seamlessly.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
Consumers struggled to fully envision how online shopping could be embedded seamlessly within their routines because pre-pandemic, it was more convenient to stop in a brick-and-mortar store while you were out and about. Once we couldn’t be out and about anymore, online retail more easily integrated into our habits and lifestyles. Along this journey, shoppers have come to realize that online works just as well, if not more conveniently, for most categories than in-store does.
The way Sweaty Betty still sees stores as important, just in very intentional ways, is how smart retailers will think about balancing online and offline. A physical store is crucial to maintaining a community presence and to facilitating experiences, but having too much brick-and-mortar is just expensive and doesn’t add much.
One other important note – this transition of Sweaty Betty to an online-forward strategy may be easier for them than U.S. retailers because British shoppers are, and have been for a while, online-forward consumers.