Can Loop make packaging reusability a reality at scale?
Some big retailers are working with a startup that’s putting a 21st century twist on a classic method of making packaging reusable — a pick-up service akin to the one used by the mid-20th century milkman.
Walgreens and Kroger have both announced the launch of business relationships with a new “circular” e-commerce platform called Loop, according to a press release. Loop allows customers to purchase products from more than 100 familiar consumer brands in specially-designed reusable packaging. The products are delivered and, after use, the customer places the containers outside to await pickup so that they can be sterilized and reused — as in the way glass milk bottles were once recirculated. The program is being piloted in four East Coast states and Washington, D.C.
While such a model seems like it would cut out brick-and-mortar retail entirely, a CNN Business article clarifies that participating retailers will act as pickup points for products and drop-off points for used packaging. Currently, customers who purchase Loop products must be signed up for the service, but the end goal is to allow regular shoppers to access the same items. Though there’s an assured place for partner stores in the ecosystem, Loop products are refilled and shipped back out to the consumer. This would seem, like other new models of auto-replenishing e-commerce, a way to save customers a trip to the store.
Reduction of single-use plastics has become a goal for many retailers as concern about environmental issues and sustainability grows among consumers.
One of the biggest names in global retail, Walmart, has started taking a serious look at eliminating plastic waste. Among other steps, the chain announced in February that it plans to use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging on its private label products by 2025.
Awareness of the problem and the need for creative solutions to address it have grown along with news stories and accompanying images of floating islands of accumulated plastic waste, such as the Great Pacific garbage patch.
A 2018 fact sheet estimated that 32 percent of the 78 million tons of plastic packaging created per year ends up in the oceans.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What factors will determine if customers make the decision to sign up for a service like Loop? Are there functional limitations to how this type of service might grow or be used?
6 Comments on "Can Loop make packaging reusability a reality at scale?"
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Convenience, good looking reusable packaging, and a plan that includes brick-and-mortar retailers? I love this idea! Where do I sign up?
Associate Editor, RetailWire
Just wanted to add, for those interested in the mechanics of the package design process, that according to Loop’s website CPGs are able to use their own designs, graphics and other packaging features on the specially-made reusable packaging, so the products don’t lose the brand’s distinct look and feel.
SVP, Strategy & Insight, Profitero
I’m very intrigued by Loop (and TerraCycle broadly) and have been trying to learn more about their operation. Providing more durable containers and packaging and a system for returning containers and having them refilled may not be a silver bullet, but it does seem to have potential.
That said, I have questions:
Ultimately, I applaud any serious effort to take more responsibility for the lifecycle impacts of the products our industry makes and sells.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
If the service is convenient for the shopper to handle the logistics and value-for-benefit priced, this may have legs.
Vice President of Marketing, BRP
Reusable packaging is a great idea. For several years, I have been using HP’s subscription service for printer ink cartridges. HP monitors my printer useage and sends a new ink cartridge when I am getting low on a specific ink color and when I replace the cartridge, I send the empty one back in an envelope. It is very convenient.
This auto replenishment with reusable packaging could work for a lot of CPG products that are used on a regular, predicted schedule. For things that can’t be monitored by the manufacturer, consumers could place their replenishment order online or via their mobile app.
Consumers are getting more environmentally conscious and reusable packaging is a smart approach that should become the norm for consumable products.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
I see the Millennial and Gen Z segments totally buying into this concept. They are far more concerned about the impact plastics are having on the environment (I get berated by my daughters if I use a plastic straw). The pickup/delivery model I think will make pricing too high for many but once consumers can achieve the same goal with pickup/drop-off at a store – this could be a winner.