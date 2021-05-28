Can Wilson Sports win at lifestyle fashion and consumer-direct sales?
Wilson Sporting Goods, the 108-year old sports equipment maker, is introducing its first lifestyle apparel collection and opening its first stores to support the launch.
The Wilson Sportswear range “signals the evolution of Wilson into its next phase as a household athletic lifestyle brand,” according to a statement. Sitting at “intersection of sport, fashion and culture,” the performance range takes its inspiration from Wilson’s heritage spanning team sports, tennis and golf. These days, Wilson is particularly known for its tennis rackets and baseball gloves. Wilson has been the NFL’s official football brand since 1941.
The initial collection of sweatshirts, joggers, shorts, polos and skirts fulfills athleisure’s promise in offering enough performance attributes, such as such as anti-microbial properties, for an athlete to use playing their favorite sport or working out, but also being stylish enough to wear off the playing field and outside the gym.
“We really set out to blur the lines of fashion and function — and solve for both,” Wilson Lifestyle head of design Joelle Michaeloff told V Magazine.
The initial range will be sold exclusively at Wilson.com in the U.S., and via WeChat and other sites in China.
To drive buzz, Wilson will drop new items bi-weekly and is planning special collaborations around “key moments in sport culture.” Later this year, Wilson will open its first-ever stores in Chicago, New York, Beijing and Shanghai to showcase not only the sportswear but sports equipment.
Wilson is also extending its Advisory Staff network of more than 10,000 professional athletes, coaches and teaching pros to include tastemakers such as artists, musicians and activists. Phillip Leyesa, a sneaker customizer and new Advisory Staff member, said, “The styles are modern, versatile and can easily take anyone from the field to everyday life.”
Wilson appears to be taking a page from sports brands such as Nike, Adidas, Champion and Fila in tapping collaborations and conducting limited-edition drops to generate buzz and fashion cachet. Gordon Devin, president of Wilson Sportswear, told WWD, “We want to own Saturday and Sunday.”
- Wilson Sporting Goods Unveils Premium Sportswear Line – Wilson Sporting Goods
- Wilson Sportswear Launches Lifestyle Collection – V Magazine
- Wilson Sporting Goods Wants a Piece of the Lifestyle Apparel Action – WWD
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Wilson Sports’ launch of a lifestyle sportswear collection and physical stores as a natural progression or a stretch? Do you see more brands, particularly in categories such as apparel, taking the dual approach of traditional wholesale relations and operating consumer-direct businesses?
Join the Discussion!
1 Comment on "Can Wilson Sports win at lifestyle fashion and consumer-direct sales?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Given that the store play seems to be a handful of flagship stores in big city locations, I think this is a smart move for Wilson to elevate its brand. That said, whether these stores make money directly or are more of a marketing initiative remains to be seen. The launch of apparel seems sensible, especially if Wilson wants to drive more sales. However the market for sporting apparel is very crowded so it will be interesting to see what Wilson does to differentiate.