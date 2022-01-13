Can Penney’s new leadership (finally) transform the business?
Marc Rosen is pulling together a leadership team at JCPenney with a vision of doing nothing less than transforming the legacy retailer.
Penney’s CEO, who joined the company in November after serving as executive vice president and president of Levi Strauss Americas, announced the additions of Sharmeelee Bala, chief information officer (CIO), and Katie Mullen, chief digital and transformation officer (CDO), to the retailer’s c-suite.
Ms. Bala has been charged with uniting “JCPenney’s physical assets with its evolving digital footprint,” according to a press release. She joins Penney from Gap Inc., where she served in leadership roles since 2018. Ms. Bala worked in a variety of technology and executive positions at Walmart for 20 years before joining Gap.
Ms. Mullen has been charged with driving Penney’s enterprise strategy forward and actualizing its plans to transform its business to meet the needs of customers when, where and how they wish to shop. She joins Penney after nearly three years at Neiman Marcus where she was first the chief transformation officer and then CDO. Ms. Mullen was a partner and managing director at Boston Consulting prior to that.
“With a strong balance sheet and unique products and services backed by our iconic American brand, JCPenney is a destination for best-in-class talent like Sharmeelee and Katie,” said Marc Rosen, chief executive officer. “Sharmeelee and Katie will be invaluable partners as we move forward with our digital journey and transform the business through technology and innovation.”
Mr. Rosen’s ability to attract top talent is seen as one of the keys to restoring Penney from a retailer simply seeking to survive to one that thrives.
The retailer recently made news on the merchandising front that it hopes will attract younger shoppers to its stores while appealing to loyal customers, adding Forever 21 merchandise to 100 stores and jcpenney.com. The chain’s owners, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners, also own part of Forever 21, along with Authentic Brands Group (ABG).
Last week, Penney and ABG debuted a new athleisure collection, Sports Illustrated for JCPenney, for men, women and children that is exclusive to the retailer. The mens and womens lines are available at all Penney’s stores. Plus-size and big & tall lines will be available at 300 of the chain’s locations, as will the kids line. The entire selection is available online.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you make of the recent c-suite and merchandise news from JCPenney? Do you see opportunities for the chain to make some positive moves now that its balance sheet is healthy?
11 Comments on "Can Penney’s new leadership (finally) transform the business?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Well OK, we’ve seen this story play out many times before. You need a great team to in order to transform the business, so executive team building is the obvious first thing to do. But ultimately, the challenges remain — can this new team take a beaten and battered brand and bring it back to life? We can always be hopeful.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Good appointments. Good people. Good skills. Absolutely rotten retailer. On the ground there is virtually nothing that looks good about J.C. Penney. Stores are worse than ever. Assortments are unfocused and bland. There are very few solid initiatives. With the consumer economy set to tighten, I just cannot see a path forward for J.C. Penney. That said, I wish everyone well and I hope that they prove me wrong!
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
It’s 2022, and J.C. Penney’s main competitors (from Target to Kohl’s to Macy’s) were ramping up their digital strategies a decade ago — while J.C. Penney was stumbling under a series of management changes and bad decisions. Technically, it’s “never too late” but Penney has lost a lot of omnichannel ground while at the same time shrinking its physical footprint. (And, as panelists have noted, the Sephora loss is a big one.) Without any direct knowledge of the new talent acquisitions, it’s hard to see how long Simon will be patient with a challenging turnaround.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I wish the new team well and truly hope they are successful. I also have three words of (albeit unsolicited) advice: assortment, assortment, assortment.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
It’s going to take some pretty bold moves and new partnerships to turn J.C. Penney around. Kohl’s (surprisingly) showed that it can be done. Let’s see some swashbuckling!
President, Spieckerman Retail
Things are about to get interesting at J.C. Penney and its next chapter shouldn’t be compared with traditional department store dynamics. J.C. Penney’s diverse new leadership, its plug-and-play brand portfolio alliance with Authentic Brands, and Simon and Brookfield’s retail development involvement are unprecedented. Lest we forget, J.C. Penney was one of the first (the first?) retailers to achieve a $1 billion e-commerce business. Of course, since that time, J.C. Penney has veered off in many disjointed directions. Now it has the opportunity to regroup and reclaim a better version of its former glory. Retail needs a strong middle player and I wouldn’t bet against J.C. Penney at this stage, even if it takes a village to pull it off.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Turning around J.C. Penney is like turning around a battleship, no matter the reduced footprint or renewed focus on younger customers.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
The relationship between J.C. Penney and SPG and ABG offers some intriguing possibilities, along with J.C. Penney’s roster of proprietary brands. So they have plenty of opportunity to differentiate themselves. But a bunch of proprietary brands hanging out on four-ways and rounders isn’t going to cut it these days, no matter how many coupons are offered. And customers don’t care about industry press releases. So let’s get a “store of the future” up and running and see what mall-based department store retailing can stand for now that we are 22 years into the new century.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Like Glen Close in Fatal Attraction, the story of J.C. Penney returns around NRF with hope. I wish them well.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Mr. Rosen and the new execs are talented, no doubt, but I’m bearish on the J.C. Penney brand and its ability to garner consumer interest. I wish them well and hope they turn this around, but I wouldn’t hold your breath.
President, Protonik
Sounds to me like J.C. Penney may have internalized the wrong lessons from its failures. None of these backgrounds makes me hopeful because none suggest they understand how to accept J.C. Penney for what it is today (a weak player with loyalty from a certain group of customers and an operation based on the no longer useful model of a department store) in order to move forward. J.C. Penney cannot become strong by airlifting in foreign programs – it needs to start from where it is today.