Sources: “SuperValu Christmas TV Ad 2021”; “Bol.com: The gift you really wanted”

We go outside the U.S. to Ireland and the Netherlands for the next two contestants in the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge 2021.

The spots are tied to traditional seasonal sentiments, although they veer off in completely different directions.

The first spot from the SuperValu grocery chain in Ireland, involving a young girl and a deer, is a story of recovery or the wish for it. It’s a common feeling held by people across the world as we seek to come back from the pandemic. It’s a sentiment that SuperValu is encouraging viewers to share.

The second spot from the Dutch e-tailer Bol.com is a story about a boy, a special Christmas wish, a soccer ball and an app. Is this just a traditional Christmas tale or is it something else? Click on closed captioning for subtitles if you don’t understand Dutch.

(Editor’s note: If you would like to nominate entries for this year’s challenge — either domestic or international — please email the name of the retailer and a link to the spot to adchallenge@retailwire.com.)