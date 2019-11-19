Chick-fil-A Foundation changes charitable giving and controversy follows
Where you stand on LGBTQ rights may or may not color your view of Chick-fil-A. What is clear is that the growing fast-food chain, which has closely aligned its business operations with its Christian values since its founding in 1967, has become a symbol of controversy in recent years for statements made by its current CEO opposing same-sex marriage. Now, the chicken chain is inviting more controversy after announcing a new corporate giving plan that will exclude two organizations known for their opposition to same-sex relationships.
The two groups — The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes — were recipients of multi-year giving programs from the Chick-fil-A Foundation, the chain’s not-for-profit philanthropic wing.
Going forward, the foundation plans “a more focused giving approach” to support a smaller number of organizations working to improve education and end homelessness and hunger. Chick-fil-A will give $9 million in 2020. One beneficiary will be Junior Achievement USA, for its work with more than five million kids a year in grades K-12. The company is expanding its partnership with Convenant House International to reach out and save the homeless, runaways and victims of human trafficking. Chick-fil-A will also donate $25,000 to 120 local food banks when it opens new locations around the country.
Based on reactions on social media, many supporters of same-sex marriage say (perhaps with tongue-in-cheek in some instances) that the popularity of Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich has caused Chick-fil-A to court consumers it previously offended when CEO Dan Cathy went on a Christian radio program in 2012 and said, “We are inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him and say, ‘We know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage.’”
Calls for a boycott of the chain began after Mr. Cathy’s comments, but have not appreciably slowed Chick-fil-A’s expansion in new markets around the country.
Chick-fil-A’s decision to adjust its giving has drawn criticism from some of the same people who championed the chain in 2012.
Former Arkansas governor and Fox News personality Mike Hukabee wrote on Twitter, “In Aug 2012, I coordinated a national @ChickfilA Appreciation Day after they were being bullied by militant hate groups. Millions showed up. Today, @ChickfilA betrayed loyal customers for $$. I regret believing they would stay true to convictions of founder Truett Cathey. Sad.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Chick-fil-A has made the right decision with its publicly announced focus on charitable giving? Is there anything else the chain should or should not do, since it has become a lightning rod on the issue of LGBTQ rights and conservative Christian beliefs?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Personally, I think Chick-fil-A has a right to support who or what it wants. Consumers also have a right to boycott the chain, or not, based on what it supports. In a country where freedom of speech and thought is prized, that’s the way it should work.
That said, I do lament the fact that everything seems to have become so political and controversial. I just want a chicken sandwich. I don’t want it served with a dose of moralizing from either side!
Managing Director, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
Amen to that!
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
We need a standing ovation GIF for this comment!
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
The problem, of course, is that a chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A has always included a dose of moralizing.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
What Chick-fil-A does is their prerogative. Purely from the brand credibility perspective, this comes across as trying to correct the perception and doesn’t come across as credible.
But I think it will be a short-lived controversy, and attention will soon be back to which chicken sandwich tastes better.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Our expectations of brands and fast-food restaurants have become outrageous. Once upon a time, customers were happy with a quality sandwich or salad, at convenience, and if it were a good experience they might come back for more. Now companies are expected to being open and transparent about all their policies, have to stand for a greater purpose beyond their brand proposition.
Chick-fil-A could support or contribute to whatever charitable organization they choose to. Just as companies have every right to support which charities they want to align with, consumers could absolutely choose which companies they want to remain loyal to.
With that said, Chick-fil-A and other companies should be cognizant of any downstream impacts of supporting polarizing charitable organizations.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Yes, they could support whoever they wanted. I as a consumer can go wherever I want. To quote Ronald Reagan, “trust, but verify.” As retailers like Starbucks, Target, and Nike have proven that being more inclusive is good for business I don’t know why anyone would continue to support any business that wasn’t looking out for the greater good.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Neil, there is nothing more to say than your comment.
In America, that is the way it should work. Thanks Neil, for a great comment.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
I heard they’re having a hard time recruiting creatives from places like NYC and LA, even with exceptional pay and benefits. Which seems fitting, but not good for the “restaurant of the future” notion.
In the end though, to me, it’s their call as to what they want to stand for. They should just be aware that a large percentage of people can quickly become informed of their stance, especially if it’s 1500s thinking, and act accordingly. And why bring that on? So to me, they need to cool it on the ridiculous statements and ventures (even with charities) and just do what they do best: sell a zillion chicken sammies for everyone.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting