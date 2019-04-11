Photo: Century 21 Stores

Century 21, the New York-based off-price department store, opened its first pop-up for the holidays. The 40,000-square-foot, two-level shop is located in the heart of Herald Square, about a half a block from Macy’s flagship.

Beyond holiday selling, the location represents a marketing vehicle for its 13 locations, including its seven-story flagship store in the Financial District that spans 220,000 square feet.

Promising an “Insta-worthy, festively fashionable must-stop, must-shop,” Century 21 said in a release that the first floor is bathed in Century 21’s signature red — including facade, doors, rugs and mannequins. Additionally, a collaboration with Herlanderart and claudia isabel studio produced an in-store Instagrammable installation of luxe gold displays with matching product offerings.

“We can’t wait to paint the town red and bring the gift of fabulous fashion — at prices that feel like a miracle — to our customers from our hometown and tourists from around the world,” said Century 21’s CMO Michael Kustermann in a statement.

The pop-up will be open from Nov. 1 through Jan. 11.

Among other major chains, Kohl’s for the fourth straight year will be opening a holiday pop-up in New York City. Open only three days (Nov. 7 to 10), the shop in the SoHo district will showcase exclusive brands, but likewise includes interactive window displays, personalization stations, live caroling and mocktails for Instagrammable moments.

“Engaging experiences like this provide a great backdrop for capturing and sharing social media-friendly content and to showcase our portfolio of new and existing brands,” said Kohl’s CMO Greg Revelle.

Kohl’s doesn’t have any permanent locations in New York City.

New to holiday pop-ups is Yeti, the trendy drinkware and cooler brand that is opening one this holiday in its hometown of Austin and another in Dallas.

With only three stores and plans to open six in 2020, the pop-ups are expected to enable Yeti to cost effectively explore new markets and learn about retailing. Matt Reintjes, CEO, said last week on Yeti’s third-quarter conference call, “We like the speed to set up. We like the cost. We like the muscle we’re building operationally as a team to support it.”