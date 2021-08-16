Canadian Tire buys part of a shipping port in move to upgrade its supply chain
Canadian Tire Corp. has purchased a 25 percent stake in Ashcroft Terminal Ltd., British Columbia’s largest inland port, to support the retailer’s supply chain flexibility and sustainability goals.
PSA International Pte Ltd., one of the world’s largest container port operators, will continue to operate and retain a majority interest in the 320-acre inland transload and storage terminal.
The $40 million investment is expected to help Canadian Tire lower carbon emissions by allowing the chain to shift volume from trucks to rail in Western Canada, as well as to stage more inventory in British Columbia rather than shipping it back and forth across the country.
Canada’s largest retailer also benefits from shorter lead times and long-term savings.
“The deal secures railway capacity against our future requirements, allowing us to work across a smaller number of partners,” said Greg Hicks, Canadian Tire’s CEO, last week on a quarterly call with analysts.
Working more closely with PSA also promises to improve fulfillment performance.
“We’ve spoken before about how our merchants work with our vendors to get enough product into the country to meet the demand at the right time,” said Mr. Hicks. ”Equally important to our sourcing capabilities is having goods available in the right geography. And that is dependent on our ability to transport goods around the country as effectively, efficiently and sustainably as possible, and our investment in Ashcroft is a step in making that happen.”
Canadian Tire makes the investment as pandemic-driven headwinds around transportation and supply availability forces the company to aggressively chase inventory as well as container, shipping and warehouse capacity.
Major U.S. retailers have made recent investments in fulfillment centers near ports.
Amazon.com announced plans in early August to open a more than one million-square-foot fulfillment center in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Walmart broke ground last December on a three-million-square-foot distribution center near South Carolina’s Port of Charleston.
Greg Smith, Walmart’s EVP of supply chain, said in a statement, “SC Ports’ proven track record of handling high-demand supply chain needs for the automotive industry gives us full confidence in their ability to meet our retail distribution and e-commerce needs.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What obvious and less obvious benefits do you see coming from Canadian Tire’s equity stake in Ashcroft Terminal and partnership with PSA International? Is forming stronger connections with ports becoming more critical to support retail supply chains?
7 Comments on "Canadian Tire buys part of a shipping port in move to upgrade its supply chain"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
As supply chain challenges persist, it’s not surprising that enterprising retailers will look for ways to improve their situation. This move by Canadian Tire to invest in the Ashcroft Terminal is a good example. It’s hard to say what the long term impacts of the pandemic may have on the supply chain, but it seems like this is a prudent move and one that many large chains that have resources to make these types of investments will look at.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This gives a whole new level of meaning to being “vertical.” I certainly never imagined that a retailer would want to/have to own part of a port in order to guarantee the smooth and predictable flow of product. But here we are. And on the same day that I am reading that the going rate for containers for toys has escalated from $3,000 to $30,000+ — without a guarantee of on-time delivery.
Director, Main Street Markets
Jeff, I just came back from a trade show and the price of a container (and finding one) was the main topic of conversation. Vendors are making choices to re-mix their assortment offerings based on the container issue. This is an interesting decision – I am curious to see what other movement this will cause. Most vendors see the increased cost of containers continuing until mid-next year.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
A proactive move to help manage the higher transportation costs facing today’s companies makes sense, especially if you believe there are long-term structural challenges facing the industry. Truck, rail and ocean cargo capacity all remain under pressure, with driver and labor issues being key challenges. Canadian Tire’s move could pay off if it can truly lower costs and improve the efficiency of the company’s supply chain. Whether those benefits will persist once transportation capacity and cost issues normalize remains to be seen.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Walmart rose to prominence in the ’80s on the back of its supply chain efficiencies. They did it better than anyone else. Today, the challenges are even greater and if a major retailer can gain efficiencies through an investment in a port or other links in the supply chain, it should serve to benefit both the retailer and the customer. It will be interesting to see how Canadian Tire’s goods are prioritized or if this will give them a competitive advantage. If other retailers experience greater supply chain disruptions as a consequence, I could see lawsuits, etc.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This looks like ownership of part or most of a seaport is going to become a marketable asset with the company that wants it the most, has enough money, will purchase it from the previous owner, and so on. Who would have thought?
Managing Director, RAM Communications
This is part of a new trend in logistics to either invest in or own adjacent links in the supply chain. It happened in trucking and air freight a while ago, it’s happening with ports and other modes of transportation now and will happen with manufacturing before too long. For the largest retailers, they understand that controlling as much of the entire value chain as possible is increasingly a competitive advantage and will devote resources to that end.