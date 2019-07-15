Can the Publix customer service experience be brought online?
As it moves into an increasingly digital future, how will Publix translate its stellar in-store experience fueled by highly motivated, well-trained associates into a positive online experience?
One thing’s for sure, it’s not gonna be easy.
Why? Publix continues to roll out its partnership with Instacart to provide home delivery of online orders, completely eliminating any contact with store associates — the biggest thing that makes the chain stand out. Same-day delivery is set to reach all markets by 2020.
As a result, “Shopping online at Publix has been reduced to a more expensive alternative to shopping online at Walmart or Kroger,” contends Don Stuart, managing director at Cadent Consulting Group.
“It’s definitely not a long-term solution,” agrees another source close to the company, who believes the chain is still evaluating its options. In order to ensure an excellent experience, “The person who brings the order that last mile to the customer’s door should be a Publix associate. That’s part of the brand and shouldn’t be farmed out.”
Beyond treating workers well, being employee-owned has helped create a knowledgeable, enthusiastic workforce that can be witnessed in Publix’s clean stores, short checkout lines, personal assistance locating products and help carrying groceries to your car. Ken Morris, principal at BRP Consulting, said the combination has created a “cult-like loyalty” among Publix shoppers.
Beyond employee interaction, says Hayley Howard, manager of business analytics at Cadent, “The company absolutely needs to find ways to personalize the online shopping experience or add value somehow in order to differentiate itself from other retailers.” Because right now, she says, its e-commerce program is, at best, middle-of-the-pack.
Publix differs from much of the industry by not offering a conventional loyalty card on the belief that it wants to offer the best deals for everyone. Those providing their phone number at checkout can receive digital coupons tailored to their purchases as well as e-receipts and “sneak peaks.” Explains director of media and community relations Maria Brous, “Our goal is to meet our customers where they are. And for many, that’s online.”
- Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer July 2019 Issue
- Publix and Instacart Expanding Service Across Southeast Due To Customer Demand – Publix
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are there ways for Publix to effectively extend the elite customer service found at its stores to the online experience? Does the lack of a conventional loyalty program hurt its positioning online?
CEO, Dabbl
There are two very different questions posed by this article. The first, “are there ways for Publix to effectively extend the elite customer service found at its stores to the online experience?” – absolutely. In fact, online is really “in-home” … where real human, interpersonal connections are more important than in-store. Regarding the second question about whether Publix’s lack of a “conventional loyalty program” hurts their online positioning – absolutely not. In fact, I’d say that while other retailers have confused reward systems with “loyalty” Publix has remained focused on what creates real loyalty in people – enjoyable (“pleasurable”) experiences, consistently delivered over time, person to person. There is a real risk that an attempt to translate that kind of loyalty into technology terms will change the nature of it, along with real opportunity to enhance their quality of service across different touch points. The net takeaway – real loyalty is a complex, delicate, HUMAN thing and if I were to start somewhere, I’d rather be at Publix’s starting point than just about any other.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
CMO, COO American Retail Consultants
The last mile, including the final delivery by a Publix or non-Publix employee is not important. The key is on-time delivery, and the online customer experience. There are certain brands, how they are available, and what it means to be part of the experiential Publix family that must be captured in the Publix online environment. This is the key, not who delivers the product. Part of the experience includes full 360 degree feedback and super Publix customer service. Sustaining these and growing their online presence are all critical for Publix in the online world.
Marketing Director, Aptos
Warning! Warning! Instacart is not the long-term answer if Publix hopes to maintain their experience advantage! If Publix’s deployment of Instacart is an indicator of how they will outsource other elements of the online experience, I see trouble ahead…
Sr Director, Global Enterprise Marketing, Infovista
For Publix, extending its brand to digital channels is really about delivering convenience to its customers. Just because the person delivering the groceries to a customer is an Instacart employee, doesn’t mean the customer forgets they placed this order with Publix. Sometimes we over-analyze brand relationships and in this case, we risk doing just that. Publix customers have such strong loyalty to the brand, I doubt their loyalties will shift away just because they see an Instacart logo deliver their groceries. If anything, this will cause those customers to appreciate their in-store visits even more next time they visit a Publix store. The real issue for Publix is how they go beyond this effort to further enhance their brand relationship. Offering curbside pickup where a Publix associate brings the groceries to the customer’s car is one way. Even if leveraging Instacart’s platform to do this, it can be done in a way that reinforces the Publix brand. And that’s just a beginning!