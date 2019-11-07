Crate and Barrel takes the feed them and they will come approach
Crate and Barrel is the latest chain to open an in-store restaurant in hopes that shoppers will stop and stay a while.
The home furnishings retailer, which has more than 105 stores nationwide, opened its first restaurant in Oakbrook Center in the Chicago suburbs, according to Eater. The indoor/outdoor restaurant seats 75 and is called The Table at Crate. It was launched in partnership with Cornerstone Restaurant Group, the same restaurant group that has partnered with Michael Jordan on his branded steakhouses. The location features a mostly vegetable-based, foodie-focused menu and cocktail selection. The restaurant has two floors and showcases Crate and Barrel products throughout.
In-store restaurants have grown in popularity as retailers have sought ways to meet customers’ desire for retail experiences that extend beyond shopping.
Also in home furnishings, RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, has launched restaurants in its New York City flagship, its Napa Valley “luxury compound” and in other high-end hospitality-focused store locations, including its Chicago location.
In fact, there was some legal controversy between RH and Crate and Barrel in the years-long ramp-up to the latter’s recent in-store restaurant launch.
In 2017, RH accused former Crate and Barrel CEO Doug Diemoz of stealing trade secrets pertaining to the design of an in-store restaurant, according to The New York Post. Mr. Diemoz had previously been employed by RH and joined Crate and Barrel in 2015. He left Crate and Barrel in 2017.
Elsewhere in home furnishings there is, of course, the notable example of Swedish furniture chain IKEA, which has made an in-store restaurant a centerpiece of its store experience since 1956 (13 years after the chain first opened its doors). IKEA’s version is, however, closer to a food court than a fancy restaurant.
At the same time as it has opened its first restaurant concept, Crate and Barrel has been expanding its brand portfolio. In June, the retailer acquired home décor, entertainment and gift brand Hudson Grace, according to HFN Digital. The brand currently has five standalone stores. Crate and Barrel intends to boost the brand’s digital presence and expand it into niche markets.
- Crate and Barrel’s First Full-Service Restaurant Opens in Suburban Chicago – Eater
- IKEA Restaurant – IKEA
- RH’s new location is a luxury compound – RetailWire
- Battle between furnishing chains gets even weirder – New York Post
- Crate and Barrel Bolsters Portfolio – HFN Digital
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What makes an in-store restaurant a success for a given retail chain or area of retail? Do you think The Table at Crate will be a successful addition to Crate and Barrel?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Crate and Barrel takes the feed them and they will come approach"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Think about it — someone is much more likely to make a major furniture purchase if their spouse is there as well. That’s what makes the restaurant concept so genius. Come in, have a look, consider your purchase over a meal, buy, and go. I’ll be surprised if this isn’t a hit.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Crate and Barrel is one of many examples and it is not a new concept. Bloomingdale’s and other department stores have had popular restaurants in their stores. Barneys New York has what has always looked to be a very successful restaurant in the NYC location. The optimal success is that the restaurant makes money and its patrons shop at the store when they go for lunch there. Keep in mind that we are now “over-restauranted” and new in-store restaurants will be competing for the same dollars with existing street-side restaurants.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
There is no secret recipe for success here. IKEA’s food court works because the stores are generally destinations and people often travel a pretty far distance to get to one and, given the size of the stores, after you’ve been shopping for a while you need caloric intake just to keep you going. It’s either the food court or pack your own lunch. As to The Table, the devil is in the execution. I personally am not overly fond of eating in a store, but clearly lots of folks are — but only if the food is well prepared, presented well, priced right, and the ambiance is inviting. So for now, I’m suspending judgement on The Table.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
Anything to attract, engage and entertain your guests is bound to make new fans of your brand. Considering that a significant part of the shopping journey is about the experience, opening The Table at Crate is simply a brilliant move by the Crate and Barrel brand.
The restaurant and shopping experience has become a quick win, especially for lifestyle, experiential-focused retailers such as Restoration Hardware, Tiffany’s, Armani and many others. This is the kind of winning formula that retailers such as Barnes & Noble should consider. Keep your customers happy, along with their significant others and kids, and they might just leave with some products.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Like any restaurant – the proper combination of good food, good service, and good ambiance defines success. Expectations are different if in a retail environment like Crate and Barrel as the purpose is to drive traffic and highlight their own kitchenwares in use. I believe the format is a good fit for a restaurant addition – they just have to get the food, service and ambiance right.
Marketing Director, Aptos
The restaurant-in-retail concept has a long history of success (remember all the cafe’s inside department stores?). I think for this “back to the future” strategy to work, the dining experience needs to be extremely well executed. Menus must be closely aligned to the store’s brand ethos, and the food and service must be consistently exceptional. Retailers must quickly learn how to manage and measure dining experiences, and measurement/monitoring must be extremely vigilant. Bad food experiences will turn people away from the brand far more quickly (and lastingly) than a disappointing product purchase that can easily be returned. Integrating products into the dining experience is a great strategy, but only if the dining experiences are positive.