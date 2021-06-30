Did Amazon or a rival, say Target, gain the most from Prime Day?
Amazon.com has already declared victory, claiming record-breaking sales for marketplace sellers during its Prime Day event last week. Was it, however, the biggest gainer among the major retailers that ran sales last week?
Amazon has not released total numbers for Prime Day, but an Adobe Digital Index estimate provided to media outlets has it gaining 6.1 percent over 2020. Salesforce, on the other hand, had Amazon’s overall sales in the U.S. down one percent from last year.
Third-party sellers were the big Prime Day winners for Amazon, a point of emphasis for the retailing and technology giant in the lead up to this year’s event. The company ran a “spend $10, get $10” promotion to be used on Prime Day for the 10 days leading up to it. This, according to Amazon, produced record sales for third-party sellers over the lead-up period as well as the two days of the main event.
Thrasio, which bills itself as the largest acquirer of Amazon marketplace sellers across the globe, said its businesses — Wise Owl Outfitters, Drive Auto, E Tronic Edge and Harperton — achieved a 60 percent sales increase compared to Prime Day 2020.
Amazon may have been the main choice for many shoppers during the Prime Day period, but it was not their only option. Fifty-five percent of Prime Day shoppers only considered buying from Amazon, according to Numerator, but that left opportunities for others. Twenty-six percent comparison-shopped Walmart and 21 percent did the same online at Target.
Most of the numbers around Prime Day and its rival promotions center online, but that only tells part of the story for retailers that have much larger store footprints than Amazon.
Placer.ai reports that store visits to Target and Walmart were up compared to their overlapping promotions during Prime Day 2020. Target’s visits were up 32.3 percent over last year and 12.1 percent over 2019. Walmart saw store visits increase 21.7 percent year-over-year. They were essentially flat compared to 2019.
Target, in an email to Retailwire, said that it “set new sales and fulfillment records” during its 2020 Deal Days, and that this year’s promotion, which ran three days, resulted in “continued growth” as it found more of its customers taking advantage of its same-day Drive Up and in-store pickup options.
Walmart did not respond to a request for comment.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are the 2021 Prime Day results a signal that Amazon’s history of rapid year-over-year growth is slowing down if not coming to an end? Do you expect rivals — Walmart, Target, Best Buy, et al — to begin cutting into Amazon’s market share or does Amazon have an answer to prevent that from happening?
6 Comments on "Did Amazon or a rival, say Target, gain the most from Prime Day?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The slowdown in Prime Day sales was inevitable as other major retailers launch counter promotions to tap into the demand. These results are proof positive that the major retailers are having an impact on Amazon’s business. That said, Prime Day is still huge and it will continue to be a market maker for likely years to come.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Prime Day is an event of Amazon’s making. However it has become a national retail occasion with other players jumping on the bandwagon with their own promotions and deals. There is no doubt that players like Target and Best Buy saw sales gains. Once again, this helps to prove that Amazon is not the only game in town – which runs counter to those silly narratives that Amazon is a monopoly. Ultimately, Amazon could never capture the entirety – or anywhere near it – of retail on Prime Day nor on any other day!
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
The fact that third-party sellers were the biggest winners suggests to me that Prime Day continues to be about Amazon as a platform versus a brand itself. I would have considered a more impressive victory to be significant growth in Amazon-owned brands, since that would mean the holiday is working to build relationships with consumers. As time goes on, Amazon rivals will only become more strategic and successful in competing on Prime Day(s). Target’s impressive Prime Day results this year demonstrate that they’ve started getting it right already.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
If Target’s visits were up 32.3 percent over last year and Walmart saw store visits increase 21.7 percent, you have to believe that Amazon is now looking even more closely at its brick-and-mortar strategy. it’s another reminder that Target is getting everything right in its omnichannel approach. Again, it looks like Amazon has built up Prime Day only to see it benefiting its main competition. It stands to reason that, just like in brick-and-mortar retail, adjacency increases sales for the competition. That’s why you see the auto mile, furniture row, etc., adjacency works online as well.
Director, Main Street Markets
A lot more retailers got a piece of the pie this year – some that have never played in that arena. I suspect that the results were positive for them as well. The leaders like Walmart and Amazon will need to find ways to entice customers other than price.
VP of Advertising | Buy Box Experts
Amazon can only maintain first mover advantage for so long. Since the first Prime Day in 2015, retailers like Walmart and Target have joined in, and over time consumers have begun to expect and shop for deals and discounts across multiple retailers. The big win is that Amazon has successfully created a new shopping holiday during summer, and fueled new growth during a historically low sales period for the marketplace. So while they may share some of the spotlight with other retailers, I’m confident Amazon will continue to find ways to continue to drive YOY increases through promotions, pricing, and product selection.