Did Apple just hand Best Buy the keys to its retailing empire?
Apple announced on Wednesday that nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores are now authorized as repair locations for all its products. While there’s no doubt that Best Buy’s fleet of stores and its in-home Geek Squad technicians will help Apple owners find more places and ways to get help, will it also entice many of these same people to buy their tech products at Best Buy rather than at Apple’s stores?
“This will drive traffic to Best Buy stores,” Michael Pachter, managing director at Wedbush Securities, told CNN. “If the repair is something that will take an hour, the consumer will be captive in the Best Buy store and likely to purchase something.”
With the addition of the Best Buy locations, Apple will now have about 1,800 authorized third-party locations outside its roughly 300 U.S. stores to handle repairs. Apple reports that the addition of Best Buy will now mean that roughly 80 percent of its product users in the U.S. will be within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider.
“If a customer ever needs to repair their products, we want them to feel confident those repairs are done safely and correctly,” said Tara Bunch, Apple’s vice president of AppleCare, in a statement. “We’re always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we’re excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it’s even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them.”
“We love being there for our customers no matter what their Apple need is, from helping them choose the right device, to offering AppleCare protection and now helping fix their devices,” said Trish Walker, president of services at Best Buy. “We’ve always enjoyed a great partnership with Apple and we’re thrilled that, together, we can better serve our customers.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more pros or cons to Apple’s decision to name Best Buy as an authorized repair provider? Will some of the people who typically shop for Apple products at the brand’s own stores or website now go to Best Buy?
I think it is an acknowledgment that the focus is moving from the Genius Bar concept one used to find at the Apple stores into a commoditized product category anyone can do.
Another big win for Best Buy! And for Apple and for Apple’s customers. Apple enjoys what is probably amongst the highest levels of loyalty that a brand can enjoy. By giving Best Buy a thumbs up for repairs of Apple products they just made life easier for millions of Apple brand loyalists. And created increased foot traffic for Best Buy. And relieved themselves of any pressure to invest in opening their own stores in smaller markets. Multiple wins on multiple levels.
This is a calculated move by Apple. If one brings an Apple product for repair to a Best Buy store, they are already — by definition — an Apple customer and probably an Apple loyalist. Additionally, the product crossover between the two retailers is limited. I think Apple will withstand the exposure.
This gives more access to people getting their products and, more importantly, service instead of finding an Apple store in a high rent district 100 miles away.
This is good for both companies, and Apple gains a fleet of Geeks to help their product line stay in working order.
I see more good than bad with this new arrangement. Apple still has excellent potential for increasing market share, especially with their computers. The more consumer opportunities for awareness, trying the product and now repairs, the more Apple has a chance for that to happen. Indeed, Apple has always suffered from not being the “business” machine of choice in the PC world, but as the cloud continues to take over how we function, there becomes less and less that one cannot do on a Mac and only on a PC. Moreover, there have always been many features of Mac computers that PCs do not offer. So the exposure is ideal. All the Best Buy customers will now not only take notice of Apple products but Best Buy will be promoting their Apple repair services in-store as well, letting customers know that if Best Buy supports Apple 100 percent, perhaps they should consider purchasing one. Whether the customer purchases Best Buy or Apple, Apple ultimately still gets the sale!
Having Best Buy be an authorized Apple repair provider will result in several benefits to Apple. More repair places convenient to Apple devices owners should take some pressure off overcrowded Apple stores, and provide an opportunity for shoppers to purchase Apple accessories at Best Buy stores while shoppers wait for their repairs.
I take this announcement at face value – Apple extends the range of its services while easing the pressure on its in-store staff and allowing them to do more selling, and Best Buy gets to market a new service with a great reputation that Amazon and Walmart don’t have. Surprised it didn’t happen earlier.
Just as Fortune 100 retailers are leveraging the Amazon platform to sell their products, Apple is simply expanding their products, services, scale and reach with the partnership with Best Buy. This is a clear win-win for both Apple and Best Buy. Best Buy has experienced a retail renaissance, and their stores are already a go-to destination for products and expertise, as well as their Geek Squad offerings.
There’s plenty of room for for Apple and Best Buy, and this strategy will not cannibalize any of the Apple store’s business. What this very tactical strategy does is offer the loyal Apple customers a choice as to where and when they could have their devices serviced. This along with certified Apple repair specialists will drive even more traffic to Best Buy.
It’s all about winning for both brands.
A clear win-win for both Apple and Best Buy! Apple recognizes their 300 stores cannot reach every Apple customer within a reasonable distance for service and turning Best Buy into an authorized service center for their products simply provides more reasons for loyal Apple fans to love the brand even more. Best Buy stores already had an Apple store within a store to sell Apple products, so I don’t see this as “stealing” any additional sales from Apple stores – shoppers getting service at the Geek Squad counter are already Apple customers. This may also be an attempt by Apple to address the perception of crowded Apple stores where customers can’t get noticed by Genius Bar staff quickly enough. This is a great win for Best Buy as they further enable service revenue in their stores, continuing their great retail transformation.