Can mobile sensing tools boost worker productivity?
Using smartphones, fitness bracelets and a custom app, researchers have created a mobile sensing system that they claim distinguishes high performers and low performers in the workplace with 80 percent accuracy. The research was supported by the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) within the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
In the new system, a smartphone tracks physical activity, location, phone usage and ambient light. A wearable fitness tracker monitors heart functions, sleep, stress and body measurements, like weight and calorie consumption. Location beacons placed in the home and office provide information on time at work and breaks from the desk.
The information is processed by cloud-based machine learning algorithms trained to classify workers by performance level.
“Mobile sensing and machine learning might be the key to unlocking the best from every employee,” said Andrew Campbell, a professor of computer science at Dartmouth, in a statement.
The accuracy was tested by monitoring 750 supervisors and non-supervisors at a high-tech company and a management consulting firm over a one-year period. Continuous monitoring using the sensor technology was combined with traditional questionnaires to categorize performance.
Passive sensors promise to offer a “more objective measure of performance assessment” of workers to the benefit of both employers and employees. Traditional review techniques that require manual effort can be burdensome, but also potentially biased and unreliable.
Employees would gain insights into whether their levels of stress, sleep, phone usage or other non-obvious factors are holding them back from becoming more detailed-oriented and disciplined. Future versions could be tailored to specific jobs, provide workers with insights into their mental states during meetings and offer suggestions for reducing stress each week.
The tool could be used solely by workers to gain a private, objective assessment of their performance.
Employers, however, could face privacy and security challenges as well as potential charges of discrimination for using a tool tied to personal data for business decisions. Researchers believe that with incentives and precautions, mobile sensing tools could benefit both employees and employers. Mr. Campbell told The Washington Post, “I’m hopeful this passive sensing technology will be used to empower the workforce rather than used against them.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see employees and employers both benefiting from mobile sensing technology that offers insights into worker productivity? Where do you see the obstacles to acceptance?
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
Regardless of the intent, this will be interpreted as a Big Brother effort. Privacy concerns will be a major issue. In addition, 80 percent accuracy leaves a big gap that can only fuel doubt and lead to a measurable amount of incorrect conclusions and/or bad decisions.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
“I’m hopeful this passive sensing technology will be used to empower the workforce rather than used against them.” Don’t hold your breath.
Smartphones make it hard enough to get away from work. This adds another crazy layer.
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
As the saying goes, “every technology is utilized before it is fully understood.” – and that seems to be much the case with this kind of tech. If the data was solely provided to employees with comparisons and insights, there could be benefits to improving health and therefore productivity. However employers will want a greater benefit, and even with anonymized data there’s privacy risks particularly in smaller teams.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
No thanks. This will be difficult to achieve any widespread adoption as it just comes across as a way to control workers’ every activity. This would have to reach well into the mid to high 90th percentile accuracy range for employers to consider but that still doesn’t factor in the privacy concerns employees will have.
CEO, Dabbl
Putting the creepiness factor aside, I can’t figure out what the purpose of this is – to encourage employees to focus on their well being (thereby improving productivity), or to discourage what the employer believes are unproductive attributes (like not spending enough time at a desk). Are behaviors consistently predictive of productivity? Are the same behaviors equally predictive for all people or do some of us do better with some alone/thinking time vs. others who need to be constantly “on the go” to be productive? This idea is ready for research purposes only, to better understand the nuances of what influences productivity for other people, but it should not be tied to compensation or evaluations.
President, Circular Logic
Great idea for research. Bad idea for employee tracking.