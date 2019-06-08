CVS subscription program goes big to outdo Amazon Prime
CVS is going national with its CarePass subscription program, which offers free delivery on prescription medicines, over-the-counter remedies and other products sold by the chain with no minimum order, for an annual fee of $48 or $5 a month.
The program was successfully tested in the Boston, Philadelphia and Tampa markets before the decision was made to roll it out across the country.
“Initial customer response has exceeded our expectations with members utilizing the program’s full benefits and becoming more engaged across all of our digital offerings,” said Kevin Hourican, president, CVS Pharmacy, in a statement.
Results from the pilot, shared by CVS, show that CarePass appeals to consumers across a wide swath of demographic classifications. Twenty percent of those who became CarePass members in the test phase were Millennials. The chain found that those in the program spend 15 to 20 percent more than before they were members.
When the drugstore chain launched the pilot for CarePass last fall, it was widely seen as CVS’ answer to Amazon.com’s PillPack acquisition and a way for it to take back lost sales from the front of the pharmacy.
Amazon has been undercutting CVS’ pricing on comparable private label over-the-counter remedies. CVS’ prices were 20 percent higher than Amazon’s, according to a Jefferies Group report published in June of last year. CarePass subscribers receive a 20 percent discount on CVS-branded products.
Program members will also receive a monthly $10 promotional reward that can be used in the chain’s stores or on cvs.com. Rewards are automatically added to a member’s ExtraCare card at the beginning of each month.
Customer support is also an important element of the program, with CarePass members having 24/7 phone access to speak live with a pharmacist who has access to the prescription histories of those enrolled in the program.
Members are also eligible for free annual sports physicals at local CVS stores that include a MinuteClinic. The chain has said that it is working on offering other perks and services in the future.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect the results from CVS’ test of CarePass to be replicated on a national level? What impact do you think the launch of CarePass will have on other pharmacy operators when we look back in a couple of years?
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
CarePass is a great program! With competition being as intense as it is, it shows that when you’re creative, you can still find ways to succeed. Many of us remember when the local pharmacy would deliver prescriptions. CVS has taken it one step further by offering discounts on their brand products as well as a monthly $10 promo reward. The $5 a month charge is a small price to pay for all the conveniences. I see this going national and other retailers soon following because I find CarePass to be that good!
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This program simply makes sense, and the compelling pilot test results confirm it. I expect that this program will deliver great results when rolled out nationally. A subscription service is ideal for prescription drugs that need to be constantly re-ordered. And while pharmaceuticals can be purchased from Amazon, I believe that some consumers would prefer the extra confidence they have purchasing directly from a trusted pharmacy chain like CVS who has a well established reputation and pharmacists on staff.
Managing Director, GlobalData
In some ways, CVS’s hand has been forced by Amazon’s entry into the market and the desire of consumers to have more of their drugs delivered. CVS needs to play in this arena. However, unlike Amazon, CVS has a massive number of stores and those stores are very reliant on the footfall of customers coming in to collect prescriptions. The expansion of CarePass has the potential to undermine that dynamic, especially as CVS has done very little to make its stores destinations in their own right. Over the longer term this could well erode value and cause problems. Once again, CVS’s failure to understand that it is a retailer as well as a healthcare business will be a source of woe.
Global Industry Director - Retail, Software AG
Super example of eliminating a pain for and on behalf of the customer. I imagine roll-out will be dependent on success or otherwise from financial and operational perpective. It will be interesting to see how other pharmacies respond – nationally and locally. But also a big question is, will pharmacy chains outside North America look to replicate this prior to Pillpack commencing operations in their country?
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
This is a thoughtful and systematic approach to engage and retain consumers in a category where Amazon is not already #1. All demographics care about and need HABA products and related care/services from a trusted source.
Retail Influencer, Speaker and Consultant
CarePass is a wonderful program that was thoughtfully crafted. Did CVS do this because Amazon forced its hand or because it was being innovative? Time will tell. Pharmacies stopped doing deliveries because it wasn’t profitable, so the tricky part here is how far CVS pushes the marketing and basket building that inevitably comes with a program such as this. Having said that, great program!
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Absolutely it is a GREAT idea to roll CarePass out nationally. Contributing to its success is its stickiness. In other words, remaining engaged with their patients and offering real value are two of its key ingredients. Congratulations to CVS for once again recognizing the value in building relationships and focusing on those areas most important to its core consumers.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
CVS’s physical retail footprint has become ubiquitous and offering the CVS CarePass program will only add value and enhance the customer experience. Customers are already saving with CVS’s existing rewards program which encourages more spending to drive additional discounts. CarePass will drive more engagement, sales, and offer the value that their loyal customers are looking for.
CVS already has a very loyal customer and the in-person pharmacy experience matters, especially for follow-up questions, counseling, etc. What will ultimately come out of this experiment is an enhanced customer experience, and positioning the CVS brand at the top of the consumer’s mind when it comes to pharmacy needs.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Well thought-out program. Incentive to buy CVS branded products, incentive to come in-store (as Neil pointed out, there is currently no real incentive to be in a CVS!), and addressing the national trend of home delivery of “everything.” If the basket size also increases for every delivery, it may actually be profitable!
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
CarePass may well fall in the “damned if you do and damned if you don’t” category. CVS, like all chain drug stores, certainly feels the pressure of Amazon’s entry into their historic lines of business. The reported 20 percent difference in prices was not going to go unnoticed by its customers.
However, while the results appear to be positive in impact, long term this could be problematic. A member gets $10 a month to spend on selected CVS branded products, while paying no more than $5 to be a member, get a discount of 20 percent on CVS branded products and free delivery. Definitely a win for their customers but I’m not so sure that it is for CVS.