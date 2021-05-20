Can Wayfair fend off the bigger guys?
Niraj Shah, Wayfair’s CEO and co-founder, is confident that elevated demand for home goods and furniture will continue even as pandemic restrictions ease. He’s even more confident his platform will be able to defend its turf against larger competitors chasing the burgeoning home opportunity.
Mr. Shah told analysts on Wayfair’s first-quarter call that, early in the pandemic, consumers first focused on sprucing up home offices and home schooling environments but “this demand surge very quickly extended across the many, many classes that we sell, a phenomenon that has persisted through today.”
Even as demand for travel and entertainment are returning, the pandemic has “fundamentally increased the share of wallet customers will spend on their homes in the future and the amount they will spend online,” he said.
The shift toward remote work and thirst to entertain in upgraded or new homes is also expected to stoke demand.
On the call, an analyst asked about competitive threats for Wayfair as Amazon.com reportedly is launching a furniture assembly service and big discounters and home improvement chains invest in home amid a booming housing market.
Mr. Shah said Wayfair’s custom-built platform specifically addresses the needs of shopping for the home. “Shoppers need inspiration through relevant content, discovery through a wide assortment and confidence that is built through strong merchandising, fair prices, reliable delivery and effortless customer service,” he said.
Advertising on the platform addresses the browse-oriented customer shopping journey of the home category. The site makes use of accentuated product imagery, video and other visual assets, important elements to selling home products online. “If you look at the merchandising that we’re doing and what we’re doing with imaging and rendering imagery, there is still significant differences of us versus the large competitors we have,” said Mr. Shah.
Finally, Wayfair stands out for its logistics that includes 17 warehouses across North America and Europe, as well as its WDN middle- and last-mile delivery service that handles bulky delivery turned down by common carrier networks.
Mr. Shah said the larger retailers’ logistical networks are often being optimized for grocery or one-hour delivery but not for the home category, adding, “we’re specialized on this category.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will strength in the home goods category continue post-pandemic and is Wayfair ideally positioned to take advantage of the momentum? How would you rate Wayfair’s strengths and weaknesses versus its larger competitors?
8 Comments on "Can Wayfair fend off the bigger guys?"
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
Consumer demand is one (important) element of a viable business. While gross margin improved from 2020 to Q1 2021, there are a number of vanity metrics in the Q1 report that makes one wonder what’s not being shared. Revenue had to jump $1.1 billion to escape the $285 million loss on the last quarter. If I’m at Wayfair I’m praying consumer demand doesn’t wane as the pandemic fades.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Predicting how long the home improvement boom will last is tough. However I do think the current real estate bubble has to burst at some point, inflation is looming, and I am not sure the “spruce up the home for entertaining” trend has a long shelf life. None of those opinions bode well for the home goods category, so color me cautious. However I do think Wayfair has a differentiated brand position, and if they continue to be the highly effective marketers they have been for the past few years, I do think they can fend off big boxes to maintain their share of the market, whether that market shrinks or grows.
Director, Main Street Markets
Exactly. Wayfair really started advertising during the pandemic when people were creating their home offices, or investing in their homes because they knew they were going to be in it for a long while. It also wasn’t too shabby when they started using Kelly Clarkson as a spokesperson for them. While I like what they offer on their site, I am a touch and feel person when it comes to furniture or home accessories. But I think if it’s working for them, they should keep doing it until the market forces them to re-assess and modify.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Wayfair has carved out a nice niche in the furniture segment at a price point that appeals to the value-conscious consumer and the quality is good enough to attract some affluent consumers. Wayfair has done very well during the pandemic and increased its base of loyal customers. With strategic marketing and customer engagement, Wayfair is well positioned to continue its momentum. Their biggest weakness is a lack of showrooms for consumers that want to touch and feel before they buy furniture.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Strength in the home goods category will continue to grow post-pandemic because many people have made the move to invest in bigger homes, with dedicated work-from-home spaces and an increased investment in spending time on their properties.
Buying and investing in a bigger home is an individual’s largest lifetime purchase. If you upgraded your home during the pandemic, you will have a need to fill your home with home products post-pandemic. Wayfair can fill that need and at a great price point.
What would strengthen Wayfair’s position even more would be to partner with home improvement retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s where their offerings are not as strong in home decor and furnishings. Wayfair could fill that void.
When I was a merchant at Caban, a division of Club Monaco back in the early 2000s, there were rumors that Home Depot would purchase us from Ralph Lauren and create a store-within-a-store concept. I would love to see this for Wayfair.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Wayfair has critical ingredients that work together extremely well: 1.) A great app with search, discovery, and filters. (It’s not easy. It requires a lot of work in documenting product attributes.) 2.) Logistics 3.) Customer service and returns policy.
I think there is a lot of runway to grow and continue to differentiate with assembly services and interior design services. The home improvement industry is extremely unorganized. Wayfair will be one of the top three, even if Amazon is super aggressive. The category is very hard to crack. IKEA assembly is still problematic and their kitchen design services are plain horrible.
The problem for Wayfair is these cost a lot of money, and it is an extremely capital-intensive business. The profitability is going to be under pressure. So long as investors are patient, they will be OK.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Wayfair has a wide variety of price points, good quality and customer service and free shipping. I believe they will maintain their place and position despite competition. Big is not necessarily better.
AVP, Capgemini, Consumer Products, Retail & Distribution
We are still a few months away from people going back into their pre-pandemic normal routine of working from the office. Many companies I work with are in fact categorizing their workforce into three categories – 100 percent work-from-office (in-store/front-line/factory/lab workers), hybrid (product design, team managers etc.) and 100 percent remote (IT, some procurement functions). We are talking about potentially 50 percent of the workforce that was used to working in the office now working from home. That is sure to drive continued demand in the home category and Wayfair is well positioned to gain.