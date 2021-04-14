Can own brand credit cards drive loyalty for Instacart and DoorDash?
Instacart, the nation’s leader in grocery delivery, and DoorDash, the largest restaurant takeout delivery platform in the U.S., are both planning to launch their own credit cards. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the developments.
Both platforms saw explosive growth last year as delivery took off during the pandemic. Both scaled operations, cemented their positions as leaders in their respective channels and were rewarded with lofty valuations by Wall Street.
Instacart is estimated to account for about half of the online grocery delivery market.
According to Second Measure, DoorDash captured 55 percent of U.S. consumer meal delivery sales in February, followed by Uber Eats, 21 percent; Grubhub, 16 percent; and Postmates, six percent.
The credit cards are expected to help the companies hold onto those pandemic-driven gains, including incentivizing sign-ups for each platform’s membership program. With its DashPass program, DoorDash offers free deliveries for about $10 a month while Instacart Express offers free delivery on orders of $35 or more, also for $10 monthly.
The credit cards can also be used to retain the many new members that tried delivery during the pandemic. Delivery will likely moderate as COVID-19 vaccinations support more visits to restaurants and grocery stores.
Finally, a strong rewards-based credit card reinforces each company’s position as a go-to delivery platform and provides leverage against efforts by restaurants and grocery stores to lower commissions.
As reported by the Journal last December, grocers have been grumbling about commissions from Instacart that can amount to more than 10 percent of every transaction. Other complaints include Instacart exercising too much control over customer interactions and its advertising that competes against grocers’ own co–op programs.
DoorDash and similar takeout delivery platforms have received even more criticism for charging fees to restaurants ranging from 15 to 30 percent per order.
Cards can also be a source of data, although they come with exorbitant interest rates for consumers. According to a recent analysis by CNBC Select, the top-five store credit cards based on rewards, special financing offers and free shipping perks are Target RedCard, Walmart Rewards Card, Amazon Prime Store Card, Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi and Lowe’s Advantage Card.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do own brand credit cards make sense for Instacart, DoorDash and other delivery platforms? What competitive threats, if any, do you see for the retailers and restaurants they serve?
5 Comments on "Can own brand credit cards drive loyalty for Instacart and DoorDash?"
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Do I really need another credit card? It might appeal to some sector of the population but this is not something I need nor from which I would derive significant benefit.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Do I really need another credit card? Unless they give me a significant discount on my order, I prefer to keep my life simple. Use one. Pay one.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
The marketer in me really wants to like this idea for all the reasons Tom outlined in his article. But I am just not convinced consumers want another piece of interest-accruing plastic in their wallets. Nor am I convinced that large numbers of people are just waiting for some dicey credit card offer to sign up for the monthly subscription plans.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
It all depends on what kind of rewards they offer heavy users of the service. If it is a lucrative cashback offer that exceeds what I get from my general use card or another dining specific offer (American Express) then yes, it will make sense.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
My sense is that people are consolidating credit cards. I certainly don’t want another credit card in my wallet or on my financial records. I would challenge their statement that the purpose of these cards is to feed loyalty programs. Ordering for delivery online, customers already provide all the data these companies need for a very robust loyalty program.