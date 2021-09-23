Photo: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods has been named as the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) beginning in 2021.

The multiyear agreement is intended to enable the two parties to combine their resources and celebrity to promote women’s sports, youth participation and player development. The WNBA and Dick’s have agreed to work together to develop initiatives to connect with female athletes of all ages and skill levels and increase the visibility of the league and its players across the country.

The deal will make Dick’s the largest national retailer for WNBA merchandise. The chain will carry a selection of authentic apparel and equipment, including newly developed Nike jerseys for every team. Dick’s will stock Wilson WNBA basketballs, t-shirts and WNBA logo hoodies in all 12 markets where teams play as well as select locations throughout the U.S. All merchandise will be sold on Dick’s site.

“The WNBA is a premier example of how sport can define leaders and celebrate the current and next generation of female athletes,” Lauren Hobart, Dick’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Today marks an important next step in our journey to support female athletes, and we look forward to collaborating with the W to provide opportunities for people of all ages to engage and connect with women’s basketball, the league and its players.”

Dick’s has made connecting with female consumers a major element of its marketing push. During the Olympic Games held this summer, the chain ran commercials with the theme from Miss America serving as the soundtrack but with imagery featuring females preparing for various sports by applying blackeye to reduce glare or taping fingers ahead of a boxing match.

The chain, in March, ran spots featuring women from its executive ranks interacting with their children as they engaged in youth sports.

“While the campaign focuses on several of the women on our leadership team, I can tell you that our entire company is all in on supporting girls and women in all walks of life,” said Ms. Hobart at the time. “Along with our partners, we will work tirelessly to ensure that we have the products and programs that speak to current and future female athletes.”