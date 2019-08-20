Counterfeit books vex Amazon

Aug 20, 2019
by Al McClain
Al McClain

Counterfeit books are a problem for Amazon.com, according to recent articles by David Streitfeld in The New York Times. His most recent piece alleges that many of these fakes are printed and sold on Amazon by third-party sellers, but that some are printed by Amazon’s self-publishing subsidiary.

The George Orwell books purchased by Streitfeld had typos, covers that were not the same as originals, missing pages and other inconsistencies from the originals. Many of the counterfeits in Streitfeld’s investigation were sold by Amazon directly and shipped from their own warehouses. 

A spokesman for the Orwell estate asked when Amazon will take responsibility for the fakes being sold on the site. Some of the typos in the fake editions affected the content to the point that they altered the meaning.

The Association of American Publishers filed an analysis with the FTC, saying in part “the marketplace of ideas is now at risk for serious … damage because of the unprecedented dominance of a very small number of technology platforms.”

In an earlier New York Times article, Mr. Streitfeld notes that Amazon now sells more than half of all books in the U.S. and even has an issue with counterfeit medical handbooks sold on its site, which are so poorly printed that doctors could make errors in prescribing medication because of hard to read copy. He says Amazon does not check the authenticity or quality of the books it sells and maintains minimal, if any, oversight of third-party sellers. 

In a response to the first Times article, Amazon says it spent over $400 million in personnel and technology to protect customers from fraud last year. It claims to have stopped over one million “bad actors” from opening selling accounts in 2018 and blocked more than three billion suspected bad listings before they were listed on the site. 

Amazon also cites Sanford Publishing as one publisher it has worked with to put enforcement measures in place, and says that since the action, that publisher has not had further problems. Amazon cites additional measures such as its free brand registry, an authenticity verifying program called “Transparency”, a self-service counterfeit removal tool for publishers, and its “A to Z” guarantee for customers.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Whose responsibility is it to prevent counterfeit books from being available on Amazon? Is there any way for other booksellers to benefit from selling “real” books?

"Whose responsibility is it to prevent counterfeit books from being available on Amazon?"

This is a serious issue for book lovers everywhere. The fact that this is happening with medical books is even more troubling. Amazon needs to step up to the plate on this and all the other areas that manufacturers are getting squeezed, to use a more polite term. This is happening in almost all categories where third-party sellers are buying goods and then re-selling them on Amazon in a different pack size, price, etc. There has been evidence of food items that are past their expiration date and not up to the quality the consumer expects from a national brand. The consumer then tends to go back to the manufacturer who needs to eat the cost to make it right. Why should the CPG company or anyone else that makes a good product or a publisher that puts out the original book be left holding the bag? Amazon should be the one to take responsibility for their third-party sellers or the Amazon-maintained supply chain that allows this to happen. It’s great that they are trying… Read more »
