Can local artists help Target create community support?
Target is partnering with local artists in its new small-format stores to support community building. The executions range from murals behind registers to installations in parking lots.
“From Burlington, Vermont, to San Diego, California (and lots of places in between), we’re opening new stores in communities that boast unique cultures, histories and identities,” said Target in a press release. “We’re designing each store to reflect our local guests and their needs, including specially tailored product assortments. And to say, ‘thank you’ for welcoming us into the neighborhood, we often commission local art that sparks joy and inspiration as soon as guests arrive at their new Target.”
So far, Target has collaborated with nearly 30 local artists for pieces at 60 stores.
As part of the process, members of Target’s properties team, including experts in architecture, construction and real estate, research each new store’s neighborhood before construction begins. The marketing team then works with Target Creative, the retailer’s in-house creative agency, to support the local artist, helping them refine a design, select the right materials and install the final work.
“Art in all forms, designed to be a treat for the eyes and a reflection of the neighborhood,” said Target. “That includes outdoorsy illustrations in bold shades of green in Burlington, wistful ocean-inspired shapes in regal blue and pink in Honolulu, and Nordic-style etchings that celebrate the heritage of Target’s hometown, Minneapolis.”
Locally made art has tended to find a home inside locally-owned restaurants, bars, bookstores and coffee shops. Some local coffee shops and bars rotate art pieces to continually refresh their environment. Artists often sell their art and the establishment takes a cut of sales.
Though less common, some other national chains have also been collaborating with local artists.
Starbucks’ locations increasingly feature works of art created from nearby muralists, printmakers and woodcarvers to both differentiate each location and tap the local vibe. Apple, Tiffany and Foot Locker are among chains that have featured customized art from locals in flagship locations.
- Target’s Collaboration with Local Artists Makes Our Stores Even More Beautiful – Target
- Putting yourself out there: Coffee Shops and Art – Jerry’s Artarama
- 12 stunning locally designed art collaborations at Starbucks – Starbucks
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How important is partnering with local artists to the success of Target’s small-market locations? Are such community activations more important for national chains in urban than suburban markets?
3 Comments on "Can local artists help Target create community support?"
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I see partnering with local artists as excellent community collaboration, but other than the good feeling it will give few people and the press Target is receiving, it will do very little if anything for business. The sad truth is that most customers won’t even notice. Those that do will take a look and move on. We are in a world today where retailers are experimenting with new ideas and concepts to help themselves stand aside from their competition, and that’s wise. In time we’ll know what is working and what is not. Perhaps if Target were to set up a small department in the store allowing customers to see and purchase some of the local artists’ work, it would not only be a good idea but would help customers take more significant notice of the local talent and how Target is supporting it.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Just a one word response: AWESOME.
Can’t wait to see what they do in Miami!
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
The more that national chains can tailor their stores to integrate the image of the brand with the local flavor and its unique culture and identity, the greater they can be embraced and identified as part of that community. Localized assortments have been in the works for years, extending that mindset to store design and visual merchandising can be winning move. While the “what” here is clear, executing on the “how” will determine its true success.