Christmas commercials are going to the dogs, cats, guinea pigs …

Sources: (Clockwise from upper left) Holiday TV spots from Chewy; L.L.Bean; PetSmart; Petco
Dec 14, 2021
by George Anderson

Retailers understand the love that Americans have for their pets and are taking steps to make sure that four-legged family members will find special gifts for themselves under the tree on Christmas day.

Fifty-six percent of Americans plan to buy their pets gifts for the holiday season, according to the American Pet Products Association, up from 51 percent last year and 47 percent in 2019.

Spots from Chewy, L.L.Bean, Petco and Petsmart all seek to connect with pet parents through their love for their fur babies. Which one is most effective? Submit your vote in the poll and help us decide.

 

 

(Editor’s note: If you would like to nominate entries for this year’s challenge — either domestic or international — please email the name of the retailer and a link to the spot to adchallenge@retailwire.com.)

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Chewy, L.L.Bean, Petco and Petsmart? Which spot does the best job of connecting with the retailer’s core customers while reaching out to new ones?

8 Comments on "Christmas commercials are going to the dogs, cats, guinea pigs …"

Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
1 hour 26 minutes ago

Chewy all the way! That dog has personality!

Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
1 hour 23 minutes ago

While they are all well done, I’m casting my vote for “best connecting with customers and prospects” to the L.L.Bean spot. Associating the family dog with the iconic L.L.Bean flannel is great brand building (and pretty high on the cute factor, too).

Dr. Stephen Needel
BrainTrust
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
1 hour 22 minutes ago

George – you make it harder and harder to choose a winner. They are all great, and with two dogs who get spoiled at Chanukah AND Christmas, I can relate. I’m picking L.L. Bean as Ivan (my beagle/hound) appropriates my plaid throw blanket every time I fold it. Petco likewise. Both clearly point to “GET YOUR PET A PRESENT” while giving you a warm fuzzy feeling. Chewy was all warm and fuzzy but had a minimal message. Petsmart was the opposite – lots of message, low on the warm fuzzies.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 20 minutes ago

I liked Petco’s the least; it wasn’t particularly funny and I did not find it very festive. L.L. Bean’s was OK but I disliked that the dog sat away from the family as it looked a bit isolated – I expected something a bit more powerful from such a great brand. That leaves me with PetSmart and Chewy. PetSmart has a great song (from Oliver!) and I loved the way it featured many types of pets. However Chewy wins for me: kids dashing around, a family preparing for Christmas, and pets central to all the excitement. Perfect — or perhaps purr-fect!

Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
1 hour 14 minutes ago

They are all great but I am picking the L.L.Bean advertisement. Pets are always part of Christmas but what better choice than to associate the famous plaid flannel with your pet?
Warm and fuzzy indeed.

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
1 hour 2 minutes ago

Chewy! Gotta love the dog as master of the festivities herding everybody into the family portrait.

Doug Garnett
BrainTrust
Doug Garnett
President, Protonik
52 minutes 44 seconds ago

It’s quite fun to watch some spots about something other than people. That said, the PetSmart commercial is going to have impact – it is fun and interesting while getting across far more value than the others.

Besides, I really don’t want to live in the Chewy menagerie home where no home with that many animals can look so sparklingly clean.

Gwen Morrison
BrainTrust
Gwen Morrison
Partner, Candezent
26 minutes 23 seconds ago

The Chewy spot delivers the bigger holiday anthem, with a higher level of merriment that entertains and ultimately encourages spending. They all deliver a message to connect with family and find holiday joy at home. This is certainly a “sort of post-pandemic, not quite over” approach. Interesting that L.L.Bean chose to go with pets.

