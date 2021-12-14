Christmas commercials are going to the dogs, cats, guinea pigs …
Retailers understand the love that Americans have for their pets and are taking steps to make sure that four-legged family members will find special gifts for themselves under the tree on Christmas day.
Fifty-six percent of Americans plan to buy their pets gifts for the holiday season, according to the American Pet Products Association, up from 51 percent last year and 47 percent in 2019.
Spots from Chewy, L.L.Bean, Petco and Petsmart all seek to connect with pet parents through their love for their fur babies. Which one is most effective? Submit your vote in the poll and help us decide.
(Editor’s note: If you would like to nominate entries for this year’s challenge — either domestic or international — please email the name of the retailer and a link to the spot to adchallenge@retailwire.com.)
- Did You Buy Your Dog a Christmas Present? Join the Club – Bloomberg
- Celebrate the Holiday Moments | Chewy – YouTube
- A Man & His Dog | L.L.Bean – YouTube
- Making Holiday Memories Together | It’s What We’d Want If We Were Pets | Petco – YouTube
- PetSmart – Anything for Your Pet’s Holiday – YouTube
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Chewy, L.L.Bean, Petco and Petsmart? Which spot does the best job of connecting with the retailer’s core customers while reaching out to new ones?
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Chewy all the way! That dog has personality!
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
While they are all well done, I’m casting my vote for “best connecting with customers and prospects” to the L.L.Bean spot. Associating the family dog with the iconic L.L.Bean flannel is great brand building (and pretty high on the cute factor, too).
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
George – you make it harder and harder to choose a winner. They are all great, and with two dogs who get spoiled at Chanukah AND Christmas, I can relate. I’m picking L.L. Bean as Ivan (my beagle/hound) appropriates my plaid throw blanket every time I fold it. Petco likewise. Both clearly point to “GET YOUR PET A PRESENT” while giving you a warm fuzzy feeling. Chewy was all warm and fuzzy but had a minimal message. Petsmart was the opposite – lots of message, low on the warm fuzzies.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I liked Petco’s the least; it wasn’t particularly funny and I did not find it very festive. L.L. Bean’s was OK but I disliked that the dog sat away from the family as it looked a bit isolated – I expected something a bit more powerful from such a great brand. That leaves me with PetSmart and Chewy. PetSmart has a great song (from Oliver!) and I loved the way it featured many types of pets. However Chewy wins for me: kids dashing around, a family preparing for Christmas, and pets central to all the excitement. Perfect — or perhaps purr-fect!
Director, Main Street Markets
They are all great but I am picking the L.L.Bean advertisement. Pets are always part of Christmas but what better choice than to associate the famous plaid flannel with your pet?
Warm and fuzzy indeed.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Chewy! Gotta love the dog as master of the festivities herding everybody into the family portrait.
President, Protonik
It’s quite fun to watch some spots about something other than people. That said, the PetSmart commercial is going to have impact – it is fun and interesting while getting across far more value than the others.
Besides, I really don’t want to live in the Chewy menagerie home where no home with that many animals can look so sparklingly clean.
Partner, Candezent
The Chewy spot delivers the bigger holiday anthem, with a higher level of merriment that entertains and ultimately encourages spending. They all deliver a message to connect with family and find holiday joy at home. This is certainly a “sort of post-pandemic, not quite over” approach. Interesting that L.L.Bean chose to go with pets.