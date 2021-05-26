D.C. attorney general sues Amazon for price fixing
Karl Racine, the attorney general of Washington, D.C., has filed a lawsuit against Amazon.com in federal court charging the retail and technology giant with exercising monopoly power by blocking third-parties selling on its marketplace from offering lower prices or better terms when selling the same items on other sites, including their own.
So-called “most favored nation” (MFN) agreements, Mr. Racine claims, effectively result in marketplace sellers having to incorporate higher fees charged by Amazon, which may represent as much as 40 percent of a product’s selling price, on other platforms operated by Walmart, eBay and others. The result is that artificially high prices are established, causing harm to both the sellers and consumers, while limiting choice and competition.
The suit filed in D.C.’s Superior Court Civil Division points to Walmart as a point of comparison to make its case.
“Walmart charges no setup, subscription, or listing fees, only a referral fee on each sale,” the complaint reads. “TPSs (third-party sellers) who choose to use Walmart’s Fulfillment Services program are charged a fixed monthly storage and fulfillment/delivery fees that are significantly less than what Amazon charges. Walmart sellers are not forced into a $39.99 monthly subscription.”
The fact that so few marketplace sellers abandon Amazon for alternative options is evidence of its monopolistic power, according to the suit.
“We filed this antitrust lawsuit to put an end to Amazon’s illegal control of prices across the online retail market,” said Mr. Racine in a press release. “We need a fair online marketplace that expands options available to District residents and promotes competition, innovation, and choice.”
The D.C. attorney general said that Amazon claimed in 2019 that it had ended its “price parity policy” but that, in reality, it had simply replaced what went before with an “effectively-identical substitute” known as its “Fair Pricing Policy.” The current program still results in the same penalties for sellers found to offer better deals elsewhere. Amazon subjects violators to sanctions or removes them from its online marketplace altogether.
Amazon claims that marketplace sellers alone are responsible for setting prices on their products.
“Like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively,” Amazon said, according to The Wall Street Journal. “The relief the AG seeks would force Amazon to feature higher prices to customers, oddly going against core objectives of antitrust law.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Amazon’s “Fair Pricing Policy” as being anticompetitive? Do you know of other similar agreements in force at other large retailers, whether online or in physical store environments?
7 Comments on "D.C. attorney general sues Amazon for price fixing"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The key issue is pricing to consumers and, in that regard, Amazon has generally always pushed to lower prices for consumers. This approach has provide Amazon with cover for their less than friendly policies and programs like forcing ad spends, demanding sellers offer lower pricing and of course the dubious effort to use marketplace sellers’ data to create competing house brands. Amazon’s approach to marketplace is uniquely their own and, while it has been tremendously successful, the impact on marketplace sellers is becoming problematic and dysfunctional.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Excellent summary Neil. The defense rests!
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
WOW! Nice analysis.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Yes! What Neil said — with one minor quibble. The mere existence of competitive alternatives in the marketplace (i.e. Walmart’s marketplace) is not de facto evidence that Amazon is not a monopoly. But I’m guessing the point intended is that Walmart is an effective competitor due to the size and growth of their online marketplace — and that is. Great job Neil.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
I am no legal expert. But this reads as being significantly weaker than other similar cases in the past – the flap over pricing e-books at $9.99 between Apple and Amazon or the current spat between Apple and Epic about in-app purchases.
I think Amazon is on thin ice when it comes to anti-competitive behavior based on how it may favor its own private labels in search results, or how vertically integrated it is, resulting in a near-monopoly. But in this specific case, I think Amazon is on solid footing.
President, Protonik
I am pleased to see this action. Though I don’t know the legalities well enough to know how it will turn out.
Regardless, after claiming to be the small business’s friend, Amazon has turned out to be a poor partner as they have leveraged their power to force small business deals to turn sour. Yet given Amazon’s volume, it is not realistic for those businesses to move elsewhere – it’s a serious Catch-22.
For years I’ve advised small businesses to be careful with Amazon as they are an unreliable partner in many ways – this is one.