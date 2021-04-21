Can West Elm tap influencer buzz?

West Elm influencers Erick Garcia, Keisha J, Matthew Schueller & Michael Lindsay - Photos: West Elm
Apr 21, 2021
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

West Elm has launched its first social ambassador program in another test of the potential of influencer marketing in the home category.

The program, West Elm Collective, will feature 20 regular content creators, called Insiders, as well as a series of monthly Tastemakers.

The Insiders include some interior designers but are mostly social media personalities. Each will have their own curated West Elm shop page to share their favorite West Elm designs and recommendations. Insiders gain early access to new collections that can be tapped for content. Instagram Lives, live-selling events, online discussions and how-to series are planned.

“They’ve selected their favorite West Elm pieces, many of which they actually have in their own homes, so their audiences, as well as our customers, will be able to see on their channels how these products actually live in a space,” Andrés Ortega, West Elm’s director of partnerships and influencer marketing, told Business of Home.

Members earn an affiliate commission on purchase click-throughs from their pages. Regular customers are also being encouraged to join West Elm Collective.

Other examples of ambassador programs tied to influencer storefront pages include Macy’s Style Crew, Best Buy College Crew and Sephora Squad. Most major chains offer broader, commission-driven affiliate programs. Walmart, Nordstrom, JCPenney and Zappos have all recently partnered with influencers on shopping livestreams.

According to Poshmark’s 2020 Social Commerce Report, 41 percent of consumers and 57 percent of Gen Z discover new brands via influencers on social platforms.

The influencers trend is being driven by younger consumers, many of whom aren’t homeowners, presenting some challenges for these efforts, according to the Business of Home article that explores the high-end home décor category. Home item samples also tend to be bulky and expensive versus beauty and fashion items.

However, a number of home furnishing brands and chains such as CB2 and IKEA are tapping influencers dedicated to home, food, parenthood, entertaining and other lifestyle topics to not only drive sales but create online content. IKEA’s campaigns have been particularly innovative, including one tasking influencers to transform an empty room into a stylish living space within 180 minutes.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the potential for West Elm Collective and for influencer-driven ambassador programs in general? Does West Elm and the home category face more challenges working with influencers versus fashion and beauty sellers?

Christine Russo
BrainTrust
Christine Russo
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
37 minutes 56 seconds ago

Authenticity is key in influencer marketing. Honestly, as described, this initiative sounds dated. Here’s why. First, the place for authenticity is TikTok. They should be building the strategy there and then repurposing the content back to Instagram and also to Pinterest (which is often overlooked). The general feeling among social media shoppers is that Instagram is polished and inauthentic. TikTok has a slew of DIYers, decorators, artists, first-time home buyers, furniture flippers, etc. reaching huge followers.

David Weinand
BrainTrust
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
31 minutes 57 seconds ago

Agreed Christine — influencer marketing strategies have seen their day.

Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
31 minutes 31 seconds ago

I may be in the minority here, but I really feel like the days of social media influencers are numbered. Most influencers lack authenticity and trust, which are absolutely critical to building long-term relationships with shoppers. I fully expect younger shoppers to begin turning away from social media “stars” before long.

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
19 minutes 57 seconds ago

You’re not. Have you seen the HBO documentary Fake Famous?

Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
16 minutes 44 seconds ago

Not yet, Georganne, but it is now in my queue!

DeAnn Campbell
BrainTrust
DeAnn Campbell
SVP Strategy & Insights, Harbor
14 minutes 54 seconds ago

Me too – in the queue!

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
21 minutes 28 seconds ago

This sounds a lot like the Aeropostale Ambassador program that was in place a number of years ago. Aeropostale tapped local high school kids who were sent coupons and deals that they shared on their social media.

Does anyone other than influencers really care what influencers think about anything? Who really believes that their recommendations are authentic and not just for clicks? If the influencer is a decorator, maybe, but random people? Nope. Christine Russo nailed it: TikTok owns authenticity.

