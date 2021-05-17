Can Nike ‘Just Do It’ with a hybrid work model?
Nike sent out an internal memo last week calling on U.S. employees to return to work at world headquarters (WHQ) in Beaverton, OR at least three full days a week, with the option to work up to two days remotely.
The goal is to reopen all campus locations at reduced capacity by September.
“While it’s true many of us feel productive working remotely, there’s something about spending time in the office with your team,” Nike vice president of workplace design and connectivity Jeff Nichols wrote in the memo first attained by Yahoo Finance. “WHQ is the physical representation of Nike’s heart and soul. Coming back together means the opportunity to honor our legacy and create the future together. And we’ll do it with added flexibility — because we know that work happens anywhere, not just in an office.”
He noted that Nike had a hybrid work model in the works even before the pandemic, and is expecting to continue to make adjustments.
“We are all learning and evolving the way we work together,” said Mr. Nichols. “This flexible model is new to all of us, and we’ll continue to seek your input and make adjustments as needed over time.”
The memo came a day before the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most settings.
Many corporations are exploring “hybrid” work models as surveys show workers are favoring the flexibility and seeking to avoid the commute every day. Employers appear more concerned about losing the benefits of in-office environments, such as collaboration, mentoring and bonding.
Among major corporations, Twitter and Facebook are shifting to a remote work model permanently. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are calling their workers back to the office and Google and Microsoft are embracing hybrid set-ups.
Amazon in late March told its U.S. employees to expect to return to the office by early fall. The memo read, “Our plan is to return to an office-centric culture as our baseline. We believe it enables us to invent, collaborate, and learn together most effectively.”
DISCUSSIONS: What benefits and challenges will a hybrid workweek likely present for Nike? Have you gained any more or less confidence in the effectiveness of hybrid or remote working models over the last year?
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
As a former merchant and product developer, being around other creatives gets the juices flowing and there is nothing like that via digital capabilities.
What we learned during the pandemic is that it is possible to collaborate via digital tools but it is no easy task, especially if you are a designer, product developer, or a merchant.
Nike’s hybrid working model will only be as good as their leaders. The campus is amazing and it is inspiring to be in a space where the greats like Jordan and Serena walked the halls. There is nothing like it.
As long as leadership is following the hybrid model, then teams will be willing to work this way. Otherwise the guilt will set in where you see your team leader in the office five days a week and you will feel inclined to do so as well.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
The participants in this month’s CXO Council meeting felt strongly that a full-on return to the office just won’t happen. There are too many issues with child care, staff who are happily remote, and the joys of a national talent pool. I’m going to take a wait-and-see attitude.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
A hybrid model can work, but it won’t just happen by edict. Making it successful requires ongoing management and buy-in from all sides, in particular the ability to set specific “days in” for planning.