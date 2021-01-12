Did Cyber Monday hit its peak in 2020?
The good news is that the final figures from Cyber Monday show that it was the single biggest day for online shopping in 2021. On the other hand, the $10.7 billion in sales rung up by online merchants was down 1.4 percent from last year’s record performance.
A number of factors are said to have played a role in the final tally.
“With early deals in October, consumers were not waiting around for discounts on big shopping days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday,” said Taylor Schreiner, director, Adobe Digital Insights. “This was further fueled by growing awareness of supply chain challenges and product availability. It spread out e-commerce spending across the months of October and November, putting us on track for a season that still will break online shopping records.”
Consumers spent nearly 12 percent more online between Nov. 1 and 29 compared to 2020, according to Adobe. The company’s research finds that daily online sales have remained consistently high this year and have not had some of the same spikes seen in the past. Adobe has forecast online sales to grow 10 percent year-over-year and reach a new record when all is done and tallied for the holiday season (Nov. 1 – Dec. 31).
Retailers have reduced their discounts throughout the season and Cyber Monday was no different. Adobe is expecting merchants to further reduce discount levels as Christmas draws nearer.
Cyber Monday discounts offered on electronics were around 12 percent this year compared to 27 percent in 2020. Retailers discounted sporting goods eight percent compared to 20 percent last year. The closest category on discount percentage was apparel with merchants cutting prices by 18 percent versus 20 percent in 2020.
Out-of-stocks may have cost some retailers sales, as well. Adobe found that out-of-stock messages were up eight percent on Cyber Monday compared to the week before. Out-of-stocks messages for November were 258 percent higher than they were in the same month in 2019.
The vast majority of consumers chose delivery for their online orders, but curbside pickup remains a popular option. Eighteen percent of those placing orders chose to drive to a local store to get their merchandise. This compares to 20 percent last November.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are there lessons that retailers can take from Cyber Monday and the rest of the 2021 holiday season to help them going forward? What are your expectations for retail performance in December?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Did Cyber Monday hit its peak in 2020?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I wouldn’t say a peak has been reached, I am sure that in future years, we will see Cyber Monday sales grow again. However this year has been one of returning to some semblance of normality and that has meant more people returning to physical stores. That’s partly why online sales growth for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday were subdued. Shopping earlier also played something of a role – from our consumer tracking, holiday shopping completion is more advanced than it was in 2020 or 2019.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
People forget – eliminating peaks is a good thing as long as you aren’t losing share over the entire holiday season. Everyone needs to take a deep breath.
By the way, Amazon grew during the same period, so there’s that.
Content Marketing Strategist
Retailers’ lessons: Start promotions earlier in Q4, prioritize availability and offer a unique assortment.
Despite skimpy discounts so far, retailers may offer generous deals in December to clear out merchandise.
COO, Mondofora
There are probably two (at least!) factors that impacted this year’s Cyber Monday sales figures. The first is a general sense of social unsettledness – from the pandemic, the economy, politics, etc. – which may be discouraging robust consumer purchasing. The second, which is probably a larger and longer-term force, is that e-commerce is becoming more common and not set aside for a single day. It looks like “Cyber Monday” shopping is not just for Cyber Monday anymore.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The 1.4 percent decline is not such a bad number, for a couple of reasons:
Bottom line: What does total retail spending look like (physical and online) by the time we get to the end of December, and especially in comparison to 2019? Until then, it’s unwise to focus on single-day results.