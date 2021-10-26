Can retailers wean consumers off discounts this holiday season?
Retailers are expected to reduce the number of items they put on sale this holiday season, and the discounts that are offered will probably be much closer to everyday prices than they’ve been in the past. The likelihood of this proving true throughout the balance of 2021 has been made possible by a number of pandemic-related factors including supply chain disruptions, limited inventories and the reality that many retailers are still trying to claw back profits after they saw their sales and earnings take a hit in 2020.
The good news is that one forecast after another has this year’s Christmas building on last year’s 5.8 percent gain. Deloitte is expecting sales to be up seven to nine percent over 2020, with online growing in the 11 percent to 15 percent range.
A shortage of goods on store shelves has made it easier for retailers to limit the number of items they put on deal. Adobe Analytics found that out-of-stocks on goods in 18 categories sold online were up in August by 24 percent year-over-year.
“We’ve never seen it as high as this for the 10 years or so that we’ve done this report. It’s a record,” Taylor Schreiner, director with Adobe Digital Insights, told CNN.
A Wall Street Journal article yesterday pointed out that fewer and lower discounts will likely boost retail profit margins but also suggested that it could reduce overall spending by consumers in a year when product prices have steadily risen.
Michelle Keldgord, a 28-year-old blogger who lives in Redlands, CA, told the Journal, “I’m definitely going to buy less this year. Every time I go to the store, the prices are higher, which is cutting into the budget.”
Retailers have been mostly upbeat about their prospects for profitable selling during the holidays.
The Journal article cited statements made by CFO’s from Gap and Macy’s at an investor conference last month.
Adrian Mitchell, Macy’s CFO, said that “promotional levels have been lower than historical levels” for the chain.
Katrina O’Connell at Gap said, “We’re already quite pleased with the fact that we’ve been able to really pull back on discounting in all of our brands.”
- Deloitte: Holiday Retail Sales Expected to Increase 7-9% – Deloitte
- Holiday Spending Reflects Continued Consumer Demand – National Retail Federation
- Online shopping bummer: Out-of-stock products surged 172% from pre-pandemic levels – CNN
- Shoppers Find Discounts Are in Short Supply This Holiday Season – The Wall Street Journal
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect reduced discounting to hold throughout the holiday season? Will promotional reductions set the stage for retailers, in general, to dial back the level of discounting they’ve done in the past as they move forward?
Join the Discussion!
15 Comments on "Can retailers wean consumers off discounts this holiday season?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Reduced discounting will hold over the holidays, if only because there is a shortage of product in some areas and retailers don’t need to discount to sell it through. That said, there will still be deals and offers because retailers are competing with each other and with other non-retail areas of spending, so they need to pull out some stops to retain and gain market share. Fortunately, the consumer is still in a reasonable place so the market can bear higher prices without too much of a fall in volumes. All of that adds up to an optimistic forecast for the season.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
It’s simple — show how many you have in real time. Customers just want the product, not a deal. Deal with it.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
“‘Tis the season” to limit deep discounts on holiday merchandise. If there ever was a year that consumers might expect to pay higher prices, this is the year. With heavily publicized supply chain issues, shoppers may feel fortunate to get what they want before products are out of stock. With potential inventory shortages on some items, it will be a common case of supply versus demand that drives pricing decisions.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
Why discount scarce products? I don’t think this year will be a deep sale year. But this won’t be a trend either once demand/supply and delivery level off again.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
The short answer is no. That would go against human nature.
This is supply and demand at its finest. Shoppers have been bombarded with news about shipping traffic jams and seen “SOLD OUT” notices enough to know that demand will outstrip supply for a while. There will be a blip in the supply with supply chain disruption and a COVID-19 behavioral shopping shift that will reduce discounting this holiday season. Just in time will be not so fine this season.
So it’s not a matter of weaning consumers off discounts, it’s a matter of finding a good way to say, hey, you’ll be lucky to even get this thing, so please don’t ask for a discount on it.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Dump discounts now while people are more preoccupied with the scarcity of goods. Having something in hand outweighs the desire to see if the price goes down. A “wait and see” strategy doesn’t seem like a smart one this holiday season.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Discounts will continue. The retailers do this to themselves. It’s not bad. It just is what it is. Black Friday, Cyber Monday, etc… It all adds to the holiday promotions – as in discounts. It’s good for the consumer – and for business in general. Of course a discount doesn’t make up for a product not showing up. So it will be the combination of price and experience. NOTE: There are many retailers out there that focus on just the experience, and they are doing quite well!
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
This is the time to pull back from deep discounts – all together now.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
If there was ever a year to wean consumers off discounts, this could be it — coming out of the pandemic and with supply chain issues in the news daily. However it simply won’t happen. It’s a classic example of “retail game theory”: a completely rational businesses would not stop discounting even if it appears it is in their best interests to do so because they are afraid the others won’t follow suit.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Retailers whose brand image depends on value may be able to avoid widespread deep discounting — because customers expect shortages and high prices — but they can’t step away completely from offering deals. Their long-term market position depends on it.
I would not be surprised to see the two Goliaths — Amazon and Walmart — slugging it out with some loss leaders and “rollbacks” where they feel they have enough inventory and can take the margin hit. They are in a market share battle that will last long after 2021 is over.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Early on I don’t think so, but there are a lot of variables at play now that will determine the level of discounting that happens later in the season.
If consumers are reluctant to spend this year, and there is reason to believe that might be the case given some of the economic pressures we’re seeing, then I do think we’ll see sharp promotions — especially later in the season.
Another factor is the impact of supply chain issues on product availability. If inventory is lean, obviously there will be little incentive to discount merchandise.
My other thought is the success of the early “Black Friday” stuff that’s going on now. If these are successful then no discounts. If however they don’t drive sales and retailers find themselves heading into December with poor comp sales for the season, then I think we’ll see some really significant discounts at the end of the holiday season.
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes. This year is different due to rising inflation and expensive omnichannel necessities. Higher costs coupled with product scarcity will lead companies to offer skimpier discounts across fewer goods.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
There is definitely an expectation this year that prices will be higher and items more difficult to obtain – the question will be whether this can be sustained moving forward.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I do expect prices to hold. However the trend can be broken by the first large retailer to blink and start deepening the discounts. To the extent that retailers’ initial gross margins permit, retailers will continue to discount. The competition and the market drive the pricing and the ensuing discounts.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
It makes no sense to discount a product that’s going to fly off the shelves at full price. Customers are well aware of shortages and are acting accordingly. Once products are flowing freely again, though, expect those one-day sales to pop back up.