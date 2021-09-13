Can Kroger offset its margin headwinds?
Shares of Kroger fell nearly eight percent on Friday after the grocer reported that gross margins in the second quarter came in lower than expected due to higher food prices, theft and supply chain costs.
On the positive side, the supermarket chain raised full-year earnings guidance as its sales topped expectations. Same-store sales dipped 0.6 percent against the pandemic-fueled 14.6 percent gain a year ago. CEO Rodney McMullen told analysts, “Food-at-home trends remain sticky.”
Gross margins were down 60 basis points from the 2020 quarter, however, and 120 basis points versus the first quarter.
The higher shrink experienced by the chain, which reflects about a quarter of the margin impact, is believed to be driven by organized crime.
The chain said it lost another quarter of its margin due to the same increased warehouse and transportation costs facing other retailers. Kroger is securing increased shipping capacity and augmenting retention programs at warehouses to offset these cost pressures that are expected to be temporary. Supply chain expenses are expected to remain elevated in the second half of the year.
Finally, Kroger saw higher inflation in some categories in the second half of the quarter. Officials reiterated they expect inflation for the full year to be higher than originally contemplated in its 2021 business plan. For the second half, inflation is expected to range between two percent and three percent.
“We are continuing to invest in price where we think it makes sense,” said CFO Gary Millerchip. “Sometimes that might be in areas where we’re seeing inflation, sometimes it might be where we’re investing because we believe it’s the right thing to do to grow customer long term loyalty and other places through our personalization strategies.”
In a note, J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said he believes price elasticity is moderate enough for Kroger to raise prices more broadly to offset the varied cost pressures.
Mr. McMullen said Kroger has proven it can operate successfully in “low or negative inflation and high inflation” with the ideal rate being between three to four percent. He said, “So far, costs are being passed through in an organized way for the most part.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How much room does Kroger have in the current climate to raise prices to offset cost pressures? What advice do you have around passing through unusually high operating costs?
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
As inflation and supply chain costs impact the cost of products, all grocers need to increase prices to protect margins. Inflation and much of supply chain costs are uncontrollable expenses that affect all grocers and there is no choice but to adjust prices. Shrinkage, on the other hand, is somewhat controllable and varies from location to location.
Managing Director, GlobalData
All grocers, not just Kroger, will come under margin pressure. There are a cocktail of cost increases: rising raw material prices, increased labor costs, higher shipping prices, and so forth. On top of this are the investments needed to drive online growth, and the margin erosion that higher digital sales create. Increase prices to compensate? Sure, that can be done. But, with a lot of expansion coming from the value sector – Aldi, Lidl, dollar stores, and even Mere toying with a U.S. entry – retailers are constrained for fear of losing market share. There are some very difficult balancing acts ahead in grocery.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
There’s a bit of room for Kroger to raise prices considering all retailers are facing the necessity to do so for one reason or another lately. That being said, the retailer that figures out the way to pass on the least amount of charges to the consumer will prevail in today’s price-sensitive world.
The best way to navigate price hikes with the consumer is to be as transparent as possible. Attempting to do this in a subtle way will only lose trust with shoppers.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Kroger has a lot of tools to help offset margin erosion but those take a little time to take effect, which may translate to gross margin pressure in the short term. All grocers are facing increased cost pressure and supply chain issues. However this also creates opportunity to retain or gain more market share. So it may be in the interest of some grocers to take a short-term gross margin hit to invest in keeping low prices and defending or gaining share. That long-term loyalty could be worth it in the long term.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Given today’s market dynamics Kroger has a good deal of elasticity to raise prices, and it’s interesting they’ve taken an investment mindset for certain categories/products. Layering in the odds of beating last year’s numbers makes the financial decision making even more interesting. Don’t misunderstand me. I think it’s great Kroger has the financial wherewithal to make these decisions, but for how long? Inflation is and will continue to be a drag on the economy and will drive prices higher, faster for the balance of the year, and likely at least until end of Q1 ’22. No one relishes in this — consumers, retailers, suppliers, but it’s the unfortunate situation all companies are facing today. I predict – and soon – Kroger will raise prices across the board for nearly all products and categories.
Sr. Director Retail Innovation at Revionics, an Aptos Company
It’s not about how much it should raise prices, but understanding which items it should be raising prices on and which ones it should continue to invest in to maintain its competitive position. Having a balanced pricing approach to offset cost increases is the only correct solution and has helped numerous retailers establish a win-win approach during inflation by raising profits while offering better prices on the key items most essential to consumers. Having a price optimization platform and the right analytics can definitely help define this balance and I’ve seen some really fantastic balanced results coming out of high inflation/cost pressure markets from retailers who have done this. The worst solution is to raise prices to hit a margin target without listening to your customer and understanding the long-term impacts of those increases.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
All companies are facing lower profit margins on e-commerce sales, the infrastructure and logistics erode sales margins. But no industry is hit harder by this than grocery. It typically costs a grocer about $7 per basket for customers to fill their own baskets and check out in-store. The cost soars to $20 per basket if the employees are doing the filling for curbside pickup, and even more if delivery is involved. The grocery model doesn’t work using today’s e-commerce positioning.