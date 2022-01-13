Can Penney’s new leadership (finally) transform the business?

11 expert comments
Discussion
Grand reopening crowd, McAllen, TX, Sept. 2021 - Photo: JCPenney
Jan 13, 2022
by George Anderson

Marc Rosen is pulling together a leadership team at JCPenney with a vision of doing nothing less than transforming the legacy retailer.

Penney’s CEO, who joined the company in November after serving as executive vice president and president of Levi Strauss Americas, announced the additions of Sharmeelee Bala, chief information officer (CIO), and Katie Mullen, chief digital and transformation officer (CDO), to the retailer’s c-suite.

Ms. Bala has been charged with uniting “JCPenney’s physical assets with its evolving digital footprint,” according to a press release. She joins Penney from Gap Inc., where she served in leadership roles since 2018. Ms. Bala worked in a variety of technology and executive positions at Walmart for 20 years before joining Gap.

Ms. Mullen has been charged with driving Penney’s enterprise strategy forward and actualizing its plans to transform its business to meet the needs of customers when, where and how they wish to shop. She joins Penney after nearly three years at Neiman Marcus where she was first the chief transformation officer and then CDO. Ms. Mullen was a partner and managing director at Boston Consulting prior to that.

“With a strong balance sheet and unique products and services backed by our iconic American brand, JCPenney is a destination for best-in-class talent like Sharmeelee and Katie,” said Marc Rosen, chief executive officer. “Sharmeelee and Katie will be invaluable partners as we move forward with our digital journey and transform the business through technology and innovation.”

Mr. Rosen’s ability to attract top talent is seen as one of the keys to restoring Penney from a retailer simply seeking to survive to one that thrives.

Can Penney’s new leadership (finally) transform the business?
JCPenney’s Forever 21 collection – Photo: JCPenney

The retailer recently made news on the merchandising front that it hopes will attract younger shoppers to its stores while appealing to loyal customers, adding Forever 21 merchandise to 100 stores and jcpenney.com. The chain’s owners, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners, also own part of Forever 21, along with Authentic Brands Group (ABG).

Last week, Penney and ABG debuted a new athleisure collection, Sports Illustrated for JCPenney, for men, women and children that is exclusive to the retailer. The mens and womens lines are available at all Penney’s stores. Plus-size and big & tall lines will be available at 300 of the chain’s locations, as will the kids line. The entire selection is available online.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you make of the recent c-suite and merchandise news from JCPenney? Do you see opportunities for the chain to make some positive moves now that its balance sheet is healthy?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Turning around J.C. Penney is like turning around a battleship, no matter the reduced footprint or renewed focus on younger customers."

Jenn McMillenChief Accelerant, Incendio

Jenn McMillenChief Accelerant, Incendio

Join the Discussion!

11 Comments on "Can Penney’s new leadership (finally) transform the business?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 4 minutes ago

Well OK, we’ve seen this story play out many times before. You need a great team to in order to transform the business, so executive team building is the obvious first thing to do. But ultimately, the challenges remain — can this new team take a beaten and battered brand and bring it back to life? We can always be hopeful.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 3 minutes ago

Good appointments. Good people. Good skills. Absolutely rotten retailer. On the ground there is virtually nothing that looks good about J.C. Penney. Stores are worse than ever. Assortments are unfocused and bland. There are very few solid initiatives. With the consumer economy set to tighten, I just cannot see a path forward for J.C. Penney. That said, I wish everyone well and I hope that they prove me wrong!

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dick Seesel
BrainTrust
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
1 hour 35 seconds ago

It’s 2022, and J.C. Penney’s main competitors (from Target to Kohl’s to Macy’s) were ramping up their digital strategies a decade ago — while J.C. Penney was stumbling under a series of management changes and bad decisions. Technically, it’s “never too late” but Penney has lost a lot of omnichannel ground while at the same time shrinking its physical footprint. (And, as panelists have noted, the Sephora loss is a big one.) Without any direct knowledge of the new talent acquisitions, it’s hard to see how long Simon will be patient with a challenging turnaround.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
54 minutes 34 seconds ago

I wish the new team well and truly hope they are successful. I also have three words of (albeit unsolicited) advice: assortment, assortment, assortment.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
48 minutes 26 seconds ago

It’s going to take some pretty bold moves and new partnerships to turn J.C. Penney around. Kohl’s (surprisingly) showed that it can be done. Let’s see some swashbuckling!

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Carol Spieckerman
BrainTrust
Carol Spieckerman
President, Spieckerman Retail
48 minutes 19 seconds ago

Things are about to get interesting at J.C. Penney and its next chapter shouldn’t be compared with traditional department store dynamics. J.C. Penney’s diverse new leadership, its plug-and-play brand portfolio alliance with Authentic Brands, and Simon and Brookfield’s retail development involvement are unprecedented. Lest we forget, J.C. Penney was one of the first (the first?) retailers to achieve a $1 billion e-commerce business. Of course, since that time, J.C. Penney has veered off in many disjointed directions. Now it has the opportunity to regroup and reclaim a better version of its former glory. Retail needs a strong middle player and I wouldn’t bet against J.C. Penney at this stage, even if it takes a village to pull it off.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jenn McMillen
BrainTrust
Jenn McMillen
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
29 minutes 42 seconds ago

Turning around J.C. Penney is like turning around a battleship, no matter the reduced footprint or renewed focus on younger customers.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
28 minutes 49 seconds ago

The relationship between J.C. Penney and SPG and ABG offers some intriguing possibilities, along with J.C. Penney’s roster of proprietary brands. So they have plenty of opportunity to differentiate themselves. But a bunch of proprietary brands hanging out on four-ways and rounders isn’t going to cut it these days, no matter how many coupons are offered. And customers don’t care about industry press releases. So let’s get a “store of the future” up and running and see what mall-based department store retailing can stand for now that we are 22 years into the new century.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
24 minutes 49 seconds ago

Like Glen Close in Fatal Attraction, the story of J.C. Penney returns around NRF with hope. I wish them well.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Spear
BrainTrust
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
24 minutes 7 seconds ago

Mr. Rosen and the new execs are talented, no doubt, but I’m bearish on the J.C. Penney brand and its ability to garner consumer interest. I wish them well and hope they turn this around, but I wouldn’t hold your breath.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Doug Garnett
BrainTrust
Doug Garnett
President, Protonik
22 minutes 2 seconds ago

Sounds to me like J.C. Penney may have internalized the wrong lessons from its failures. None of these backgrounds makes me hopeful because none suggest they understand how to accept J.C. Penney for what it is today (a weak player with loyalty from a certain group of customers and an operation based on the no longer useful model of a department store) in order to move forward. J.C. Penney cannot become strong by airlifting in foreign programs – it needs to start from where it is today.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Turning around J.C. Penney is like turning around a battleship, no matter the reduced footprint or renewed focus on younger customers."

Jenn McMillenChief Accelerant, Incendio

Jenn McMillenChief Accelerant, Incendio

Take Our Instant Poll

Are you any more or less optimistic about JCPenney’s comeback today than you were six months ago?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 