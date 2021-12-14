Sources: (Clockwise from upper left) Holiday TV spots from Chewy; L.L.Bean; PetSmart; Petco

Retailers understand the love that Americans have for their pets and are taking steps to make sure that four-legged family members will find special gifts for themselves under the tree on Christmas day.

Fifty-six percent of Americans plan to buy their pets gifts for the holiday season, according to the American Pet Products Association, up from 51 percent last year and 47 percent in 2019.

Spots from Chewy, L.L.Bean, Petco and Petsmart all seek to connect with pet parents through their love for their fur babies. Which one is most effective? Submit your vote in the poll and help us decide.

(Editor’s note: If you would like to nominate entries for this year’s challenge — either domestic or international — please email the name of the retailer and a link to the spot to adchallenge@retailwire.com.)