Can Victoria’s Secret shift its brand image from sexy to empowering?
Victoria’s Secret, long criticized for its out-of-date and oversexualized marketing, is retiring the Angels, its line-up of scantily-clad supermodels. In its place, the leading lingerie chain has retained a group of athletes, activists and actors as brand ambassadors to support a rebranding toward empowering women.
The initial seven members of the VS Collective ambassador team are:
- Adut Akech, a model and South Sudanese refugee;
- Amanda de Cadenet, the photographer and founder of #Girlgaze, the digital platform for female photographers;
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Indian actor and tech investor;
- Paloma Elsesser, a biracial model and inclusivity advocate;
- Eileen Gu, the Chinese American freestyle skier and soon-to-be Olympian;
- Megan Rapinoe, soccer star and gender equality advocate;
- Valentina Sampaio, the first transgender model to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Victoria’s Secret has struggled in recent years as consumers shifted their purchases to brands that offered a wider range of size options and more inclusive marketing messages. Complaints over the brand’s hyper-sexualized, ultra-glamorous imagery and past refusal to use plus-size models have rung louder amid the #MeToo movement.
The brand’s ambassadors will appear in ads, promote Victoria’s Secret on Instagram, share their stories on podcasts, and advise on product and messaging.
“So often I felt myself on the outside looking in with brands in the beauty and fashion industry, and I’m thrilled to be creating a space that sees the true spectrum of ALL women,” said Ms. Rapinoe in a company press release.
The chain has already embraced plus-sized models and toned down the sexual imagery in ads. Other changes planned include adding more sportswear to join its range of thongs and lacy lingerie, as well as reducing promotions.
The shift in aesthetics and support of issues, such as LGBTQ rights, may alienate existing shoppers. Cynthia Fedus-Fields, the former head of the Victoria’s Secret catalog division, told The New York Times, “If it was a $7 billion business pre-Covid, and much of that $7 billion was built on this blatant sexy approach, be careful with what you’re doing.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What’s the likelihood that Victoria’s Secret will find success rebranding around women’s empowerment with the support of the VS Collective ambassador team? Do you see more benefits than risks in Victoria’s Secret’s strong shift away from glamour and sex appeal?
4 Comments on "Can Victoria’s Secret shift its brand image from sexy to empowering?"
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Victoria’s Secret was guilty of objectifying its own target customers, and did not offer enough assortment outside of the “glamour and sex appeal” that made it famous. (Note: I merchandised this category, among others, while at Kohl’s.) Through its marketing and product development, VS created a big hole that its competitors drove through, whether they are pushing fit for all body types, comfort, athletic-inspired or some other attribute.
The new faces of Victoria’s Secret are a first step as far as marketing is concerned, but the proof is in the merchandise content and the store experience. Will the product, store design and (yes) hiring of associates still try to push the “glamour and sex appeal” button, or will VS present a more inclusive experience reflective of its new spokespeople?
CEO/Founder, Crobox
There’s no question that a complete shift from objectification to empowerment is 100 percent necessary for female-oriented brands. After all, real women are the ones digesting the content and buying the products, so it’s imperative to cater to the real woman. Which is how DTC brands like Glossier and Thinx made it so big (although the latter has its fair share of controversy). As long as this is holistic, transparent, and echoed across the company (from their employees to their marketing and beyond) — if they can create real change (within their staff structure) that shows female empowerment isn’t just a marketing stunt — then this will carve out their success. For too long we’ve been watching brands use social messages as a stepping stone — again, Thinx comes to mind — but if a brand with this much legacy power can leverage their ambassadors in a way that really resonates with the everyday consumer, I think they stand a chance.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Part of the answer about the extent of the risk Victoria Secret’s is taking is how they are mitigating it. Does the change to focusing on empowering women mean that the will be completely revamping product line or just shifting the focus somewhat? The danger they face is that in trying to add new customers they don’t lose those that they have.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Shifting VS’s focus is a heavy lift, but the women chosen as the new brand’s ambassadors could help. Let’s hope that the gloom-and-doom black and white images are a temporary aberration.