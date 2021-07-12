Can Safeway slam the door shut on shoplifters?
As a number of major U.S. cities continue to grapple with the problem of violent, orchestrated retail theft, Safeway in San Francisco is rolling out restrictive solutions it hopes will stop the shoplifting mobs.
Customers entering one Safeway location near San Francisco’s Castro district are now greeted with metal gates that swing shut and lock behind them, preventing anyone from making a break for it with a shopping cart full of items, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The self-checkout area is now surrounded by barriers to direct customers through a single exit, un-staffed checkouts are blocked off with metal barriers and the side entrance to the store is entirely blocked off.
The measures have not gone unnoticed by customers, with one overheard by the Chronicle describing the store location as “getting weirder and weirder.” Others interviewed said they did not have concerns about the changes, saying they made things seem more organized and did not impede the shopping experience.
Safeway’s enhanced security measures come in the wake of an explosion in brazen, flash-mob style shoplifting.
The week of Thanksgiving, locations of Nordstrom, Lululemon, Louis Vuitton, Bloomingdale’s, Burberry and Neiman Marcus in major markets were all targeted and ransacked by organized mobs of shoplifters.
Even before the high-profile spate of holiday incidents, some retailers had begun making changes to their operations in some markets in response to this type of crime. Walgreens, for instance, closed five San Francisco locations due to an unsustainable rate of theft.
Best Buy recently said that a high rate of organized shoplifting was putting pressure on its bottom line, according to Axios. The chain is experiencing a nationwide problem but pointed to Northern California as a theft hotspot.
While store closures, limited hours and now the installation of gates and barriers represent some of the ways retailers are trying to get their arms around this problem, others have begun experimenting with more creative, higher-tech loss prevention solutions.
Home Depot, for instance, has begun using a system that makes power tools useless for resale unless first activated via Bluetooth at checkout.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Safeway’s introduction of barriers and other security measures as workable long-term solutions that will deter theft? Are there alternative solutions that would mitigate the types of mass thefts that have recently hit retail stores?
5 Comments on "Can Safeway slam the door shut on shoplifters?"
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
The balance between an open, self-serve environment and the challenge of stopping shoplifters is a delicate one. Locking things up and adding other theft-deterring elements like gates will steer many shoppers away.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
The last time we checked, chains were big on keys to lock up high margin goods.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Wow, what a conundrum. You can see why the drug guys closed stores there. Two things, although not the only things: 1.) increase staff presence on the floor and the lot — at least you could see when it’s coming and react by calling in the cavalry and 2.) ramp up that BOPAS, man, as the worst part of these incursions is that customers don’t want to be involved in anything like that so offer them options. Certainly BOPAS is a good one. That aside, this could be the worst thing I’ve seen in 30+ years of retail. Says a lot about the state of the nation.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Safeway has a right to protect its merchandise and staff. However the downside of this is that it creates a bad shopping environment for some honest customers. It’s the same thing when stores lock up things like razor blades and baby formula – understandable, but somewhat inconvenient. And of course, this type of action would do nothing to prevent professional gangs (not that they’re likely targeting Safeway). There needs to be much tougher policies on shoplifting from some of these cities and states which have become far too lenient over recent years.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
San Francisco retailers have to take decisive action, and I doubt that these measures will deter legitimate shoppers.