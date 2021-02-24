Can making deliveries once a week make e-commerce sustainable and more profitable?
A co-founder of Jet.com has launched a delivery platform, Olive, that consolidates retailers’ orders into weekly deliveries to bring sustainability along with some convenience to online selling.
“Olive’s journey began with the realization that today’s e-commerce delivery experience is both incredibly painful and a major growing environmental concern,” writes the platform’s founder Nate Faust on his company’s website. “One evening, after breaking down a week’s worth of delivery boxes and dragging them outside, I looked around and realized that everyone’s trash situation was identical: overflowing with cardboard. It is unbelievable that we have been shopping online for over 25 years and we receive our purchases in single-use cardboard boxes filled with plastic air bubbles.”
Consumers can create a free Olive account and use the Olive mobile app or add a Chrome extension to their web browser. They then shop at any Olive retail partner, which sends the purchased items to Olive’s consolidation facility to be bundled for the weekly drop. The consolidated deliveries arrive on a predetermined day during the week. Olive packages the orders in reusable totes made from recyclable materials.
Olive has arrangements with about a hundred retailers largely in the apparel space, including Anthropologie, Everlane, Hugo Boss and Saks.
Consumers benefit from the convenience of a free service that eliminates the chore of recycling or throwing out packaging. Returns are also simplified since they can send back unwanted items in the reusable tote.
Sustainability advocates can feel good about reducing waste. The startup notes that doubling the number of items in a delivery reduces per-item carbon footprint by 30 percent as a result of fewer trips made by the mail carrier. Olive is working closely with retail partners to reduce packaging heading to consolidation facilities to fulfill a longer-term goal of eliminating single-use packaging within e-commerce.
Retailers pay an average of a 10 percent commission on every sale as Olive helps them reach sustainability goals. Mr. Faust told TechCrunch, “If any single retailer were to try to tackle this problem right now on their own, they would run up into a huge cost increase to pay for this more expensive packaging and this two-way shipping.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What about Olive’s value proposition do you think consumers and retailers will find most compelling and less so? Do you think most consumers will accept the weekly schedule in exchange for cardboard-free deliveries, easy returns and the sustainability benefit?
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Olive’s value proposition is innovative and clever. The elements that consumers will value are the reduction in cardboard waste and the simplicity of returns. This will also be appealing to retailers as a means to control the cost of fulfilling online orders. The biggest potential pitfall is the the timing, as consumers have been trained to be impatient with two-day and same-day deliveries on many goods. I like the concept and hope it works.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Amazon as usual took the lead on this a while back, presumably to save on shipping costs. It offers ways to consolidate orders — you can choose a day of the week. In return Amazon typically hands out a $1 bonus in digital purchases. As a consumer, I have chosen to take that bonus zero times.
The idea is good, but I do not expect significant traction if the pitch is solely based on the environmental feel-good factor, and the cost savings are not passed to the customers. Sustainability goals are laudable, but the program itself will only be sustainable if at least 25 percent of the dollar savings are passed to the customers.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The idea is compelling, especially for those attuned to environmental concerns. I wonder if the appeal is limited though, in that it’s the retailers tied to the service. If that’s not a limitation, or if the scope of the retailers grows, I can imagine trading off next-day delivery for the environment – and I think shoppers can be trained to buy into that for most things.
Worldwide Director, Industry Strategy, Microsoft
I’m not convinced that the Hugo Boss or Saks shopper is willing to wait a week for delivery, even if it is sans cardboard.
Consider also that ShopRunner was providing two-day delivery for many more retailers and, according to them, already has millions of customers. And now that FedEx has purchased the company (in December), they have extended their ability to do exactly what Olive hopes to do. By using a vast distribution center network, they can also consolidate e-commerce orders across merchants, speed reverse logistics, and do it all at scale.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
Near-term the value proposition will have to be for the sustainability-minded. Getting a box daily isn’t a pain point for many. So in that niche, this has some value. Less compelling would be any significant incremental costs passed on to the buyer. I would expect to pay less to wait longer, that seems to be the model Amazon is priming us for.
I do think the immediacy of non-perishable delivery will wear off. However there has to be a benefit to the consumer beyond being more sustainable for this to scale. The easy returns element might do the trick to incentivize more beyond sustainability.
I love the thinking on this and while I am not convinced it has legs in its current state, it is a glimpse into an area that will be lucrative when someone solves it effectively with stronger incentives.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
An interesting and laudable approach to the final mile. Perhaps the biggest impediment is reconditioning consumers to wait for a shipment versus the instant gratification of same-day delivery. Having said this, if the economics can be made attractive to consumers and retailers, the concept has a chance for success. As someone who lives in a Florida condo in the winter with always full recycling bins, a reusable tote and easy returns would be a potential point of positive difference.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
This is not a consumer driven idea in my opinion. This is a way for all the carriers to save last-mile bucks, to Olive’s gain. And in this day and age, some brand with a huge smile on their boxes will clobber you for that (remember, their mission is: “to be the most customer-centric company in the world”). The environmental issue is huge, but I believe better recycling initiatives and incentives to bundle your purchases from the retailer are better answers.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
There is extra handling involved in retailers sending product to a consolidation facility. That costs money and adds to the carbon footprint. Those orders are good for those customers who can wait the extra day(s). The positive impact on the environment is to be applauded.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
The lowest cost to the customer is a straight line to their homes, ideally with a delivery service that is working a route that includes stopping at their neighbors. I don’t see how a shipment hop to a consolidation site with associated handling from retailer bulk ship to Olive, and repicking and packing to get it to the consumer is going to make things more profitable. I also hate the cardboard overflow, Amazon should be capable of a “recycle” pick up while they drop off my weekly delivery.