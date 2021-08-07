Could Dollar General become a go-to healthcare resource in rural America?
Dollar General plans to increase its selection of healthcare products and services across the communities it serves in rural America, making the chain more valuable to the locals in areas that have been traditionally underserved.
The retailer intends to establish itself as a destination point for customers in need of cough and cold remedies and dental and feminine hygiene products. Dollar General will also offer a selection of other health aids and nutritional and medical items.
The move, according to the retailer, is a logical step in its expansion strategy that has put one of its stores within five miles of three-quarters of the U.S. population.
“We are always looking for new ways to serve, and our customers have told us that they would like to see increased access to affordable healthcare products and services in their communities,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General CEO, said in a statement. “Our goal is to build and enhance affordable healthcare offerings for our customers.”
Dollar General has made significant customer acquisition gains across rural America since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit last year. The dollar store chain has expanded its selection of consumable and non-consumable goods during that time. Doing so has resulted in customer retention rates and net promoter scores as good as the retailer has ever produced, Mr. Vasos said in May on the chain’s first-quarter earnings call.
The retailer said in a related announcement that it had hired Albert Wu, M.D. to the newly created position of chief medical officer. Dr. Wu is expected to help develop new health care services to be offered by Dollar General and to work with “healthcare product and service providers to build a comprehensive network of affordable services” for the retailer’s customers. The company did not offer specifics on the types of services it might bring to market.
Dollar General’s new chief doctor joins the chain after working at McKinsey & Company since 2016. Dr. Wu led a team at McKinsey working on a variety of projects, including those dealing with improving healthcare for rural patients.
Mr. Vasos said Dr. Wu will bring “a unique perspective” to Dollar General as it moves into healthcare products and services for its customers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How challenging will it be for Dollar General to move into healthcare product categories and services in rural markets? What types of services do you think Dollar General should pursue to serve the healthcare needs of consumers in rural areas and what hurdles might it face in doing so?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The healthcare industry is worth north of $8 trillion dollars and it makes great sense for Dollar General to expand into this space. With over 17,000 locations their market coverage, especially in rural/under-served markets make this a very compelling strategy. There are many potential services that Dollar General could offer, and no doubt they can learn from some of the early experiments that Walmart (and others) have conducted. The biggest hurdle will be the same hurdle that rural communities face today — attracting physicians to small towns. That said, changing views on lifestyles from the pandemic and the financial capabilities of Dollar General could make this more attractive than it once was. Overall, I love this strategy.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Dollar General has a reach into rural America that is unlike that of any other retailer – even Walmart. Indeed, its convenience is an often overlooked reason that, beyond price, allows it to do so well. Placing more emphasis on healthcare products will serve it well and will deepen the share of revenue it can attain from customers. I am curious as to what healthcare services will be offered. The staffing structure and size of most Dollar General stores, plus the positioning of the retailer, don’t lend themselves to a service based proposition in healthcare.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
With 75 percent of the U.S. population within 5 miles of a Dollar General, its reach makes it convenient for many consumers. Increasing the assortment of health and wellness products such as cold remedies, dental, feminine hygiene and nutritional items should be easy to execute for Dollar General and will make their stores a convenient and valuable option for these products. However expanding into health services will be more difficult. Bringing health products and services closer to more people is a great strategy.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
COVID-19 taught many businesses many things. In this case, it may have made the dollar stores aware that, by their location in rural areas, they have an opportunity to not only serve their communities better by providing a modicum of health products and services, but to increase revenues in the process. Worth testing the concept.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
I’d love to see the research that says that this is a market opportunity for Dollar General, since there’s a Walgreens or CVS in practically every town in America. Personally I’d rather buy name-brand medications than a $1 version produced for Dollar General.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
That was my first thought as well. What about those Walmart stores? I don’t pretend to understand the motivation behind Dollar General shoppers (I just read some data recently that showed dollar stores are more expensive on a per-unit basis than other retailers, I don’t see why a shopper would do this.)
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Not without its share of challenges (e.g., staffing, store size, merchandising standards), Dollar General has several distinct advantages (location, reach, size, logistics, and foot traffic).
Could they become a healthcare resource in rural America? Yes!
Do they need to create carefully-curated assortments? Yes!
Will they need to enter partnerships to make this successful? Absolutely!