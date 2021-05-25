Can retailers afford to keep paying associates less than $15 an hour?
Under Armour is the latest company to give its hourly retail workers a bump in pay.
The athletic brand will begin paying its hourly employees at least $15 per hour in the U.S. and Canada, a change that will impact 8,000 workers, according to CNBC. This will represent an increase of as much as 50 percent in some instances and will go into effect June 6. With 3,000 current open positions, the chain is planning other changes beyond the pay increase to attract talent.
Against the backdrop of a labor shortage, the number of big-name retailers paying hourly wages of $15 has continued to increase, although retailers were moving toward higher wages before the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Amazon.com and Costco currently pay employees $15 or more, according to Insider. Kroger touts its average hourly wage as having been $15 since 2019, a claim it made in response to Walmart’s February announcement of a wage increase for some workers.
Walmart’s move consisted of a wage hike to an average above $15, impacting 425,000 workers, according to NBC News. The region-dependent increases were slated to hit in March. The minimum starting wage for Walmart remains at $11. Target’s minimum starting wage, on the other hand, is $15.
Chipotle recently instituted a planned increase to $15 per hour for workers by the end of June, according to another CNBC article. McDonald’s announced a 10 percent pay increase at its U.S. company-owned stores and anticipates its average wage being $15 by 2024.
Starbucks and Home Depot are two other retailers that have recently made significant increases in their hourly wages.
While public interest groups were criticizing the federal minimum wage for being insufficient as far back as the early 2000s (when the wage was $5.15), the issue became more visible in the U.S. in the years leading up to the pandemic.
The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 since July of 2009, although President Joe Biden signed an April executive order that will raise the minimum wage for federal contractors starting January, 2020 from $10.10 to $15 and index it to inflation moving forward.
- Under Armour to raise hourly wages to $15 for more than 8,000 retail, distribution workers – CNBC
- Walmart to hike wages for 425,000 workers to average above $15 an hour – NBC News
- US labor shortage working against Biden’s economic goals – CNN
- Retail giants like Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger are firing shots over rivals’ minimum wages. Here’s who actually pays $15 an hour. – Insider
- McDonald’s raises hourly wages for company-owned restaurants – CNBC
- Big chains are raising pay and more retailers are likely to follow – RetailWire
- Minimum Wage – U.S. Department of Labor
- Report: U.S. rentals unaffordable to the poor – USA Today
- FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Issues an Executive Order to Raise the Minimum Wage to $15 for Federal Contractors – The White House
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the biggest factors hindering retailers’ current recruiting and retention efforts? Do you see paying a $15 an hour minimum wage becoming a necessity for retailers to compete in the labor market?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Can retailers afford to keep paying associates less than $15 an hour?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Can retailers afford NOT to pay $15 an hour, should be the question. There’s no doubt that a $15 minimum will put pressure on all retailers, but as more big brands move in this direction, the harder it will be for others to not pay the minimum. I do believe that wage increases will continue to be a contentious issue, especially post pandemic where the opportunities for workers will be even more plentiful.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Effectively the market is raising the minimum wage without the government. I don’t believe there are a ton of people waiting to apply for jobs solely because of unemployment benefits. I think most of the good employees already have jobs. The key is getting those parents who have had to stay home back in the workforce and, for now, looking at enticing people who have a job to take on a part-time job because of the wage increase. The pressure on all retailers to make margin should mean they will train those people they are paying $15 to create an exceptional experience and not bemoan the state of hiring right now. Business is good. Pay what you need to. Train them and hold them accountable. No Excuses.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
With many retailers increasing their minimum wage to $15 and the current challenge to find new employees, most retailer will need to match the wages that other retailers offer. While the federal minimum wage hike may not get approved for some time, the marketplace will be the driving force for retailers to increase minimum wages.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is a shortage of labor. Almost every retailer I’ve spoke to in the past month has a load of vacancies and is simply unable to fill them. They are offering perks, better pay, and bonuses to remedy this. Ultimately, better benefits and higher opening wages may be the only way to recruit and retain. However if this is the case it kind of negates the need for a federal minimum wage because the market is taking care of it without the need for government intervention.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Today the biggest hindrance is unemployment payments, which make it expensive to go back to work. In the near future, when these payments stop, it will become a “what is the going wage” issue. If every employer is paying $15/hour, you’ll have to pay that too. If lots of employers are paying less, then it won’t be a necessity. For now, labor competition is not being driven by wage levels per se but by government spending.