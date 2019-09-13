Did Whole Foods just give conscious capitalism a swift kick to the curb?
There are times when a few years gone by can feel like a lifetime. It wasn’t that long ago, 2013 to be precise, that Whole Foods CEO John Mackey was making the rounds promoting his new book, “Conscious Capitalism: Liberating the Heroic Spirit of Business,” telling journalists and whoever else would listen that it wasn’t capitalism that was ailing America, but capitalists without a conscience.
Mr. Mackey, who co-founded the conscious capitalist movement and an organization that promotes its tenets, has occasionally been accused of talking the talk while failing to walk the walk when it comes to actual practice.
Consider the following passage regarding employees from the credo of the Conscious Capitalism organization: “Conscious businesses have trusting, authentic, innovative and caring cultures that make working there a source of both personal growth and professional fulfillment. They endeavor to create financial, intellectual, social, cultural, emotional, spiritual, physical and ecological wealth for all their stakeholders.”
With the preceding as a backdrop, consider the news that Whole Foods has decided that employees working under 30 hours a week will no longer be eligible to participate in its medical benefits program. Until now, those working at least 20 hours a week were eligible.
As many as 1,900 of Whole Foods’ 95,000 employees will lose their medical benefits as a result of the new criteria. The company, Business Insider reports, said the move was being made “to better meet the needs of our business and create a more equitable and efficient scheduling model.”
The average cost for insuring employees is around $15,000 per year, with large employers typically picking up 70 percent of the cost and workers the balance, according to a report on the SHRM website.
Last year, the starting wage for hourly workers at Whole Foods was raised to $15 per hour as part of a corporate initiative by Amazon.com after the company came under pressure from Sen. Bernie Sanders and other political leaders.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the decision by Whole Foods to cut medical benefits for employees working fewer than 30 hours per week hurt the chain’s reputation as an employer? Can conscious capitalism work — or is it only good for selling books, get speaking gigs and making shareholders feel better about their investments?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a pathetic move by Whole Foods (Amazon). Seriously, cutting medical benefits for part-time employees? To “better meet the needs of the business…” Yes, conscious capitalism can work, but it takes leadership to do it, and this move by Whole Foods (Amazon) runs counter to this ideal. Some might say, it’s just business, and business is business. I think companies can do better, and must do better.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Conscious capitalism can definitely work. 1950 – 1970 were the most prosperous times in the US economy (in terms of median income increasing). This is also the time period people refer to as the “good ol’ days, when a company took care of its employees.” Conscious capitalism is as simple as that. Employees are looked after, so they’re more engaged and the turnover is low. With employees invested in their job, you will likely see higher returns … and then your stakeholders are happy.
Mackey’s definition isn’t complete and it is more talk than practice. I think this cut will add to the growing skepticism consumers have around Whole Foods.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Conscious capitalism has a place in things like preventing the release of pollutants and toxic waste. Those affect everyone, including non-employees. Since the medical benefits only affect employees, it appears that, from a profit motive perspective, the company can decide to curtail or eliminate the medical benefits to part-time employees. There is a more interesting question, and that is: are those employees seeking part-time employment or full-time coverage?
Content Marketing Manager, CB4
Whole Foods’ workforce has already taken a nosedive in terms of engagement in recent years, and this will solidify that trend. It’s particularly alarming that they’re removing benefits from established employees. Couldn’t they have been grandfathered in?!
Whole Foods was perhaps an outlier in offering medical benefits to those working under 30 hours, but it reads as callous and careless to now strip loyal team members of such a critical benefit. As for whether conscious capitalism can work at scale, I’m not sure, but it seems to be working for REI and The Container Store.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is certainly a step away from the founding values of Whole Foods. It will also likely cause upset among staff who are already unhappy with some of the changes being made. I think that needs to be looked at carefully as such dissatisfaction could ultimately affect service. That said, I do see the other side of the coin. For all the lauding of good principles, the previous owners of Whole Foods did not run the business all that well and there are now significant issues that need to be addressed. I am not saying that cutting healthcare benefits is a solution to those issues, but it serves as a warning that good principles and generosity can only come from successful and profitable businesses that can afford them.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Consumers are starting realize that underbelly of Amazon is not as warm and welcoming as the smile under the logo implies.
Content Marketing Strategist
As more consumers shop according to their values, this move could harm the Whole Foods brand. The retailer could see attrition, and lower engagement and morale among associates who stay. Notably, this move comes at the exact time California advanced a bill to protect contract (“gig”) workers and give them access to benefits because stability and security boost loyalty.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Oh no! Now all the better and talented staff run to find a better deal. It is hard to take away something that is thought of as a benefit. I am sure Whole Foods thought this through, but with long term impact and perspective on the business? I will be watching inside their four walls.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Oh boy. Everyone used to ask me, “so, what do you think will happen to Whole Foods now that the behemoth Amazon is at the reins?” Well, now we know. I’d expect more of this type of move, especially if I worked for them.