CVS to close stores and create new formats in health push
CVS Health will close 900 stores over three years and launch new formats as part of its strategic push to create health destinations in the communities it serves.
The retailer, which operates over 9,000 locations, said in a release that it has evaluated “changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations.” This analysis led CVS to the decision that it was overstored in some areas. The chain plans to shutter around 300 locations a year over the next three years. It will take an impairment charge in the fourth quarter of between $1 and $1.2 billion to write down associated costs.
CVS, which acquired insurance provider Aetna in 2018, has also experimented with new modes for meeting customer healthcare needs, such as telemedicine. Further, it has piloted new services, such as in-store mental health services at locations in three states with plans for further expansion. CVS’s MinuteClinic operations utilize nurse practitioners to provide basic medical services to patients at more than 1,100 locations.
The chain plans to operate three distinct formats going forward: stores dedicated to offering primary care services; enhanced HealthHUB locations with products and services designed for everyday health and wellness; and traditional CVS Pharmacy stores. The company did not provide a breakout of the numbers of stores it will operate by format.
“Our retail stores are fundamental to our strategy and who we are as a company,” said Karen Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health. “We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence.”
CVS’s new approach will also include changes at the top of its retail business. Neela Montgomery, current president CVS Retail/Pharmacy, has decided to leave the company at the end of the year.
Ms. Montgomery will be replaced by Prem Shah and Michelle Peluso, who will serve as co-presidents. Mr. Shah, who was also named to the newly created role of chief pharmacy officer, will oversee that portion of the business at the company’s drugstores. Ms. Peluso, who joined CVS Health this year as its chief customer officer, will be responsible for the front-of-store.
CVS does have some overlapping stores and pruning the chain is both sensible and reasonable. However there are some stores which don’t perform simply because CVS has not bothered to invest in them and, on the retail side, they have lost share and witnessed declining sales and profitability. That did not need to come to pass. My hope is that with fewer shops, CVS will start making proper investments and improve the selling environment. This isn’t important just for retail, it is also vital to create a pleasant environment for those coming to use their expanding range of healthcare services.
It appears that CVS is pruning their stores for excellence. With some 9,000 stores, closing 900 over three years sounds reasonable given the new direction the company is taking. It is not hard to imagine that offering new medical services might require different store layouts and designs, and so this makes sense. I see this move by CVS as strategically on the offensive and deliberate. Stores don’t remain forever, and there are good reasons to adjust and find better, more productive locations. The number of stores is huge, but not when you put the move in context.
I think it is a very smart idea now – to be ahead of the game is the right thing to do as you know Walmart and Amazon are thinking the same thing. They have decided to move forward with a solid plan to offer medical services, and need to decide which stores fit the new model and it looks like a lot of stores will not fit or are close in proximity with overlapping services (in my city, there are CVSes within a mile of each other) so I can see where store rationalization makes sense.
Of course it remains to be seen if these changes will be successful or not but, for my money, I would rather go to a CVS Health to get prescriptions, flu shots, etc. than a regular CVS. If you walk the aisles of CVS, there are very few food products that are actually healthy. For the most part, foods that are loaded with sugar that do not contribute to good health. It just seems out of whack. If CVS wants to be the “go to” health destination, it needs to make a bold move, and this proves that they do. Not selling cigarettes is not enough.
Closing stores should be less of a deal than the media is making it. We’ve said in this forum for years that there are too many drug stores out there. I have five within a few miles of me – one or two would be sufficient. I’m not sure leadership models make that much difference, nor do I think all three formats are going to thrive – I’m still very skeptical about mental health clinics as a big business opportunity. But to their credit, they are trying different things and that’s never bad.
CVS has seven location in my hometown of 125,000 in population. That’s way too many for me. Trimming down the chain seems like a very good idea. Maybe it should be done in fewer than three years…