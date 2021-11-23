Can loyalty programs ease supply chain blues this holiday season?
What’s the hottest gift on American wish lists this holiday? Fulfillment. And while companies won’t be able to resolve all the product shortages, retailers can tap their loyalty programs and their data insights to help members avoid out-of-stocks.
Well run loyalty programs include three features that can help them beat the IOU holidays blues:
- Collecting the right data to understand member preferences.
- Deriving insights from members’ online browser activity.
- Supporting one-to-one, real-time engagement via text and email.
Here are how these features can help save the holidays:
- Play Santa with the wish list: Invite active members to share their holiday lists and, in return, send notifications when the desired products are in stock. Shoppers might then have a window of time (say, 24 hours) to snap up what they want. Such “live lists” would present real-time, “saved my butt” benefits to members, which they will likely remember, while providing loyalty marketers pinpoint data via opt-in engagement.
- “If you like that, you’ll love this”: Based on shared member gift lists, or purchase and behavioral data collected via a rewards program, merchants can send suggestions of products that are similar to hard-to-get items. This ensures members have several options with that merchant so they can get their mitts on something close to what they want.
- Improve customer odds with lottery-like events: This is a build on list sharing. Merchants can send “get in the game” notifications to members about drawings for hot products when they are in stock. Those who enter have a chance to get dibs on items when they are in stock — or even win them.
- Let members know the clock’s ticking: Shoppers have said they plan to start shopping early, yet 16 percent of loyalty members say they could not find information about product availability online, according to a recent report by The Verde Group. Loyalty apps can send gentle reminders that estimate how much time it will take for goods to arrive to the member or, even better, provide loyalty members exclusive shipping timelines that are faster than those of non-members.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should and can out-of-stocks be positioned as a loyalty perk? Which of the suggestions offered in the article around the use of loyalty data appear most beneficial and are there any you would add?
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Retailers have long leveraged scarcity to drive holiday sales, but now scarcity is being thrust upon us all. It’s not so much loyalty programs that can be a perk, but retailers can leverage the current situation to up their value proposition for all types of shopper communication. Supply chain issues beg for better communication between the retailer and shopper, loyalty program or not.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It is an interesting concept. It does not solve the out-of-stock problem but it can add value to a retailer’s loyalty program. The lottery option, once implemented, is not going to go away.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Live lists where shoppers share their wishlists in advance and are alerted when items are in stock is a great idea. Most of these suggestions highlight the need for a flexible, real-time demand forecasting model. The better retailers get at understanding the timing of consumer needs, the less of a problem these stockout issues will be.
Leveraging loyalty programs as a way into shopping patterns and rewarding those members with reliable inventory levels is smart.
I would also like to see shoppers opt in to receiving items in certain longer term windows. Letting shoppers know in advance that they could be waiting a long time is a transparent way to manage expectations and avoid disappointment.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
These are great suggestions, injecting transparency into a known problem. Acknowledging the problem and communicating with with the customer is absolutely a trust building vehicle.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
A nice perk for being a member of a loyalty program is to have your name on the “top of the list” for when an item is in-stock. While most loyalty memberships are free, it is a win/win for the retailer and the consumer. The retailer gets their customer’s info and the customer gets on the “preferred” list. However an out-of-stock item is still out of stock. Expectations must be managed properly.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
In today’s environment, it definitely seems to be a perk. Although it may not add enough value if customers still can’t get the items they want.