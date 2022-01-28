Did M&M’s characters need a makeover?
Mars has updated M&M’s five anthropomorphized color-coded mascots that appear in marketing campaigns as a way to promote inclusivity, leading some to question whether it’s another case of “wokeness” run amuck.
The changes, according to a release, include a “more modern take” on their appearance, with the biggest changes made to the two female characters.
Green, often seen as the “sexy M&M,” no longer has one hand on her head and another by her hip in a come-hither pose. Her signature white go-go boots have been exchanged for sneakers that Mars said reflects the relaxed dress code of the pandemic.
Brown, the other female character, has likewise switched her stilettos for pumps. Marketing efforts moving forward will present characters in different shapes and sizes to promote diversity.
The company says the update also reflects “more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling.”
Green is being reimagined as more confident, Red as less bossy and Orange now acknowledges and embraces his anxieties. Yellow, the goofiest M&M in the past, becomes the optimist.
Finally, the makeover includes “an updated tone of voice that is more inclusive, welcoming and unifying, while remaining rooted in our signature jester wit and humor.”
Toning down the sex appeal of M&M’s feminine characters became the butt of jokes across the internet last week, and the overall strategy struck some as an overreaction to cultural sensibilities. The changes follow recent rebrands by Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s, Eskimo Pie and Ms. Butterworth over racism concerns.
M&M’s often relies on broad, physical humor that sometimes plays to sexist themes. Green, the first gender-oriented character launched with a 1997 Super Bowl commercial, may have already offended some with her long lashes, pouty lips and appearances in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, once posing on a stripper pole.
Mars, however, asserts the refresh aligns the characters with the times. Jane Hwang, global VP of M&M’s, told Adweek, “We took a deep look at our characters, both inside and out, and have evolved their looks, personalities and backstories to be more representative of the dynamic and progressive world we live in.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Were M&M’s mascots outdated or were the updates an overreaction to cultural sensitivities? How do brand managers determine when a refresh is necessary?
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
Honestly, political “wokeness” or cultural insensitivity aside, it seems like a surprising use of money and people’s time, especially during the pandemic. As a former brand manager, I often say we did brand refreshes because it was fun for us, not because it was needed by the consumer or otherwise.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
SO TRUE!
Director, Main Street Markets
So the brown M&M stays the same? It’s candy. I honestly don’t know why people are offended by candy. Did someone or a group of people say the candy was bossy or confident? What’s next?
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The old saying is that there’s no such thing as bad publicity — this move may prove that saying wrong. A clear case of pandering to their view of cultural sensitivities and then trying to take advantage of it. If they were concerned that a refresh was needed, make the refresh and let others notice that you may (or may not) be more in tune with your target audience.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Apparently some people have lots of time to be outraged by Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss and M&Ms. Get a life, people.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
As a foreign-born, moderately liberal person, I am as sensitive to racial bias and inequality as anyone. However, we may have overplayed this card and become “oversensitive.” I liked that Aunt Jemima pancake mix, and Uncle Ben’s rice box. Each conveyed a warmth that the new packages don’t. I never saw either as offensive or stereotyped but rather as down-home, country and warm message. M&Ms and a new Minnie Mouse outfit? Naaah.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Mars may be overthinking what people think about anthropomorphized chocolate candy, and the pundits on one side or another are equally guilty. But I have to point out that the Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s “characters” were in need of retirement long ago. They evoked not just racial stereotypes but especially the image of the “happy house slave” (see: Gone With The Wind). This was one case where “political correctness” was appropriate.
President, Co-founder, RetailWire
The brand managers at M&M clearly want people to think beyond candy — they’re looking to position the brand as a progressive social leader. The question here isn’t how offensive or not Green was, but whether it profits a brand to pose as an institution that promotes “a World Where Everyone Feels They Belong.” That’s so far from selling fun candy, it’s hard to fathom, but that kind of lofty aspirational thinking worked pretty well for Apple, so maybe we shouldn’t knock it.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
We live in a era when news commentators are looking for new things to be upset about. If they don’t have something to be outraged about, they don’t have anything. This was a red herring from day one.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Did M&M’s characters need a makeover? I don’t really know, but they sure have generated a lot of conversations and have received a lot of attention. Even Jimmy Kimmel (and others) have featured then on national television. Not bad!
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Over the last 90 years Mickey and Minnie have evolved with thee times. There is nothing wrong with a different M&M evolving their characters.
However, this does not have the same consideration as Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s, Eskimo Pie and Ms. Butterworth. Putting in the same category is huge stretch.
Net, net, I have already written more words than the subject demands.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
The short answer is yes. It was as waste of time and money. The net effect of the new mascots ads is to call attention to the old ones. I doubt that many consumers gave much thought to the “issues” M&M says the new mascots are try to correct.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Personally, I like M&M’s, but a company that makes money by getting kids to consume more and more sugar has better things to worry about than whether or not its mascots are woke. Show me the Type II Diabetes education material for grade schoolers, and then we can debate appropriate footwear for cartoon characters. As to brand managers, I think many of them see “refreshes” as a path to personal, rather than brand, promotion.