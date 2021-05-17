Nike’s Beaverton, OR campus - Source: Nike recruitment video

Nike sent out an internal memo last week calling on U.S. employees to return to work at world headquarters (WHQ) in Beaverton, OR at least three full days a week, with the option to work up to two days remotely.

The goal is to reopen all campus locations at reduced capacity by September.

“While it’s true many of us feel productive working remotely, there’s something about spending time in the office with your team,” Nike vice president of workplace design and connectivity Jeff Nichols wrote in the memo first attained by Yahoo Finance. “WHQ is the physical representation of Nike’s heart and soul. Coming back together means the opportunity to honor our legacy and create the future together. And we’ll do it with added flexibility — because we know that work happens anywhere, not just in an office.”

He noted that Nike had a hybrid work model in the works even before the pandemic, and is expecting to continue to make adjustments.

“We are all learning and evolving the way we work together,” said Mr. Nichols. “This flexible model is new to all of us, and we’ll continue to seek your input and make adjustments as needed over time.”

The memo came a day before the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most settings.

Many corporations are exploring “hybrid” work models as surveys show workers are favoring the flexibility and seeking to avoid the commute every day. Employers appear more concerned about losing the benefits of in-office environments, such as collaboration, mentoring and bonding.

Among major corporations, Twitter and Facebook are shifting to a remote work model permanently. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are calling their workers back to the office and Google and Microsoft are embracing hybrid set-ups.

Amazon in late March told its U.S. employees to expect to return to the office by early fall. The memo read, “Our plan is to return to an office-centric culture as our baseline. We believe it enables us to invent, collaborate, and learn together most effectively.”